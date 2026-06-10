The Saudi national team has completed its preparation program for the 2026 World Cup, under the supervision of coach Georgios Donis, who was keen to prepare all players in the three friendly matches that the Green played against the teams of Ecuador, Puerto Rico, and Senegal.

Our national team's delegation will settle in the city of Austin; which will be its main headquarters during the upcoming World Cup participation.

Coach Donis will open the technical preparations file for the first match against the Uruguay national team (on Tuesday) at 1:00 AM, as part of the eighth group matches in the 2026 World Cup.

The Saudi team has faced the Uruguay national team three times throughout history; (the first) in a friendly match that ended with the Green winning 3-2, (the second) also in a friendly in 2014 that ended in a 1-1 draw, and (the third) in the 2018 World Cup, where the match ended with Uruguay winning by one goal to none.

It is worth mentioning that the Saudi national team is in Group Eight of the 2026 World Cup, alongside the teams of Spain, Uruguay, and Cape Verde.