Al-Nassr coach Jesus has opened the file for the final match against the Japanese team Gamba Osaka, scheduled for (Saturday) next week at 8:45 PM, as part of the AFC Champions League (2). Coach Jesus has asked the players to put aside the match against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League and focus on the upcoming match against Gamba Osaka in order to achieve the Asian title.

Coach Jesus will conduct a main training session tomorrow (Thursday) to finalize the technical approach and the suitable lineup for the match against Gamba Osaka. Coach Jesus aims to lead his team to secure their first title of the current season by winning the AFC Champions League (2).

The Al-Nassr team will conclude their technical preparations for the match against Gamba Osaka with a final training session on (Friday) at Al-Faisal Park, which will host the anticipated final.

On another note, the Gamba Osaka team will hold two training sessions on Thursday and Friday, after the team's delegation arrived in Riyadh yesterday in preparation for the final match of the AFC Champions League (2).