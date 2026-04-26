في إنجاز جديد يُضاف إلى سجل كرة القدم السعودية، واصل الأهلي حضوره القوي على الساحة القارية بعد أن نجح في حصد جائزة أفضل لاعب في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة مرتين متتاليتين عبر نجومه، ليؤكد تفوقه الفني في البطولة الأهم على مستوى الأندية في آسيا.


وجاء هذا التميز من خلال النجم البرازيلي روبيرتو فيرمينو، الذي تُوج بجائزة أفضل لاعب في نسخة 2024/2025، قبل أن يواصل الأهلي هيمنته على الجائزة في النسخة التالية عبر النجم الإيفواري فرانك كيسيه الذي نال لقب أفضل لاعب في نسخة 2025/2026، في تأكيد على قوة العناصر الأجنبية وتأثيرها الكبير داخل الفريق.


وبذلك ينضم الأهلي إلى قائمة الأندية السعودية التي سبق أن قدمت نجوماً حصدوا الجائزة القارية، حيث توج سالم الدوسري مع الهلال في نسخة 2021، وبافيتمبي غوميز في نسخة 2019، فيما نال محمد نور الجائزة مع الاتحاد في نسخة 2005، ورضا تكر في نسخة 2004، إلى جانب سيرجيو ريكاردو عام 2000، وأحمد الدوخي عام 1998.


ويعكس هذا الحضور المتواصل تفوق الأندية السعودية في البطولة الآسيوية عبر أجيال مختلفة، واستمرار صناعة النجوم القادرين على ترك بصمة واضحة في أكبر المسابقات القارية، ليبقى الأهلي أحد أبرز الأسماء التي فرضت نفسها بقوة في السنوات الأخيرة.