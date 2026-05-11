أعلن رئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام اليوم (الإثنين) أن الجيش الإسرائيلي يسيطر حالياً على 68 موقعاً في جنوب لبنان، كاشفاً عن مساعٍ لعقد جلسة لمجلس حقوق الإنسان في جنيف.


وقال سلام في تصريحات صحفية: قبل الحرب الأخيرة، لم يكن هناك سوى خمسة مواقع تحتلها إسرائيل لكنها اليوم تسيطر على 68 قرية.


وأكد رئيس الوزراء اللبناني على أهمية متابعة توثيق جرائم الحرب الإسرائيلية ورفعها إلى الأمم المتحدة، موضحاً أنهم يعملون لعقد جلسة لمجلس حقوق الإنسان في جنيف.


وأدانت الحكومة في بيروت مراراً وتكراراً العمليات العسكرية الإسرائيلية في جنوب لبنان باعتبارها انتهاكاً للقانون الدولي ولسيادتها.


وكانت الحكومتان اللبنانية والإسرائيلية اتفقتا على وقف إطلاق النار في الصراع بين إسرائيل و«حزب الله»، لكن القصف المتبادل مستمر وما زال الناس يُقتلون في لبنان بشكل يومي. وحتى الآن، قُتل 2869 شخصاً في الصراع الدائر في لبنان منذ أوائل مارس.


وتحافظ إسرائيل على وجود عسكري في جنوب لبنان، وتطالب بنزع سلاح «حزب الله» بالكامل.


في المقابل، برر الجيش الإسرائيلي أفعاله بالقضاء على التهديدات الخطيرة لسكان شمال الأراضي المحتلة من الإسرائيليين، ومنع تجدد وجود مليشيا «حزب الله» اللبنانية.