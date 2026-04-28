The youth achieved a valuable draw against their guest Al-Fateh, with each team scoring one goal in the match held at the Al-Shabab Club stadium, marking the opening of the 30th round of the Saudi Pro League.



The match witnessed dominance from the home team, while Al-Fateh's players retreated and relied on counter-attacks led by Murad Batna. Carrasco nearly opened the scoring for Al-Shabab after a brilliant dribble, followed by a powerful shot that was deflected by goalkeeper Bachico for a corner kick. Yassine Adli then attempted a strong shot, but Bachico excelled again and saved it. From a corner taken by Murad Batna, Marwan Saadan headed the ball to his teammate Fahd Al-Zubaidi, who was pulled back by Al-Shabab player Mohammed Al-Thani, prompting referee Ahmed Al-Rumaikhani to award a penalty kick. Sofiane Bendebka stepped up and successfully converted it into a goal for Al-Fateh (36’). In the second half, Al-Shabab attempted to equalize several times until Carrasco broke down the left side with the ball and delivered a low cross that Marwan Saadan inadvertently redirected into his own net, resulting in an equalizer for Al-Shabab (74’). The match ended in a draw, with each team scoring one goal.



With this result, Al-Shabab achieves their 11th draw and reaches 32 points, while Al-Fateh records their eighth draw, also accumulating the same points total (32 points).