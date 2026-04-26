In a new achievement added to the record of Saudi football, Al-Ahli continued its strong presence on the continental stage after successfully winning the award for Best Player in the AFC Champions League twice in a row through its stars, confirming its technical superiority in the most important club tournament in Asia.



This distinction came through Brazilian star Roberto Firmino, who was awarded Best Player for the 2024/2025 season, before Al-Ahli continued its dominance of the award in the following edition through Ivorian star Franck Kessié, who won the title of Best Player for the 2025/2026 season, confirming the strength of foreign players and their significant impact within the team.



Thus, Al-Ahli joins the list of Saudi clubs that have previously produced stars who won the continental award, as Salem Al-Dawsari was crowned with Al-Hilal in the 2021 edition, and Bafetimbi Gomis in the 2019 edition, while Mohamed Noor won the award with Al-Ittihad in the 2005 edition, and Rida Taker in the 2004 edition, along with Sergio Ricardo in 2000, and Ahmed Al-Dokhi in 1998.



This continuous presence reflects the superiority of Saudi clubs in the Asian championship across different generations, and the ongoing production of stars capable of leaving a clear mark in the largest continental competitions, making Al-Ahli one of the most prominent names that have firmly established themselves in recent years.