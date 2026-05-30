عادل لاعب أرسنال كاي هافيرتز إنجاز نجم مانشستر يونايتد وريال مدريد السابق وقائد النصر الحالي كريستيانو رونالدو، في بطولة دوري أبطال أوروبا.
هدف مبكر
وسجل هافيرتز الهدف الأول لفريق أرسنال أمام باريس سان جيرمان في نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا، اليوم (السبت)، بعد 5 دقائق فقط من انطلاق اللقاء، بتسديدة قوية من الجهة اليسرى، فشل حارس باريس سان جيرمان في التصدي لها.
هافيرتز يُعادل إنجاز رونالدو
وبحسب شبكة «أوبتا» المتخصصة في إحصاءات كرة القدم، أصبح هافيرتز ثالث لاعب في تاريخ دوري أبطال أوروبا يسجل مع فريقين مختلفين في المباراة النهائية (تشيلسي، أرسنال)، بعد كريستيانو رونالدو (مانشستر يونايتد، ريال مدريد) وماريو ماندزوكيتش (يوفنتوس، بايرن ميونخ).
وأضافت الشبكة أن هافيرتز ثاني لاعب يبدأ نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا مع ناديين إنجليزيين مختلفين، بعد آشلي كول (أرسنال، تشيلسي).
من جانبها، ذكرت شبكة «سكواكا» أن هافيرتز أصبح أول لاعب في التاريخ يسجل لفريقين إنجليزيين مختلفين في نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا.
Arsenal player Kai Havertz has matched the achievement of former Manchester United and Real Madrid star and current Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo in the UEFA Champions League.
Early Goal
Havertz scored the first goal for Arsenal against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final today (Saturday), just 5 minutes after the match started, with a powerful shot from the left side that the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper failed to save.
Havertz Matches Ronaldo's Achievement
According to the football statistics network "Opta," Havertz has become the third player in UEFA Champions League history to score with two different teams in the final match (Chelsea, Arsenal), after Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid) and Mario Mandzukic (Juventus, Bayern Munich).
The network added that Havertz is the second player to start a UEFA Champions League final with two different English clubs, after Ashley Cole (Arsenal, Chelsea).
For its part, the "Squawka" network reported that Havertz has become the first player in history to score for two different English teams in a UEFA Champions League final.