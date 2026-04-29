أكد مصدر مقرب من نادي الاتحاد لـ«عكاظ» أن النجم الشاب محمد دومبيا سيواصل برنامجه التأهيلي في إحدى الدول «الأوروبية» من أجل العودة مع انطلاقة دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، ويخضع اللاعب حالياً للراحة والعلاج عقب إصابته بقطع في الرباط الصليبي الأمامي للركبة، وذلك خلال مباراة فريقه أمام الخلود في نصف نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين في 18 مارس الماضي.


وكان اللاعب المالي محمدو دومبيا أجرى عملية في الرباط الصليبي للركبة اليمنى بمدينة ليون الفرنسية في بداية أبريل الجاري، تحت إشراف الطبيب «برتراند سونيري كوتيه»، وبدأ اللاعب برنامجاً تأهيلياً أولياً لمدة أسبوعين في فرنسا قبل عودته لجدة.


ويسعى اللاعب دومبيا للعودة مجدداً للملاعب الكروية في الموسم الرياضي القادم، والمساهمة مع زملائه اللاعبين في المنافسة على البطولات.


يذكر أن نادي الاتحاد تعاقد رسمياً مع محمدو دومبيا (21 عاماً) قادماً من رويال أنتويرب البلجيكي في سبتمبر 2025، بعقد يمتد لـ 5 أعوام حتى 2030 (لاعب مواليد).