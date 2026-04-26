أكد مدرب الخليج الأورغوياني جوستافو بويت جاهزية فريقه لمواجهة النجمة مساء الثلاثاء القادم، مشيراً إلى أهمية التركيز في هذه المرحلة، خصوصاً بعد الخسارة في أولى مبارياته أمام الفتح عقب يومين فقط من توليه المهمة.


وقال بويت خلال المؤتمر الصحفي: «نحن أمام مواجهة مهمة، ويجب أن نكون في كامل تركيزنا، ونعمل على تحسين الأداء وتحقيق الانتصار وتعويض خسارتنا الماضية»، مضيفاً: «لست قلقاً بشكل كبير من مستوى اللاعبين، لكننا بحاجة إلى تقديم الأفضل خلال الفترة القادمة».


وأوضح أن الفريق يملك عناصر قادرة على التطور، مؤكداً ثقته في المجموعة، وقال: «هناك ثقة كبيرة في اللاعبين لتحقيق المطلوب، والعمل مستمر لتحسين الأداء».


ويحتل الخليج المركز الـ11 برصيد (31) نقطة، في وقت يعاني النجمة من تذيل الترتيب بـ(11) نقطة، ما يمنح المواجهة أهمية مضاعفة لكلا الفريقين، سواء لتعزيز موقع الخليج في سلم الترتيب أو محاولة النجمة تحسين وضعه الصعب قبل نهاية الموسم.