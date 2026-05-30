عادل لاعب أرسنال كاي هافيرتز إنجاز نجم مانشستر يونايتد وريال مدريد السابق وقائد النصر الحالي كريستيانو رونالدو، في بطولة دوري أبطال أوروبا.

هدف مبكر

وسجل هافيرتز الهدف الأول لفريق أرسنال أمام باريس سان جيرمان في نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا، اليوم (السبت)، بعد 5 دقائق فقط من انطلاق اللقاء، بتسديدة قوية من الجهة اليسرى، فشل حارس باريس سان جيرمان في التصدي لها.

هافيرتز يُعادل إنجاز رونالدو

وبحسب شبكة «أوبتا» المتخصصة في إحصاءات كرة القدم، أصبح هافيرتز ثالث لاعب في تاريخ دوري أبطال أوروبا يسجل مع فريقين مختلفين في المباراة النهائية (تشيلسي، أرسنال)، بعد كريستيانو رونالدو (مانشستر يونايتد، ريال مدريد) وماريو ماندزوكيتش (يوفنتوس، بايرن ميونخ).

وأضافت الشبكة أن هافيرتز ثاني لاعب يبدأ نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا مع ناديين إنجليزيين مختلفين، بعد آشلي كول (أرسنال، تشيلسي).

من جانبها، ذكرت شبكة «سكواكا» أن هافيرتز أصبح أول لاعب في التاريخ يسجل لفريقين إنجليزيين مختلفين في نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا.