A defender for Al Ahly, Roger Ibanez, expressed his great pride after being called up to the Brazil national team roster for the 2026 World Cup, confirming that the dream of his life has become a reality after years of waiting and continuous work.



Ibanez stated via his official Instagram account that what he is experiencing represents "the impossible dream that has come true," noting that he has publicly talked about this goal since 2020, was close to achieving it in 2022, and today secures his place on the "Seleção" roster for the 2026 World Cup.



The Brazilian defender added: "I feel proud of everything I have done during my football journey to reach this moment," expressing his gratitude to his family, friends, and teammates who have supported him throughout his career, and affirming his determination to give his all to help Brazil achieve its sixth star in the World Cup.