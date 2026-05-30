Arsenal player Kai Havertz has matched the achievement of former Manchester United and Real Madrid star and current Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo in the UEFA Champions League.

Early Goal

Havertz scored the first goal for Arsenal against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final today (Saturday), just 5 minutes after the match started, with a powerful shot from the left side that the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper failed to save.

Havertz Matches Ronaldo's Achievement

According to the football statistics network "Opta," Havertz has become the third player in UEFA Champions League history to score with two different teams in the final match (Chelsea, Arsenal), after Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid) and Mario Mandzukic (Juventus, Bayern Munich).

The network added that Havertz is the second player to start a UEFA Champions League final with two different English clubs, after Ashley Cole (Arsenal, Chelsea).

For its part, the "Squawka" network reported that Havertz has become the first player in history to score for two different English teams in a UEFA Champions League final.