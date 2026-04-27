وجّه البرازيلي روجر إيبانيز رسالة دعم قوية لزميله زكريا هوساوي، عقب أحداث المباراة الأخيرة في نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، مؤكداً روح الفريق والتلاحم داخل المجموعة، في موقف يعكس القيم القتالية داخل الفريق.
وقال إيبانيز في حديثه لهوساوي: «لو كنت في الملعب سأركض من أجلك، وأنا أعلم بأنك ستركض لأجلي لو احتجت ذلك. اليوم منحت قلبي وكل شيء لأنك تستحق ذلك. لا أهتم بالطرد؛ الطرد قد يحدث، ولكن يجب أن تمتلك الروح من الداخل. نحن مقاتلون سوياً؛ ارفع رأسك؛ أنت بطل وتستحق ذلك».
وتعكس هذه الكلمات حجم الدعم المعنوي بين اللاعبين، في وقت يحتاج فيه الفريق إلى التكاتف وتجاوز التحديات، خصوصاً في ظل المنافسات الحاسمة التي تتطلب حضوراً ذهنياً وروحاً قتالية عالية داخل الملعب.
وكان اللاعب زكريا هوساوي قدم 3 رسائل اعتذار لجماهير ولاعبي النادي الأهلي والجهازين الفني والإداري بعد طرده بالبطاقة الحمراء في المباراة النهائية لفريقه أمام ماتشيدا زيلفيا الياباني، التي توج فيها الأهلي بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة إثر فوزه بنتيجة 1/0 في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله بجدة، عبر حسابه الرسمي في «x»، قال فيها: «في البداية.. ألف مليون مبروك لجماهير الملكي النخبة الآسيوية، والتربع على عرش القارة الصفرء، التي لا تليق إلا بروح الحياة الأهلي قلعة المجد».
وأضاف: «عشاق الأهلي روح الفريق التي نستمد منها قوتنا، أتقدم لكم بالاعتذار الشديد عما بدر مني، وأعد الجميع بمشيئة اللّه تعالى أن لا تتكرر، وأن يكون درساً أستفيد منه في المباريات القادمة، قبلة على رأس كل مشجع أهلاوي من أخيكم زكريا».
ووجه زكريا رسالة أخرى لزملائة اللاعبين قال فيها: «زملائي اللاعبين لا أجد من الكلمات لكي أعبر لكم عن الاعتذار لما وضعتكم فيه، لكن من يكون لديه نجوم عظيمة مثلكم بهذه الروح لا يخاف، وأنتم السند وأنتم ملوك آسيا للمرة الثانية على التوالي والقادم أجمل بحول اللّه».
واختتم هوساوي تصريحه برسالة ثالثة لمدرب الفريق قال فيها: «المدرب العظيم يايسله، الأجهزة الفنية، الأجهزة الإدارية، الأجهزة الطبية، كل من يعمل داخل هذا الصرح العظيم قلعة المجد، آسف لكم، ولو كتبت لكم من الاعتذارات لن أستطيع أن أعبر عما بداخلي لكم من محبة واعتزاز وفخر».
The Brazilian Roger Ibanez sent a strong message of support to his teammate Zakaria Hossawi following the events of the last match in the AFC Champions League final, affirming the team spirit and unity within the group, in a stance that reflects the fighting values within the team.
Ibanez said in his message to Hossawi: "If I were on the field, I would run for you, and I know you would run for me if I needed it. Today, I gave my heart and everything because you deserve it. I don’t care about the red card; it can happen, but you must have the spirit from within. We are fighters together; hold your head high; you are a champion and you deserve it."
These words reflect the extent of moral support among the players at a time when the team needs to unite and overcome challenges, especially in light of the decisive competitions that require mental presence and a high fighting spirit on the field.
Player Zakaria Hossawi issued three apology messages to the fans, players of Al-Ahli Club, and the technical and administrative staff after being sent off with a red card in his team's final match against Machida Zelvia from Japan, in which Al-Ahli won the AFC Champions League title after a 1-0 victory in the match held at King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah. He stated on his official account on "x": "First of all.. a billion congratulations to the fans of the royal elite in Asia, and for sitting on the throne of the yellow continent, which only suits the spirit of life of Al-Ahli, the fortress of glory."
He added: "The fans of Al-Ahli are the spirit of the team from which we draw our strength. I sincerely apologize for what I did, and I promise everyone, God willing, that it will not happen again, and that it will be a lesson I benefit from in the upcoming matches, a kiss on the head of every Al-Ahli fan from your brother Zakaria."
Zakaria also sent another message to his fellow players, saying: "My fellow players, I find no words to express my apology for what I put you through, but anyone who has great stars like you with this spirit has nothing to fear, and you are the support and you are the kings of Asia for the second consecutive time, and the future is brighter, God willing."
Hossawi concluded his statement with a third message to the team's coach, saying: "The great coach Yaisleh, the technical staff, the administrative staff, the medical staff, everyone who works within this great edifice, the fortress of glory, I apologize to you, and if I wrote you all the apologies, I would not be able to express what I feel for you in terms of love, pride, and honor."