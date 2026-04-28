تشهد قائمة الهدافين في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، صراعاً قوياً على لقب «الهداف»، إذ يتصدر حالياً مهاجم فريق الأهلي إيفان توني برصيد (27)، ويليه مهاجم فريق القادسية جوليان كينيونيس برصيد (26)، ويتواجد قائد فريق النصر كريستيانو رونالدإيبو بالمركز الثالث برصيد 24 هدفاً.

ويسعى الثلاثي توني، وكينيونيس ورونالدو لمواصلة هز الشباك في المباريات المتبقية من دوري روشن من أجل الفوز بلقب الهداف في الموسم الحالي.

يذكر أن القائد النصراوي كريستيانو رونالدو حصد لقب هدافي دوري روشن موسم 2023-2024 برقم قياسي كأكثر لاعب تسجيلاً للأهداف في موسم واحد بتاريخ الدوري السعودي 35 هدفاً، وفي موسم 2024-2025 حافظ على لقب الهداف بتسجيله 25 هدفاً.