أنهى المنتخب السعودي برنامجه الإعدادي لكأس العالم 2026، تحت إشراف المدرب جورجيوس دونيس، الذي حرص على تجهيز جميع اللاعبين في المباريات الودية الثلاث التي خاضها الأخضر أمام منتخبات (الإكوادور، وبورتوريكو، والسنغال).

وستستقر بعثة منتخبنا الوطني بمدينة أوستن؛ وهي المقر الرئيس لها خلال المشاركة في المونديال القادم.

وسيفتح المدرب دونيس ملف التحضيرات الفنية للمواجهة الأولى أمام منتخب الأوروغواي (الثلاثاء) الساعة 1:00 صباحاً، ضمن مباريات المجموعة الثامنة في مونديال 2026.

وكان المنتخب السعودي التقى مع منتخب الأوروغواي ثلاث مرات على مر التاريخ؛ (الأولى) في لقاء ودي وانتهى بفوز الأخضر 2/3، و(الثاني) أيضاً ودياً في عام 2014 وانتهى اللقاء بالتعادل الإيجابي 1/1، و(الثالث) في كأس العالم 2018 وانتهت المباراة بانتصار الأوروغواي بهدف مقابل لا شيء.

يُذكر أن المنتخب السعودي يأتي في المجموعة الثامنة ضمن بطولة كأس العالم 2026، إلى جانب منتخبات إسبانيا، والأوروغواي، والرأس الأخضر.