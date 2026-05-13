فتح مدرب فريق النصر جيسوس ملف المواجهة النهائية أمام فريق غامبا أوساكا الياباني، المقرر موعدها (السبت) القادم، الساعة 8:45 مساء، ضمن مسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا (2)، إذ طلب المدرب جيسوس من اللاعبين طي صفحة مباراة الهلال في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، والتركيز على مواجهة غامبا أوساكا الياباني من أجل تحقيق اللقب الآسيوي.

وسيجري المدرب جيسوس مناورة كروية رئيسية،غدا (الخميس)، من أجل اعتماد الأسلوب الفني والتشكيلة المناسبة لمواجهة فريق غامبا أوساكا الياباني، ويطمح المدرب جيسوس لقيادة فريقه لتحقيق أولى البطولات في الموسم الحالي، بحصد لقب دوري أبطال آسيا (2).

وسيختتم الفريق النصراوي تحضيراته الفنية لمواجهة غامبا أوساكا الياباني (الجمعة) القادم بأداء حصة تدريبية أخيرة على ملعب الأول بارك الذي سيحتض النهائي المرتقب.

من جانب آخر سيجري فريق غامبا أوساكا الياباني حصتين تدريبيتين يومي الخميس والجمعة القادمين، بعد وصول بعثة الفريق الكروي إلى الرياض أمس، استعداداً للمواجهة النهائية لدوري أبطال آسيا (2).