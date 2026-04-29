علق مدرب بنفيكا جوزيه مورينيو على أنباء اقترابه من العودة لتدريب ريال مدريد في الموسم القادم خلفاً للمدرب ألفارو أربيلوا، قائلاً في تصريحات نقلتها صحيفة «موندو ديبورتيفو» الإسبانية، رداً على إمكانية تدريب ريال مدريد أو يوفنتوس الموسم المقبل: «لا، هدفي التالي هو قيادة بنفيكا إلى دوري أبطال أوروبا».
لكن بعد ذلك، ترك مستقبله غامضاً، قائلاً: «من يدري ما سيحدث لاحقاً».
وأضاف: «نحن الفريق الوحيد في أوروبا الذي لم يُهزم في أي مباراة في مسابقة الدوري هذا الموسم، إذا فزنا في مبارياتنا الثلاث القادمة، فسنلعب في أهم بطولة في أوروبا، هذا كل ما يشغل بالي».
ويُعد جوزيه مورينيو المرشح المفضل لدى رئيس ريال مدريد، فلورنتينو بيريز، لتولي تدريب الفريق، وفقاً لصحيفة «ذا أثلتيك».

فترته مع روما

وحول فترته مع نادي روما الإيطالي، أجاب: «بالنسبة لي، كانت روما أفضل مكان في مسيرتي، لم أشعر قط بمثل هذا الجو الرائع حول فريق كرة قدم، ملعب الأولمبيكو ممتلئ دائماً، والطريقة التي يشعر بها الناس تجاه اللاعبين، عندما فزنا بدوري المؤتمر الأوروبي كان الاحتفال مذهلاً، لم أرَ مشاهد كهذه حتى في انتصاراتي بدوري أبطال أوروبا».

رؤيته لكرة القدم الحديثة

وتطرق مورينيو للحديث عن كرة القدم الحديثة وكيفية إدارتها من قِبل المدرب، قائلاً: «يجب إيجاد التوازن. كل لاعب له عالمه الخاص، في السابق كان الأمر يقتصر عليه وعلى وكيله، أما الآن فهناك العديد من الأشخاص المحيطين به، يجب التأكد من توافق عالمه مع عالمك، مثل تجنب التناقضات بين مدربي اللياقة البدنية وأخصائيي التغذية في الفريق أو حتى في حياتهم الشخصية، أو التأكد من ألا تؤثر حياته الخاصة سلباً على الفريق».

الفوز أولاً

وختم: «كثيراً ما ينتهي المطاف باللاعبين اليوم على مقاعد البدلاء؛ لأنهم يجيدون الترويج لأنفسهم، فالصورة العامة الجيدة أهم من الكفاءة الفعلية، لنكن واقعيين، فكرة أن الجانب التكتيكي أهم من النتائج هي أكبر خدعة في كرة القدم، الفوز يتطلب أولاً جودة عالية والقيام بعدة أمور بشكل صحيح، وبعد ذلك يأتي الجانب الجمالي،فالمنتج الفائز يبقى فائزاً».