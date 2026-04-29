Benfica coach José Mourinho commented on the news of his potential return to coach Real Madrid next season, succeeding coach Álvaro Arbeloa, saying in statements reported by the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo," in response to the possibility of coaching Real Madrid or Juventus next season: "No, my next goal is to lead Benfica to the Champions League."

However, he left his future ambiguous, stating: "Who knows what will happen later."

He added: "We are the only team in Europe that has not been defeated in any match in the league this season; if we win our next three matches, we will play in the most important tournament in Europe, that’s all that occupies my mind."

José Mourinho is the preferred candidate of Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez to take over the team, according to "The Athletic."

His time with Roma

Regarding his time with the Italian club Roma, he replied: "For me, Roma was the best place in my career; I have never felt such a wonderful atmosphere around a football team. The Olimpico Stadium is always full, and the way people feel about the players, when we won the Europa Conference League, the celebration was amazing. I have never seen scenes like that even in my Champions League victories."

His vision of modern football

Mourinho spoke about modern football and how it is managed by the coach, saying: "There must be a balance. Every player has their own world; in the past, it was just about them and their agent, but now there are many people surrounding them. You must ensure that their world aligns with yours, such as avoiding contradictions between fitness coaches and nutritionists in the team or even in their personal lives, or ensuring that their private life does not negatively affect the team."

Winning comes first

He concluded: "Players today often end up on the bench because they are good at promoting themselves; a good public image is more important than actual efficiency. Let’s be realistic, the idea that the tactical side is more important than results is the biggest deception in football. Winning requires high quality first and doing several things correctly, and then comes the aesthetic side; a winning product remains a winner."