أدرك الشباب تعادلاً ثميناً مع ضيفه الفتح بهدف لكل منهما في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب نادي الشباب في افتتاح لقاءات الجولة 30 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
شهد اللقاء سيطرة لأصحاب الأرض والجمهور وسط تراجع لاعبي الفتح واعتمادهم على الهجمات المرتدة بقيادة مراد باتنا، وكاد كاراسكو يفتتح التسجيل للشباب بعد مراوغة رائعة ومن ثم سدد كرة قوية أبعدها الحارس باتشيكو لركلة زاوية، وعاد ياسين عدلي لتسديدة كرة قوية وتألق مجدداً باتشيكو وأبعدها، ومن ركلة زاوية نفذها مراد باتنا حولها مروان سعدان برأسه لزميله فهد الزبيدي الذي تعرض للشد من قبل لاعب الشباب محمد الثاني ليحتسب الحكم أحمد الرميخاني ركلة جزاء تقدم لها سفيان بن دبكة وسددها بنجاح هدفاً للفتح (د:36)، وفي الشوط الثاني حاول الشباب العودة في أكثر من كرة إلى أن انطلق كاراسكو بالكرة من الجهة اليسرى ولعب كرة عرضية أرضية حولها مروان سعدان بالخطأ لمرمى فريقه هدف تعادل للشباب (د:74)، لينتهي اللقاء بالتعادل بهدف لكل منهما.
وبهذه النتيجة، يحقق الشباب التعادل الـ11 ويصل للنقطة 32، فيما وصل الفتح للتعادل الثامن ووصل للرصيد ذاته من النقاط (32 نقطة).
The youth achieved a valuable draw against their guest Al-Fateh, with each team scoring one goal in the match held at the Al-Shabab Club stadium, marking the opening of the 30th round of the Saudi Pro League.
The match witnessed dominance from the home team, while Al-Fateh's players retreated and relied on counter-attacks led by Murad Batna. Carrasco nearly opened the scoring for Al-Shabab after a brilliant dribble, followed by a powerful shot that was deflected by goalkeeper Bachico for a corner kick. Yassine Adli then attempted a strong shot, but Bachico excelled again and saved it. From a corner taken by Murad Batna, Marwan Saadan headed the ball to his teammate Fahd Al-Zubaidi, who was pulled back by Al-Shabab player Mohammed Al-Thani, prompting referee Ahmed Al-Rumaikhani to award a penalty kick. Sofiane Bendebka stepped up and successfully converted it into a goal for Al-Fateh (36’). In the second half, Al-Shabab attempted to equalize several times until Carrasco broke down the left side with the ball and delivered a low cross that Marwan Saadan inadvertently redirected into his own net, resulting in an equalizer for Al-Shabab (74’). The match ended in a draw, with each team scoring one goal.
With this result, Al-Shabab achieves their 11th draw and reaches 32 points, while Al-Fateh records their eighth draw, also accumulating the same points total (32 points).