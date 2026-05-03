أشاد النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو بجماهير نادي النصر، وذلك عبر حسابه الرسمي في إنستغرام، عقب الدعم الكبير الذي حظي به الفريق في الفترة الأخيرة.


ونشر قائد النصر رونالدو عبارة مقتضبة قال فيها: «الأفضل!»، في إشارة مباشرة إلى جماهير العالمي، التي واصلت حضورها اللافت ومساندتها المتواصلة للفريق في مختلف المنافسات.


وتأتي رسالة رونالدو لتعكس العلاقة القوية بين رونالدو وجماهير النصر، التي لعبت دوراً بارزاً في دعم الفريق، سواء داخل الملعب أو خارجه، منذ انضمامه إلى صفوف النادي، ليؤكد مجدداً تقديره الكبير لهذا الالتفاف الجماهيري.