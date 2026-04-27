The Brazilian Roger Ibanez sent a strong message of support to his teammate Zakaria Hossawi following the events of the last match in the AFC Champions League final, affirming the team spirit and unity within the group, in a stance that reflects the fighting values within the team.



Ibanez said in his message to Hossawi: "If I were on the field, I would run for you, and I know you would run for me if I needed it. Today, I gave my heart and everything because you deserve it. I don’t care about the red card; it can happen, but you must have the spirit from within. We are fighters together; hold your head high; you are a champion and you deserve it."



These words reflect the extent of moral support among the players at a time when the team needs to unite and overcome challenges, especially in light of the decisive competitions that require mental presence and a high fighting spirit on the field.



Player Zakaria Hossawi issued three apology messages to the fans, players of Al-Ahli Club, and the technical and administrative staff after being sent off with a red card in his team's final match against Machida Zelvia from Japan, in which Al-Ahli won the AFC Champions League title after a 1-0 victory in the match held at King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah. He stated on his official account on "x": "First of all.. a billion congratulations to the fans of the royal elite in Asia, and for sitting on the throne of the yellow continent, which only suits the spirit of life of Al-Ahli, the fortress of glory."



He added: "The fans of Al-Ahli are the spirit of the team from which we draw our strength. I sincerely apologize for what I did, and I promise everyone, God willing, that it will not happen again, and that it will be a lesson I benefit from in the upcoming matches, a kiss on the head of every Al-Ahli fan from your brother Zakaria."



Zakaria also sent another message to his fellow players, saying: "My fellow players, I find no words to express my apology for what I put you through, but anyone who has great stars like you with this spirit has nothing to fear, and you are the support and you are the kings of Asia for the second consecutive time, and the future is brighter, God willing."



Hossawi concluded his statement with a third message to the team's coach, saying: "The great coach Yaisleh, the technical staff, the administrative staff, the medical staff, everyone who works within this great edifice, the fortress of glory, I apologize to you, and if I wrote you all the apologies, I would not be able to express what I feel for you in terms of love, pride, and honor."