يواجه الخماسي الأهلاوي روجر إيبانز، ومحمد عبدالرحمن، وزياد الجهني، وماثيوس غونسالفيس، وإيفان توني خطر الإيقاف في حال حصولهم على «الإنذارات»، في مواجهة النصر، (الأربعاء) القادم الساعة 9:00 مساء، على ملعب الأول بارك بالرياض، ضمن الجولة الـ30 في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ ستكون مباراة الأهلي عقب لقاء النصر أمام فريق الأخدود، (الأحد) القادم، الساعة 9:00 مساء، على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية (جدة).
وتعتبر مواجهة «الكلاسيكو» بين النصر والأهلي ذات أهمية كبرى، للفريق الأهلاوي الذي يحتل المركز الثالث برصيد 66 نقطة، ويسعى للتمسك بآماله في المنافسة على لقب الدوري، فيما الفريق النصراوي يعتلي الصدارة برصيد 76 نقطة، ويطمح في تحقيق الانتصار وحصد النقاط الثلاث وتعزيز حظوظه بقوة في حصد بطولة دوري روشن.
The Al-Ahli quintet of Roger Ibanez, Mohammed Abdulrahman, Ziyad Al-Jahani, Matheus Gonsalves, and Ivan Toney face the risk of suspension if they receive "yellow cards" in the match against Al-Nassr, next Wednesday at 9:00 PM, at Al-Awal Park in Riyadh, as part of the 30th round of the Roshan Saudi Pro League. The Al-Ahli match will follow Al-Nassr's game against Al-Akhidood, next Sunday at 9:00 PM, at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City (Jeddah).
The "Classico" match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli is of great importance for the Al-Ahli team, which occupies third place with 66 points, as they seek to hold on to their hopes of competing for the league title, while the Al-Nassr team sits at the top with 76 points, aiming to achieve victory, collect three points, and strengthen their chances of winning the Roshan League title.