أكد «البيت الأبيض» اليوم (الإثنين) أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يدرك أن إيران تزداد ضعفاً يوماً بعد يوم، في حين تزداد الولايات المتحدة قوة.
وقال متحدث باسم البيت الأبيض لـ«فوكس نيوز»: إيران أصبحت مشلولة تماماً على الصعيد الاقتصادي تحت وطأة عملية الغضب الاقتصادي، مبيناً أن ترمب يسعى لإبرام اتفاق يحمي الأمن القومي الأمريكي على المدى الطويل، ويقضي على تهديد إيران النووي.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد قال في وقت سابق اليوم إنه لم يتخذ قراراً نهائياً بشأن استئناف مشروع الحرية، موضحاً أنه يدرس استئناف المشروع بنطاق أوسع.
وقال ترمب لـ«فوكس نيوز»: «أدرس استئناف مشروع الحرية ولكن بنطاق أوسع لا يقتصر فقط على مرافقة السفن عبر مضيق هرمز»، مضيفاً: «إيران لا تمتلك التكنولوجيا اللازمة لاستخراج المخزون النووي».
ولفت إلى أن مفاوضي إيران أقرّوا بأنهم بحاجة لنا من أجل استخراج المخزون النووي، متوعداً بمواصلة الضغط على طهران حتى التوصل لاتفاق.
وأضاف ترمب: «سيرضخ القادة المتشددون في إيران وسأتعامل معهم حتى يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق»، مشدداً بالقول: «استسلام إيران سيحدث بالتأكيد».
في المقابل، قال رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف: قواتنا المسلحة مستعدة للرد بقوة وحزم على أي اعتداء، موضحاً أن بلاده مستعدة لجميع الخيارات.
وأضاف: الإستراتيجية والقرارات الخاطئة تؤدي دائماً لنتائج خاطئة وقد فهم العالم بأسره ذلك.
The White House confirmed today (Monday) that President Donald Trump is aware that Iran is becoming weaker day by day, while the United States is growing stronger.
A White House spokesperson told "Fox News": Iran has become completely paralyzed economically under the weight of the economic wrath process, indicating that Trump is seeking to reach an agreement that protects American national security in the long term and eliminates the threat of Iran's nuclear program.
Earlier today, President Donald Trump stated that he has not made a final decision regarding the resumption of the Freedom Project, explaining that he is considering resuming the project on a broader scale.
Trump told "Fox News": "I am considering resuming the Freedom Project but on a broader scale that does not just involve escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz," adding: "Iran does not possess the technology necessary to extract the nuclear stockpile."
He pointed out that Iranian negotiators have acknowledged that they need us to extract the nuclear stockpile, vowing to continue applying pressure on Tehran until an agreement is reached.
Trump added: "The hardline leaders in Iran will yield, and I will deal with them until an agreement is reached," emphasizing: "Iran's surrender will definitely happen."
In contrast, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stated: Our armed forces are ready to respond firmly and decisively to any aggression, clarifying that his country is prepared for all options.
He added: Wrong strategies and decisions always lead to wrong results, and the entire world has understood that.