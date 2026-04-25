جالينو.. «راجمة» الأهلي في وجه القارة

من أحياء مدينة بارا دو كوردّا البرازيلية المتواضعة، وُلد ويندرسون رودريغيز دو ناسيمنتو «جالينو» عام 1997، ليبدأ رحلة كروية شاقة صنعت لاعباً لم يعرف الطريق السهل يوماً. خرج من بيئة بسيطة، متنقّلاً بين الأحلام الصغيرة والملاعب المحلية في البرازيل، قبل أن تلتقطه أعين كشّافي نادي بورتو البرتغالي، حيث بدأت ملامح التحول الحقيقي في مسيرته.
في البرتغال، تدرّج جالينو بين الفريق الرديف والإعارات، قبل أن يفرض نفسه مع سبورتينغ براغا كلاعب هجومي حاسم في المباريات الكبرى، يجمع بين السرعة والانفجار البدني والقدرة على إنهاء الهجمات. ومع عودته إلى بورتو، تحوّل إلى أحد أبرز الأجنحة في الدوري البرتغالي، وترك بصمات واضحة في المنافسات الأوروبية، خصوصاً بفضل أسلوبه المباشر وقدرته على كسر التكتلات الدفاعية في لحظة واحدة.
خارج الملعب، بدأت صورته الاجتماعية تظهر تدريجياً، إذ أفشت زوجته عبر منصات التواصل سراً عن حياته، في تعليق خفيف الظل يعكس جانباً من حياته الشخصية، أشارت فيه إلى أن قطعة واحدة من ملابسه الفاخرة قد تعادل «ثمن جميع ملابسها في حفل الزفاف»، مضيفة أنه يميل إلى الأسلوب الفاخر في الإنفاق والذوق. ورغم طابع التصريح غير الرسمي، فإنه قدّم لمحة عن شخصية لاعب يعيش انتقالاً من البساطة إلى عالم الاحتراف العالمي بكل ما يحمله من مظاهر الرفاهية.
لكن التحول الأهم في مسيرته جاء مع انتقاله إلى النادي الأهلي في يناير 2025 في صفقة أدرك الشارع الرياضي سريعاً أنها الصفقة التي غيرت موازين القوى، إذ لم يكن مجرد جناح جديد، بل مشروع نجم حاسم في البطولات الكبرى. ومع الأهلي، انفجرت قدراته الهجومية بشكل لافت، خصوصاً في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، إذ تحوّلت تسديداته القوية إلى مادة إعلامية وجماهيرية واسعة، حتى لُقّب بين الجماهير والإعلام بـ«راجمة صواريخ الأهلي»، فقد سجّل أهدافاً حاسمة صنعت الفارق في البطولة، أبرزها هدفه الصاروخي في نهائي 2025 أمام كاواساكي فرونتال، إضافة إلى أهداف مؤثرة أمام جوهور الماليزي وفي مواجهة فيسيل كوبي الياباني، لفتت جميعها الانتباه لقوة تسديداته ودقتها العالية، لتتحول إلى لحظات أيقونية أعادت تشكيل صورة الأهلي هجومياً على المستوى القاري.
هذا الزخم الإعلامي والجماهيري جعل من جالينو أحد أبرز نجوم البطولة القارية، ليس فقط بالأرقام، بل بالأسلوب الذي يترك أثراً بصرياً وذهنياً في كل مباراة.
واليوم، ومع اقتراب نهائي جديد في 2026 أمام ماتشيدا الياباني، يعود جالينو إلى الواجهة كأحد أهم أسلحة الأهلي الهجومية، وسط توقعات بأن يستمر «الانفجار الصاروخي» ذاته الذي صنع به مجده القاري، ليواصل كتابة فصل جديد في قصة لاعب خرج من أحياء فقيرة في البرازيل، ليصبح أحد أكثر الأسماء تأثيراً في كرة القدم الآسيوية الحديثة.
- وُلد في بارا دو كوردّا البرازيلية عام 1997
- نشأ في أحياء فقيرة وصعبة اجتماعياً
- بدأ مسيرته في الملاعب المحلية البرازيلية
- اكتشفه كشّافو نادي بورتو البرتغالي مبكراً
- تدرّج بين الرديف والإعارات في بورتو
- تألق بقوة مع سبورتينغ براغا البرتغالي
- عاد لبورتو وأصبح جناحاً هجومياً بارزاً
- اشتهر بالسرعة والانفجار البدني في الأطراف
- انتقل للأهلي السعودي في شتاء 2025
- أصبح عنصراً أساسياً في مشروع الأهلي
- أهدافه صنعت زخماً إعلامياً وجماهيرياً واسعاً
From the humble neighborhoods of the Brazilian city of Barra do Cordas, Wenderson Rodrigues do Nascimento, known as "Galinho," was born in 1997, beginning a challenging football journey that shaped a player who has never known the easy path. He emerged from a simple environment, moving between small dreams and local pitches in Brazil, before being spotted by scouts from Portuguese club Porto, where the true transformation in his career began.
In Portugal, Galinho progressed between the reserve team and loan spells, before establishing himself with Sporting Braga as a decisive attacking player in major matches, combining speed, physical explosiveness, and the ability to finish attacks. Upon returning to Porto, he became one of the standout wingers in the Portuguese league, leaving clear marks in European competitions, especially thanks to his direct style and ability to break defensive blocks in an instant.
Off the pitch, his social image began to gradually emerge, as his wife revealed through social media a secret about his life, in a light-hearted comment reflecting a side of his personal life, noting that a single piece of his luxurious clothing could equal "the price of all her clothes at the wedding," adding that he tends to have a lavish spending style and taste. Despite the informal nature of the statement, it provided a glimpse into the personality of a player transitioning from simplicity to the world of global professionalism, with all its trappings of luxury.
However, the most significant transformation in his career came with his transfer to Al Ahly in January 2025, in a deal that the sports community quickly recognized as the one that changed the balance of power, as he was not just a new winger, but a potential star in major tournaments. With Al Ahly, his attacking capabilities exploded remarkably, especially in the elite AFC Champions League, where his powerful shots became widely covered in the media and among fans, earning him the nickname "Al Ahly's Rocket Launcher." He scored crucial goals that made a difference in the tournament, most notably his rocket goal in the 2025 final against Kawasaki Frontale, in addition to impactful goals against Malaysian Johor and Japanese Vissel Kobe, all of which drew attention to the power and accuracy of his shots, transforming into iconic moments that reshaped Al Ahly's attacking image on the continental level.
This media and fan momentum made Galinho one of the standout stars of the continental championship, not only in terms of numbers but also in the style that leaves a visual and mental impact in every match.
Today, with a new final approaching in 2026 against Machida from Japan, Galinho returns to the forefront as one of Al Ahly's most important attacking weapons, amid expectations that the same "rocket explosion" that built his continental glory will continue, allowing him to write a new chapter in the story of a player who emerged from poor neighborhoods in Brazil to become one of the most influential names in modern Asian football.
- Born in Barra do Cordas, Brazil, in 1997
- Grew up in poor and socially challenging neighborhoods
- Began his career in Brazilian local pitches
- Discovered early by scouts from Portuguese club Porto
- Progressed between the reserve team and loans at Porto
- Shone brightly with Sporting Braga in Portugal
- Returned to Porto and became a prominent attacking winger
- Known for speed and physical explosiveness on the flanks
- Transferred to Al Ahly in Saudi Arabia in Winter 2025