The president of Abha Club, Saad Al-Ahmari, stated in a televised interview that two companies from the city of Abha, in addition to a company from outside Abha, will be announced to acquire the club during this month, adding that the winner of the Yelo League will not receive any financial reward.



He confirmed that he communicated with one of the officials who informed him that there is only the cup, while he explained that the promoted team in the English league is supported with 80 million riyals to be a strong competitor, whereas we in Abha will participate in the Roshen League, paralyzed, and half of the amount allocated to the club in the Saudi Roshen League will only keep us afloat.



He added: Our team was deprived of playing at the club's stadium due to a design error, and there was no monitoring or accountability at that time. If the team had played at the club's stadium, we would have earned all the points from the matches without any draws. He added that in every match, 10,000 riyals are spent, which represents the victory bonus for the players and is deposited into their accounts the day after the match, announcing: We are working and trying, with God's permission, to provide a promotion bonus for each player between 70,000 to 80,000.