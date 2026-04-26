The Al-Ahli quintet of Roger Ibanez, Mohammed Abdulrahman, Ziyad Al-Jahani, Matheus Gonsalves, and Ivan Toney face the risk of suspension if they receive "yellow cards" in the match against Al-Nassr, next Wednesday at 9:00 PM, at Al-Awal Park in Riyadh, as part of the 30th round of the Roshan Saudi Pro League. The Al-Ahli match will follow Al-Nassr's game against Al-Akhidood, next Sunday at 9:00 PM, at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City (Jeddah).



The "Classico" match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli is of great importance for the Al-Ahli team, which occupies third place with 66 points, as they seek to hold on to their hopes of competing for the league title, while the Al-Nassr team sits at the top with 76 points, aiming to achieve victory, collect three points, and strengthen their chances of winning the Roshan League title.