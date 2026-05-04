The Al-Qadisiyah team is writing remarkable chapters in its history in the Roshan League, having achieved an unprecedented feat by recording 5 consecutive victories against Al-Nassr, a first of its kind in the history of the encounters between the two teams in the professional league.

The achievements of the Al-Qadisiyah team do not stop there, as the team strengthens its strong presence at home, maintaining an incredible streak of not losing in the last 26 matches at its stadium in the Roshan League, which is the longest streak in the club's history in the competition.

This superiority of the Al-Qadisiyah team reflects the technical stability and tactical discipline that the team is experiencing, along with the significant fan support that has turned its stadium into a real stronghold that is difficult for opponents to overcome.

With these remarkable numbers continuing, Al-Qadisiyah proves to be one of the most developed teams in the league, capable of competing with the giants and establishing its name among the contenders, in a season that may bring it even more achievements if it maintains the same upward momentum.