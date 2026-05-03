Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo praised the fans of Al Nassr Club through his official Instagram account, following the tremendous support the team has received recently.



The Al Nassr captain Ronaldo posted a brief message saying: "The best!" in a direct reference to the fans of the global club, who have continued their remarkable attendance and unwavering support for the team in various competitions.



Ronaldo's message reflects the strong relationship between him and Al Nassr fans, who have played a significant role in supporting the team, both on and off the field, since his joining the club, reaffirming his deep appreciation for this fan support.