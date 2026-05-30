فتح وزير الرياضة الإيطالي أندريا أبودي الباب أمام إمكانية تولي مدرب مانشستر سيتي السابق بيب غوارديولا مهمة تدريب منتخب بلاده.

وكان بيب غوارديولا قد غادر مانشستر سيتي عقب نهاية موسم 2025-2026، بعد مسيرة ناجحة قاد خلالها الفريق لتحقيق 20 لقباً خلال 10 سنوات.

التعاقد مع غوارديولا ليس مستحيلاً

وقال أبودي في تصريحات نقلها موقع «فوتبول إيطاليا»: «التعاقد مع غوارديولا لتدريب منتخب إيطاليا أحد الخيارات الممكنة، وليس حلماً مستحيلاً بالتأكيد، إنه مدرب مهم للغاية، لكن مهمة مدرب المنتخب الوطني مختلفة، وعلينا أن نرى ما إذا كان مدرب الأندية المتميز يرغب أيضاً في أن يصبح مدرباً مميزاً للمنتخب الوطني».

وأضاف: «أعتقد أن هذا تحدٍ سيرغب غوارديولا في خوضه عاجلاً أم آجلاً، الأمر لا يتعلق بالمال، بل بالطموح والأحلام».

وتابع: «الأمر يتطلب أكثر من مجرد مدرب لصنع منتخب وطني، يجب أن يكون ذلك مصحوباً بمشروع رفيع المستوى لاستعادة مسار التميز الذي ضحينا به بسبب عدم كفاءة الإدارات، على مستوى الأندية والمنتخب».

انتخابات الاتحاد تحسم المدرب الجديد

ومن المقرر أن تبدأ عملية اختيار المدرب الجديد عقب إجراء انتخابات الاتحاد الإيطالي لكرة القدم الشهر القادم، إذ يتنافس جيوفاني مالاغو وجيانكارلو أبيتي على رئاسة الاتحاد.

بالديني يقود المهمة «مؤقتاً»

ويتولى مدرب منتخب إيطاليا تحت 21 سنة سيلفيو بالديني مهمة قيادة المنتخب الأول بشكل مؤقت خلفاً لجينارو غاتوزو، بعد فشل التأهل إلى كأس العالم للمرة الثالثة على التوالي.