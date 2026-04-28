The top scorers list in the Saudi Pro League is witnessing a fierce competition for the "Top Scorer" title, with Al-Ahli's striker Ivan Toney currently leading with 27 goals, followed by Al-Qadisiyah's striker Julian Quinones with 26 goals, and Al-Nassr's captain Cristiano Ronaldo in third place with 24 goals.

The trio of Toney, Quinones, and Ronaldo are striving to continue finding the net in the remaining matches of the Roshan League to win the top scorer title this season.

It is worth mentioning that Al-Nassr's captain Cristiano Ronaldo won the top scorer title in the Roshan League for the 2023-2024 season with a record number of goals in a single season in Saudi league history, scoring 35 goals, and in the 2024-2025 season, he retained the top scorer title by scoring 25 goals.