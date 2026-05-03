أشاد النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو بجماهير نادي النصر، وذلك عبر حسابه الرسمي في إنستغرام، عقب الدعم الكبير الذي حظي به الفريق في الفترة الأخيرة.
ونشر قائد النصر رونالدو عبارة مقتضبة قال فيها: «الأفضل!»، في إشارة مباشرة إلى جماهير العالمي، التي واصلت حضورها اللافت ومساندتها المتواصلة للفريق في مختلف المنافسات.
وتأتي رسالة رونالدو لتعكس العلاقة القوية بين رونالدو وجماهير النصر، التي لعبت دوراً بارزاً في دعم الفريق، سواء داخل الملعب أو خارجه، منذ انضمامه إلى صفوف النادي، ليؤكد مجدداً تقديره الكبير لهذا الالتفاف الجماهيري.
Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo praised the fans of Al Nassr Club through his official Instagram account, following the tremendous support the team has received recently.
The Al Nassr captain Ronaldo posted a brief message saying: "The best!" in a direct reference to the fans of the global club, who have continued their remarkable attendance and unwavering support for the team in various competitions.
Ronaldo's message reflects the strong relationship between him and Al Nassr fans, who have played a significant role in supporting the team, both on and off the field, since his joining the club, reaffirming his deep appreciation for this fan support.