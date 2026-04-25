من أحياء مدينة بارا دو كوردّا البرازيلية المتواضعة، وُلد ويندرسون رودريغيز دو ناسيمنتو «جالينو» عام 1997، ليبدأ رحلة كروية شاقة صنعت لاعباً لم يعرف الطريق السهل يوماً. خرج من بيئة بسيطة، متنقّلاً بين الأحلام الصغيرة والملاعب المحلية في البرازيل، قبل أن تلتقطه أعين كشّافي نادي بورتو البرتغالي، حيث بدأت ملامح التحول الحقيقي في مسيرته.

جالينو.. «راجمة» الأهلي في وجه القارة


في البرتغال، تدرّج جالينو بين الفريق الرديف والإعارات، قبل أن يفرض نفسه مع سبورتينغ براغا كلاعب هجومي حاسم في المباريات الكبرى، يجمع بين السرعة والانفجار البدني والقدرة على إنهاء الهجمات. ومع عودته إلى بورتو، تحوّل إلى أحد أبرز الأجنحة في الدوري البرتغالي، وترك بصمات واضحة في المنافسات الأوروبية، خصوصاً بفضل أسلوبه المباشر وقدرته على كسر التكتلات الدفاعية في لحظة واحدة.

جالينو.. «راجمة» الأهلي في وجه القارة


خارج الملعب، بدأت صورته الاجتماعية تظهر تدريجياً، إذ أفشت زوجته عبر منصات التواصل سراً عن حياته، في تعليق خفيف الظل يعكس جانباً من حياته الشخصية، أشارت فيه إلى أن قطعة واحدة من ملابسه الفاخرة قد تعادل «ثمن جميع ملابسها في حفل الزفاف»، مضيفة أنه يميل إلى الأسلوب الفاخر في الإنفاق والذوق. ورغم طابع التصريح غير الرسمي، فإنه قدّم لمحة عن شخصية لاعب يعيش انتقالاً من البساطة إلى عالم الاحتراف العالمي بكل ما يحمله من مظاهر الرفاهية.

جالينو.. «راجمة» الأهلي في وجه القارة


لكن التحول الأهم في مسيرته جاء مع انتقاله إلى النادي الأهلي في يناير 2025 في صفقة أدرك الشارع الرياضي سريعاً أنها الصفقة التي غيرت موازين القوى، إذ لم يكن مجرد جناح جديد، بل مشروع نجم حاسم في البطولات الكبرى. ومع الأهلي، انفجرت قدراته الهجومية بشكل لافت، خصوصاً في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، إذ تحوّلت تسديداته القوية إلى مادة إعلامية وجماهيرية واسعة، حتى لُقّب بين الجماهير والإعلام بـ«راجمة صواريخ الأهلي»، فقد سجّل أهدافاً حاسمة صنعت الفارق في البطولة، أبرزها هدفه الصاروخي في نهائي 2025 أمام كاواساكي فرونتال، إضافة إلى أهداف مؤثرة أمام جوهور الماليزي وفي مواجهة فيسيل كوبي الياباني، لفتت جميعها الانتباه لقوة تسديداته ودقتها العالية، لتتحول إلى لحظات أيقونية أعادت تشكيل صورة الأهلي هجومياً على المستوى القاري.


هذا الزخم الإعلامي والجماهيري جعل من جالينو أحد أبرز نجوم البطولة القارية، ليس فقط بالأرقام، بل بالأسلوب الذي يترك أثراً بصرياً وذهنياً في كل مباراة.


واليوم، ومع اقتراب نهائي جديد في 2026 أمام ماتشيدا الياباني، يعود جالينو إلى الواجهة كأحد أهم أسلحة الأهلي الهجومية، وسط توقعات بأن يستمر «الانفجار الصاروخي» ذاته الذي صنع به مجده القاري، ليواصل كتابة فصل جديد في قصة لاعب خرج من أحياء فقيرة في البرازيل، ليصبح أحد أكثر الأسماء تأثيراً في كرة القدم الآسيوية الحديثة.


- وُلد في بارا دو كوردّا البرازيلية عام 1997


- نشأ في أحياء فقيرة وصعبة اجتماعياً


- بدأ مسيرته في الملاعب المحلية البرازيلية


- اكتشفه كشّافو نادي بورتو البرتغالي مبكراً


- تدرّج بين الرديف والإعارات في بورتو


- تألق بقوة مع سبورتينغ براغا البرتغالي


- عاد لبورتو وأصبح جناحاً هجومياً بارزاً


- اشتهر بالسرعة والانفجار البدني في الأطراف


- انتقل للأهلي السعودي في شتاء 2025


- أصبح عنصراً أساسياً في مشروع الأهلي


- أهدافه صنعت زخماً إعلامياً وجماهيرياً واسعاً