عبّر مدافع فريق الأهلي روجر إيبانيز عن فخره الكبير بعد استدعائه إلى قائمة منتخب البرازيل المشاركة في كأس العالم 2026، مؤكداً أن حلم حياته أصبح حقيقة بعد سنوات من الانتظار والعمل المستمر.


وقال إيبانيز عبر حسابه الرسمي في «إنستغرام» إن ما يعيشه يمثل «الحلم المستحيل الذي تحقق»، مشيراً إلى أنه تحدّث عن هذا الهدف علناً منذ عام 2020، وكان قريباً من تحقيقه في 2022، واليوم يحجز مكانه في قائمة «السيليساو» الخاصة بمونديال 2026.


وأضاف المدافع البرازيلي: «أشعر بالفخر بكل ما قدمته خلال رحلتي الكروية للوصول إلى هذه اللحظة»، مقدماً شكره لعائلته وأصدقائه وزملائه الذين ساندوه طوال مسيرته، مؤكداً عزمه على بذل كل ما لديه للمساهمة في تحقيق النجمة السادسة لمنتخب البرازيل في كأس العالم.