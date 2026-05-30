فتح وزير الرياضة الإيطالي أندريا أبودي الباب أمام إمكانية تولي مدرب مانشستر سيتي السابق بيب غوارديولا مهمة تدريب منتخب بلاده.
وكان بيب غوارديولا قد غادر مانشستر سيتي عقب نهاية موسم 2025-2026، بعد مسيرة ناجحة قاد خلالها الفريق لتحقيق 20 لقباً خلال 10 سنوات.
التعاقد مع غوارديولا ليس مستحيلاً
وقال أبودي في تصريحات نقلها موقع «فوتبول إيطاليا»: «التعاقد مع غوارديولا لتدريب منتخب إيطاليا أحد الخيارات الممكنة، وليس حلماً مستحيلاً بالتأكيد، إنه مدرب مهم للغاية، لكن مهمة مدرب المنتخب الوطني مختلفة، وعلينا أن نرى ما إذا كان مدرب الأندية المتميز يرغب أيضاً في أن يصبح مدرباً مميزاً للمنتخب الوطني».
وأضاف: «أعتقد أن هذا تحدٍ سيرغب غوارديولا في خوضه عاجلاً أم آجلاً، الأمر لا يتعلق بالمال، بل بالطموح والأحلام».
وتابع: «الأمر يتطلب أكثر من مجرد مدرب لصنع منتخب وطني، يجب أن يكون ذلك مصحوباً بمشروع رفيع المستوى لاستعادة مسار التميز الذي ضحينا به بسبب عدم كفاءة الإدارات، على مستوى الأندية والمنتخب».
انتخابات الاتحاد تحسم المدرب الجديد
ومن المقرر أن تبدأ عملية اختيار المدرب الجديد عقب إجراء انتخابات الاتحاد الإيطالي لكرة القدم الشهر القادم، إذ يتنافس جيوفاني مالاغو وجيانكارلو أبيتي على رئاسة الاتحاد.
بالديني يقود المهمة «مؤقتاً»
ويتولى مدرب منتخب إيطاليا تحت 21 سنة سيلفيو بالديني مهمة قيادة المنتخب الأول بشكل مؤقت خلفاً لجينارو غاتوزو، بعد فشل التأهل إلى كأس العالم للمرة الثالثة على التوالي.
Italian Sports Minister Andrea Abodi has opened the door to the possibility of former Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola taking over the coaching role of the national team.
Pep Guardiola left Manchester City after the end of the 2025-2026 season, following a successful tenure during which he led the team to achieve 20 titles over 10 years.
Hiring Guardiola is not impossible
Abodi stated in remarks reported by the website "Football Italia": "Hiring Guardiola to coach the Italian national team is one of the possible options, and it is certainly not an impossible dream. He is an extremely important coach, but the role of the national team coach is different, and we need to see if this outstanding club coach also wants to become an outstanding national team coach."
He added: "I believe this is a challenge that Guardiola will want to take on sooner or later; it’s not about money, but about ambition and dreams."
He continued: "It takes more than just a coach to create a national team; it must be accompanied by a high-level project to restore the path of excellence that we sacrificed due to the inefficiency of the administrations, at both club and national levels."
Union elections will determine the new coach
The process of selecting the new coach is set to begin after the Italian Football Federation elections next month, where Giovanni Malagò and Giancarlo Abete are competing for the presidency of the federation.
Baldini leads the mission "temporarily"
The coach of the Italian Under-21 team, Silvio Baldini, is temporarily taking charge of the senior team following the departure of Gennaro Gattuso, after failing to qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive time.