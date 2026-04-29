The الهلال star Sultan Mandash continues to shine with his team despite playing only a few minutes in the match against Damak in the Saudi Pro League, which ended with the leader winning by one goal to none. The player received moral support from الهلال fans during the course of the match.



Sultan Mandash aims to achieve victories with the الهلال team and compete for the titles of the روشن League and the King's Cup, striving to win both local titles.



The الهلال club signed midfielder Sultan Mandash on January 10th, with a contract lasting two and a half years, coming from التعاون club to represent the leader until mid-2028.