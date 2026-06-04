أعلن نادي ﻻنس الفرنسي عن شراء عقد الدولي السعودي سعود عبدالحميد من نادي روما اﻹيطالي إلى عام ٢٠٢٩، وذلك عبر حسابه الرسمي في منصة «X».


وأشاد النادي الفرنسي باللاعب الشاب سعود عبدالحميد، وأنه قدم عطاءات رائعة مع الفريق في الموسم الماضي وتوجها بتحقيق كأس فرنسا والتأهل لدوري أبطال أوروبا ونيل وصافة الدوري الفرنسي، وفرض «عبدالحميد» نفسه في التشكيلة اﻷساسية للفريق الفرنسي رغم الزخم الكبير الذي يملكه النادي من أسماء لها وزنها وثقلها.


وكان سعود عبدالحميد قد بدأ مشواره الكروي في نادي اﻻتحاد، قبل أن ينتقل لمنافسه الهلال، ومن ثم انتقل إلى روما الإيطالي في صيف العام 2024 في خطوة تاريخية جعلته أحد أبرز اللاعبين السعوديين الذين خاضوا تجربة الاحتراف في الدوريات الأوروبية الكبرى، ومن ثم انتقل إلى ﻻنس الفرنسي في الموسم الماضي وحقق نجاحاً ﻻفتاً ما أدى لشراء عقده من ناديه الإيطالي السابق.


يذكر أن سعود يستعد حالياً مع منتخبنا الوطني لخوض غمار مونديال 2026 وهي النسخة الثانية للنجم عبدالحميد بعد تألقه في أول ظهور له في مونديال 2022 وساهم مع زملائه في تحقيق فوز تاريخي على منتخب اﻷرجنتين.