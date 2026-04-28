أدرك الشباب تعادلاً ثميناً مع ضيفه الفتح بهدف لكل منهما في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب نادي الشباب في افتتاح لقاءات الجولة 30 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء سيطرة لأصحاب الأرض والجمهور وسط تراجع لاعبي الفتح واعتمادهم على الهجمات المرتدة بقيادة مراد باتنا، وكاد كاراسكو يفتتح التسجيل للشباب بعد مراوغة رائعة ومن ثم سدد كرة قوية أبعدها الحارس باتشيكو لركلة زاوية، وعاد ياسين عدلي لتسديدة كرة قوية وتألق مجدداً باتشيكو وأبعدها، ومن ركلة زاوية نفذها مراد باتنا حولها مروان سعدان برأسه لزميله فهد الزبيدي الذي تعرض للشد من قبل لاعب الشباب محمد الثاني ليحتسب الحكم أحمد الرميخاني ركلة جزاء تقدم لها سفيان بن دبكة وسددها بنجاح هدفاً للفتح (د:36)، وفي الشوط الثاني حاول الشباب العودة في أكثر من كرة إلى أن انطلق كاراسكو بالكرة من الجهة اليسرى ولعب كرة عرضية أرضية حولها مروان سعدان بالخطأ لمرمى فريقه هدف تعادل للشباب (د:74)، لينتهي اللقاء بالتعادل بهدف لكل منهما.


وبهذه النتيجة، يحقق الشباب التعادل الـ11 ويصل للنقطة 32، فيما وصل الفتح للتعادل الثامن ووصل للرصيد ذاته من النقاط (32 نقطة).