The French club Lens announced the purchase of the contract of Saudi international Saud Abdulhamid from the Italian club Roma until 2029, via its official account on the "X" platform.



The French club praised the young player Saud Abdulhamid, stating that he delivered remarkable performances with the team last season, culminating in winning the Coupe de France, qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, and finishing as runners-up in Ligue 1. Abdulhamid established himself in the starting lineup of the French team despite the significant competition from well-known and influential players in the club.



Saud Abdulhamid began his football career at Al-Ittihad Club before moving to its rival Al-Hilal, and then he transferred to Roma in the summer of 2024 in a historic move that made him one of the most prominent Saudi players to experience professional football in major European leagues. He then moved to Lens last season and achieved remarkable success, leading to the purchase of his contract from his previous Italian club.



It is worth mentioning that Saud is currently preparing with our national team to compete in the 2026 World Cup, which will be the second edition for Abdulhamid after his impressive debut in the 2022 World Cup, where he contributed with his teammates to achieving a historic victory over the Argentina national team.