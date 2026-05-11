أعلن رئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام اليوم (الإثنين) أن الجيش الإسرائيلي يسيطر حالياً على 68 موقعاً في جنوب لبنان، كاشفاً عن مساعٍ لعقد جلسة لمجلس حقوق الإنسان في جنيف.
وقال سلام في تصريحات صحفية: قبل الحرب الأخيرة، لم يكن هناك سوى خمسة مواقع تحتلها إسرائيل لكنها اليوم تسيطر على 68 قرية.
وأكد رئيس الوزراء اللبناني على أهمية متابعة توثيق جرائم الحرب الإسرائيلية ورفعها إلى الأمم المتحدة، موضحاً أنهم يعملون لعقد جلسة لمجلس حقوق الإنسان في جنيف.
وأدانت الحكومة في بيروت مراراً وتكراراً العمليات العسكرية الإسرائيلية في جنوب لبنان باعتبارها انتهاكاً للقانون الدولي ولسيادتها.
وكانت الحكومتان اللبنانية والإسرائيلية اتفقتا على وقف إطلاق النار في الصراع بين إسرائيل و«حزب الله»، لكن القصف المتبادل مستمر وما زال الناس يُقتلون في لبنان بشكل يومي. وحتى الآن، قُتل 2869 شخصاً في الصراع الدائر في لبنان منذ أوائل مارس.
وتحافظ إسرائيل على وجود عسكري في جنوب لبنان، وتطالب بنزع سلاح «حزب الله» بالكامل.
في المقابل، برر الجيش الإسرائيلي أفعاله بالقضاء على التهديدات الخطيرة لسكان شمال الأراضي المحتلة من الإسرائيليين، ومنع تجدد وجود مليشيا «حزب الله» اللبنانية.
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced today (Monday) that the Israeli army currently controls 68 sites in southern Lebanon, revealing efforts to hold a session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Salam stated in press remarks: Before the recent war, there were only five sites occupied by Israel, but today it controls 68 villages.
The Lebanese Prime Minister emphasized the importance of continuing to document Israeli war crimes and submitting them to the United Nations, explaining that they are working to hold a session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
The government in Beirut has repeatedly condemned Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon as a violation of international law and its sovereignty.
The Lebanese and Israeli governments had agreed to a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and "Hezbollah," but mutual shelling continues, and people are still being killed in Lebanon daily. So far, 2,869 people have been killed in the ongoing conflict in Lebanon since early March.
Israel maintains a military presence in southern Lebanon and demands the complete disarmament of "Hezbollah."
In contrast, the Israeli army justified its actions by eliminating serious threats to the residents of northern occupied territories from Israelis and preventing the resurgence of the Lebanese "Hezbollah" militia.