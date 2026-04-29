A source close to Al-Ittihad Club confirmed to "Okaz" that young star Mohamed Doumbia will continue his rehabilitation program in one of the "European" countries in order to return with the start of the Roshen Saudi Professional League. The player is currently resting and receiving treatment after suffering a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament of his knee during his team's match against Al-Khulood in the semi-finals of the King Abdulaziz Cup on March 18.



Malian player Mohamed Doumbia underwent surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee in Lyon, France, at the beginning of April under the supervision of doctor "Bertrand Soneri Cote." The player started a preliminary rehabilitation program for two weeks in France before returning to Jeddah.



Doumbia is striving to return to the football fields in the upcoming sports season and to contribute with his teammates in competing for titles.



It is worth noting that Al-Ittihad Club officially contracted Mohamed Doumbia (21 years old) coming from Royal Antwerp in Belgium in September 2025, with a contract that extends for 5 years until 2030 (player born).