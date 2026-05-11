Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced today (Monday) that the Israeli army currently controls 68 sites in southern Lebanon, revealing efforts to hold a session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.



Salam stated in press remarks: Before the recent war, there were only five sites occupied by Israel, but today it controls 68 villages.



The Lebanese Prime Minister emphasized the importance of continuing to document Israeli war crimes and submitting them to the United Nations, explaining that they are working to hold a session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.



The government in Beirut has repeatedly condemned Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon as a violation of international law and its sovereignty.



The Lebanese and Israeli governments had agreed to a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and "Hezbollah," but mutual shelling continues, and people are still being killed in Lebanon daily. So far, 2,869 people have been killed in the ongoing conflict in Lebanon since early March.



Israel maintains a military presence in southern Lebanon and demands the complete disarmament of "Hezbollah."



In contrast, the Israeli army justified its actions by eliminating serious threats to the residents of northern occupied territories from Israelis and preventing the resurgence of the Lebanese "Hezbollah" militia.