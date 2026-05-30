Italian Sports Minister Andrea Abodi has opened the door to the possibility of former Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola taking over the coaching role of the national team.

Pep Guardiola left Manchester City after the end of the 2025-2026 season, following a successful tenure during which he led the team to achieve 20 titles over 10 years.

Hiring Guardiola is not impossible

Abodi stated in remarks reported by the website "Football Italia": "Hiring Guardiola to coach the Italian national team is one of the possible options, and it is certainly not an impossible dream. He is an extremely important coach, but the role of the national team coach is different, and we need to see if this outstanding club coach also wants to become an outstanding national team coach."

He added: "I believe this is a challenge that Guardiola will want to take on sooner or later; it’s not about money, but about ambition and dreams."

He continued: "It takes more than just a coach to create a national team; it must be accompanied by a high-level project to restore the path of excellence that we sacrificed due to the inefficiency of the administrations, at both club and national levels."

Union elections will determine the new coach

The process of selecting the new coach is set to begin after the Italian Football Federation elections next month, where Giovanni Malagò and Giancarlo Abete are competing for the presidency of the federation.

Baldini leads the mission "temporarily"

The coach of the Italian Under-21 team, Silvio Baldini, is temporarily taking charge of the senior team following the departure of Gennaro Gattuso, after failing to qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive time.