The Uruguayan coach of Al-Khaleej, Gustavo Poyet, confirmed his team's readiness to face Al-Najma next Tuesday evening, pointing out the importance of focus at this stage, especially after the loss in their first match against Al-Fateh just two days after he took over the role.



During the press conference, Poyet said: "We are facing an important match, and we must be fully focused, working to improve our performance and achieve victory to compensate for our previous loss," adding: "I am not overly concerned about the players' level, but we need to deliver our best in the upcoming period."



He clarified that the team has elements capable of development, affirming his confidence in the group, and said: "There is great confidence in the players to achieve what is required, and work is ongoing to improve performance."



Al-Khaleej is currently in 11th place with a total of 31 points, while Al-Najma is struggling at the bottom of the table with 11 points, which gives the match added importance for both teams, whether to strengthen Al-Khaleej's position in the standings or for Al-Najma to try to improve its difficult situation before the end of the season.