يواجه الخماسي الأهلاوي روجر إيبانز، ومحمد عبدالرحمن، وزياد الجهني، وماثيوس غونسالفيس، وإيفان توني خطر الإيقاف في حال حصولهم على «الإنذارات»، في مواجهة النصر، (الأربعاء) القادم الساعة 9:00 مساء، على ملعب الأول بارك بالرياض، ضمن الجولة الـ30 في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ ستكون مباراة الأهلي عقب لقاء النصر أمام فريق الأخدود، (الأحد) القادم، الساعة 9:00 مساء، على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية (جدة).


وتعتبر مواجهة «الكلاسيكو» بين النصر والأهلي ذات أهمية كبرى، للفريق الأهلاوي الذي يحتل المركز الثالث برصيد 66 نقطة، ويسعى للتمسك بآماله في المنافسة على لقب الدوري، فيما الفريق النصراوي يعتلي الصدارة برصيد 76 نقطة، ويطمح في تحقيق الانتصار وحصد النقاط الثلاث وتعزيز حظوظه بقوة في حصد بطولة دوري روشن.