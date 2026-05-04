يكتب فريق القادسية فصولا مميزة في تاريخه بدوري روشن، بعدما حقق إنجازا غير مسبوق بتسجيل 5 انتصارات متتالية أمام فريق النصر، في سابقة تُعد الأولى من نوعها في تاريخ مواجهات الفريقين ضمن دوري المحترفين.

ولا تتوقف أرقام فريق القادسية عند هذا الحد، إذ يعزز الفريق حضوره القوي على أرضه، محافظًا على سلسلة مذهلة بعدم الخسارة في آخر 26 مباراة على ملعبه في دوري روشن، وهي السلسلة الأطول في تاريخ النادي بالمسابقة.

هذا التفوق للفريق القدساوي يعكس الاستقرار الفني والانضباط التكتيكي الذي يعيشه الفريق، إلى جانب الدعم الجماهيري الكبير الذي حوّل ملعبه إلى نقطة قوة حقيقية يصعب على المنافسين تجاوزها.

ومع استمرار هذه الأرقام اللافتة، يثبت القادسية أنه أحد أبرز الفرق تطورًا في الدوري، وهو قادر على مقارعة الكبار وفرض اسمه بين المنافسين، في موسم قد يحمل له المزيد من الإنجازات إذا ما حافظ على نفس النسق التصاعدي.