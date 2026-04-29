أوضح رئيس نادي أبها سعد الأحمري، في تصريح فضائي، أنه سيتم إعلان شركتين من مدينة أبها، إضافة إلى شركة من خارج أبها للاستحواذ على النادي خلال الشهر الجاري، مضيفاً أن الفائز بدوري يلو ليس له أي مكافأة مالية.


مؤكداً أنه تواصل مع أحد المسؤولين وأبلغه أنه لا يوجد سوى الكأس، فيما أوضح أن الفريق الصاعد في الدوري الإنجليزي يتم دعمه بـ 80 مليون ريال حتى يكون منافساً قويّاً، بينما نحن في أبها، سنشارك في دوري روشن، مشلولين، ونصف المبلغ المرصود للنادي في دوري روشن السعودي فقط سيبقينا.


وأضاف: حُرم فريقنا من اللعب على ملعب النادي بسبب خطأ في التصميم، ولم يكن حينها مراقبة أو محاسبة، ولو لعب الفريق على ملعب النادي، سنحصل على جميع نقاط المباريات دون أي تعادل. وأضاف، في كل مباراة، يتم صرف 10 آلاف ريال، وهي تمثل مكافأة الفوز للاعبين ويتم إيداعها في حساباتهم في اليوم التالي للمباراة، مُعلناً بقوله: نعمل ونحاول بإذن الله على توفير مكافأة الصعود لكل لاعب ما بين 70 إلى 80 ألفاً.