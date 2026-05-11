The youth team suffered its 14th loss in the Roshan Saudi Pro League this season, after falling to Neom with a score of two goals to one, thus equaling the worst loss record for the team in a single edition of the tournament.



The 2025-2026 season has now matched the 2023-2024 season as the most losses the youth team has faced in the Pro League, having reached 14 losses, but in only 32 matches, compared to 34 matches in the previous season.



This figure reflects the decline in the team's results this season, at a time when the youth fans are looking for a return to the team's usual level and competitive status in the Saudi league.