هنأ حساب الاتحاد التركي لكرة القدم عبر منصاته الرسمية مدافع الأهلي الدولي ميريه ديميرال، وذلك عقب تتويجه بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا مع فريقه، بعد أن قاد فريقه لتحقيق فوز ثمين في المباراة النهائية أمام ماتشيدا زيلفيا بنتيجة (1-0)، في لقاء امتد إلى الأشواط الإضافية، عقب نهاية الوقت الأصلي بالتعادل السلبي، قبل أن يتمكن الأهلي من تسجيل هدف الحسم وخطف اللقب القاري.
وأبرز حساب الاتحادالتركي في رسالته الدور الكبير الذي قدمه المدافع الدولي خلال اللقاء، حيث شارك في كامل دقائق المباراة (120 دقيقة)، وظهر بثبات دفاعي وانضباط تكتيكي ساهم في الحفاظ على نظافة الشباك، ليؤكد قيمته كأحد العناصر الأساسية في تشكيلة الأهلي خلال مشوار البطولة.
كما أشار الحساب إلى أن ديميرال واصل تحقيق الإنجازات على المستوى القاري، بعد أن نجح في التتويج باللقب للموسم الثاني على التوالي، في إنجاز يعكس استمراريته في تقديم مستويات عالية في البطولات الكبرى.
ويأتي هذا التتويج ليعزز حضور اللاعبين الأتراك في المنافسات الآسيوية، ويؤكد نجاح تجربة ديميرال الاحترافية مع الأهلي، في ظل ما يقدمه من أداء مميز جعله محل إشادة جماهيرية وإعلامية، سواء داخل تركيا أو في الشارع الرياضي الآسيوي.
The Turkish Football Federation congratulated international Al Ahly defender Merih Demiral through its official platforms, following his team's victory in the AFC Champions League, after he led his team to a valuable win in the final match against Machida Zelvia with a score of (1-0), in a game that extended into extra time after the original time ended in a goalless draw, before Al Ahly managed to score the decisive goal and clinch the continental title.
The Turkish Federation highlighted in its message the significant role played by the international defender during the match, as he participated in all minutes of the game (120 minutes), demonstrating defensive solidity and tactical discipline that contributed to keeping a clean sheet, confirming his value as one of the key elements in Al Ahly's lineup throughout the tournament.
The account also noted that Demiral continued to achieve accomplishments at the continental level, having succeeded in winning the title for the second consecutive season, in an achievement that reflects his consistency in delivering high performances in major tournaments.
This victory further enhances the presence of Turkish players in Asian competitions and confirms the success of Demiral's professional experience with Al Ahly, given his outstanding performance that has garnered public and media praise, both within Turkey and in the Asian sports community.