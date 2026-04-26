هنأ حساب الاتحاد التركي لكرة القدم عبر منصاته الرسمية مدافع الأهلي الدولي ميريه ديميرال، وذلك عقب تتويجه بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا مع فريقه، بعد أن قاد فريقه لتحقيق فوز ثمين في المباراة النهائية أمام ماتشيدا زيلفيا بنتيجة (1-0)، في لقاء امتد إلى الأشواط الإضافية، عقب نهاية الوقت الأصلي بالتعادل السلبي، قبل أن يتمكن الأهلي من تسجيل هدف الحسم وخطف اللقب القاري.


وأبرز حساب الاتحادالتركي في رسالته الدور الكبير الذي قدمه المدافع الدولي خلال اللقاء، حيث شارك في كامل دقائق المباراة (120 دقيقة)، وظهر بثبات دفاعي وانضباط تكتيكي ساهم في الحفاظ على نظافة الشباك، ليؤكد قيمته كأحد العناصر الأساسية في تشكيلة الأهلي خلال مشوار البطولة.


كما أشار الحساب إلى أن ديميرال واصل تحقيق الإنجازات على المستوى القاري، بعد أن نجح في التتويج باللقب للموسم الثاني على التوالي، في إنجاز يعكس استمراريته في تقديم مستويات عالية في البطولات الكبرى.


ويأتي هذا التتويج ليعزز حضور اللاعبين الأتراك في المنافسات الآسيوية، ويؤكد نجاح تجربة ديميرال الاحترافية مع الأهلي، في ظل ما يقدمه من أداء مميز جعله محل إشادة جماهيرية وإعلامية، سواء داخل تركيا أو في الشارع الرياضي الآسيوي.