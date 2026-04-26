The Turkish Football Federation congratulated international Al Ahly defender Merih Demiral through its official platforms, following his team's victory in the AFC Champions League, after he led his team to a valuable win in the final match against Machida Zelvia with a score of (1-0), in a game that extended into extra time after the original time ended in a goalless draw, before Al Ahly managed to score the decisive goal and clinch the continental title.



The Turkish Federation highlighted in its message the significant role played by the international defender during the match, as he participated in all minutes of the game (120 minutes), demonstrating defensive solidity and tactical discipline that contributed to keeping a clean sheet, confirming his value as one of the key elements in Al Ahly's lineup throughout the tournament.



The account also noted that Demiral continued to achieve accomplishments at the continental level, having succeeded in winning the title for the second consecutive season, in an achievement that reflects his consistency in delivering high performances in major tournaments.



This victory further enhances the presence of Turkish players in Asian competitions and confirms the success of Demiral's professional experience with Al Ahly, given his outstanding performance that has garnered public and media praise, both within Turkey and in the Asian sports community.