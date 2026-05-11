The White House confirmed today (Monday) that President Donald Trump is aware that Iran is becoming weaker day by day, while the United States is growing stronger.



A White House spokesperson told "Fox News": Iran has become completely paralyzed economically under the weight of the economic wrath process, indicating that Trump is seeking to reach an agreement that protects American national security in the long term and eliminates the threat of Iran's nuclear program.



Earlier today, President Donald Trump stated that he has not made a final decision regarding the resumption of the Freedom Project, explaining that he is considering resuming the project on a broader scale.



Trump told "Fox News": "I am considering resuming the Freedom Project but on a broader scale that does not just involve escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz," adding: "Iran does not possess the technology necessary to extract the nuclear stockpile."



He pointed out that Iranian negotiators have acknowledged that they need us to extract the nuclear stockpile, vowing to continue applying pressure on Tehran until an agreement is reached.



Trump added: "The hardline leaders in Iran will yield, and I will deal with them until an agreement is reached," emphasizing: "Iran's surrender will definitely happen."



In contrast, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stated: Our armed forces are ready to respond firmly and decisively to any aggression, clarifying that his country is prepared for all options.



He added: Wrong strategies and decisions always lead to wrong results, and the entire world has understood that.