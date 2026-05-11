Under the supervision and follow-up of the Prince of Tabuk, the general supervisor of Hajj operations in the region, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Pilgrims' City at the Hala Ammar crossing welcomed the first groups of the guests of Allah arriving through the crossing to perform the Hajj rituals this year, from various nationalities.

The relevant government agencies serving the guests of Allah have prepared their services for the pilgrims within a comprehensive system that operates around the clock, harmonizing efforts in a precise operational scene where civil, security, and non-profit sectors move forward in an integrated manner, building and managing details with accuracy, and shortening distances, to form an easy starting point for the pilgrim's journey towards the holy sites.

The guests of Allah arriving through the Pilgrims' City at the Hala Ammar crossing in the Tabuk region expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his trustworthy Crown Prince, for the services and facilities they found since their arrival in the Kingdom, praising the warm reception, smooth procedures, and integrated services within the Pilgrims' City at Hala Ammar.

They explained that the entry procedures were carried out with ease and simplicity, amidst comprehensive coordination between government and service agencies, along with the availability of health, guidance, and organizational services, which contributed to creating a comfortable and reassuring atmosphere for the pilgrims since their entry into the crossing. They noted that what they witnessed in terms of precision in organization and speed in performance reflects a high level of professionalism in serving the guests of Allah, affirming that the services provided significantly reduced the hardships of travel and prepared a comfortable beginning for their spiritual journey towards the holy sites.