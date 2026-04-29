واصل النجم الهلالي سلطان مندش تألقه مع فريقه على الرغم من مشاركته لدقائق معدودة في لقاء ضمك في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، الذي انتهى بانتصار الزعيم بهدف مقابل لا شيء، وحظي اللاعب بدعم معنوي من جماهير الهلال خلال مجريات المباراة.


ويطمح اللاعب سلطان مندش في تحقيق الانتصارات مع الفريق الهلالي والمنافسة عل بطولتي دوري روشن، وكأس الملك، والسعي لحصد اللقبين المحليين.


وكان نادي الهلال تعاقد مع لاعب الوسط سلطان مندش في 10 يناير الماضي، بعقد لمدة عامين ونصف، قادماً من نادي التعاون ليمثّل اللاعب الزعيم حتى منتصف عام 2028.