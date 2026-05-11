تلقى الشباب خسارته الـ14 في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين لهذا الموسم، بعد سقوطه أمام نيوم بنتيجة هدفين مقابل هدف، ليعادل بذلك أسوأ سجل خسائر للفريق خلال نسخة واحدة من البطولة.


وبات موسم 2025-2026 معادلاً لموسم 2023-2024 كأكثر المواسم التي تعرض فيها الشباب للخسارة في دوري المحترفين، بعدما وصل إلى 14 خسارة، لكن خلال 32 مباراة فقط، مقارنة بـ34 مباراة في الموسم السابق.


ويعكس هذا الرقم تراجع نتائج الفريق هذا الموسم، في وقت تبحث جماهير الشباب عن عودة الفريق إلى مستواه المعتاد ومكانته التنافسية في الدوري السعودي.