أكد «البيت الأبيض» اليوم (الإثنين) أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يدرك أن إيران تزداد ضعفاً يوماً بعد يوم، في حين تزداد الولايات المتحدة قوة.


وقال متحدث باسم البيت الأبيض لـ«فوكس نيوز»: إيران أصبحت مشلولة تماماً على الصعيد الاقتصادي تحت وطأة عملية الغضب الاقتصادي، مبيناً أن ترمب يسعى لإبرام اتفاق يحمي الأمن القومي الأمريكي على المدى الطويل، ويقضي على تهديد إيران النووي.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد قال في وقت سابق اليوم إنه لم يتخذ قراراً نهائياً بشأن استئناف مشروع الحرية، موضحاً أنه يدرس استئناف المشروع بنطاق أوسع.


وقال ترمب لـ«فوكس نيوز»: «أدرس استئناف مشروع الحرية ولكن بنطاق أوسع لا يقتصر فقط على مرافقة السفن عبر مضيق هرمز»، مضيفاً: «إيران لا تمتلك التكنولوجيا اللازمة لاستخراج المخزون النووي».


ولفت إلى أن مفاوضي إيران أقرّوا بأنهم بحاجة لنا من أجل استخراج المخزون النووي، متوعداً بمواصلة الضغط على طهران حتى التوصل لاتفاق.


وأضاف ترمب: «سيرضخ القادة المتشددون في إيران وسأتعامل معهم حتى يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق»، مشدداً بالقول: «استسلام إيران سيحدث بالتأكيد».


في المقابل، قال رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف: قواتنا المسلحة مستعدة للرد بقوة وحزم على أي اعتداء، موضحاً أن بلاده مستعدة لجميع الخيارات.


وأضاف: الإستراتيجية والقرارات الخاطئة تؤدي دائماً لنتائج خاطئة وقد فهم العالم بأسره ذلك.