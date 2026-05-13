فتح مدرب فريق النصر جيسوس ملف المواجهة النهائية أمام فريق غامبا أوساكا الياباني، المقرر موعدها (السبت) القادم، الساعة 8:45 مساء، ضمن مسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا (2)، إذ طلب المدرب جيسوس من اللاعبين طي صفحة مباراة الهلال في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، والتركيز على مواجهة غامبا أوساكا الياباني من أجل تحقيق اللقب الآسيوي.
وسيجري المدرب جيسوس مناورة كروية رئيسية،غدا (الخميس)، من أجل اعتماد الأسلوب الفني والتشكيلة المناسبة لمواجهة فريق غامبا أوساكا الياباني، ويطمح المدرب جيسوس لقيادة فريقه لتحقيق أولى البطولات في الموسم الحالي، بحصد لقب دوري أبطال آسيا (2).
وسيختتم الفريق النصراوي تحضيراته الفنية لمواجهة غامبا أوساكا الياباني (الجمعة) القادم بأداء حصة تدريبية أخيرة على ملعب الأول بارك الذي سيحتض النهائي المرتقب.
من جانب آخر سيجري فريق غامبا أوساكا الياباني حصتين تدريبيتين يومي الخميس والجمعة القادمين، بعد وصول بعثة الفريق الكروي إلى الرياض أمس، استعداداً للمواجهة النهائية لدوري أبطال آسيا (2).
Al-Nassr coach Jesus has opened the file for the final match against the Japanese team Gamba Osaka, scheduled for (Saturday) next week at 8:45 PM, as part of the AFC Champions League (2). Coach Jesus has asked the players to put aside the match against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League and focus on the upcoming match against Gamba Osaka in order to achieve the Asian title.
Coach Jesus will conduct a main training session tomorrow (Thursday) to finalize the technical approach and the suitable lineup for the match against Gamba Osaka. Coach Jesus aims to lead his team to secure their first title of the current season by winning the AFC Champions League (2).
The Al-Nassr team will conclude their technical preparations for the match against Gamba Osaka with a final training session on (Friday) at Al-Faisal Park, which will host the anticipated final.
On another note, the Gamba Osaka team will hold two training sessions on Thursday and Friday, after the team's delegation arrived in Riyadh yesterday in preparation for the final match of the AFC Champions League (2).