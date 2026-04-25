لا صوت يعلو هذه الأيام فوق صوت «مجانين الأهلي»، بعد قصة العشق التي تربطهم بناديهم، والدور الكبير الذي لعبوه في تسيّد فريقهم على قارة آسيا. فبعد رهانهم على مدربهم الألماني «ماتياس يايسله»، وحمايته من قرار إقالته الذي كان يلوح بالأفق بعد الموسم الأول الذي قضاه مع الفريق، إذ رفضوا هذا القرار وتمسكوا به وطالبوا بإقالة المسؤولين الأجانب في النادي، وفي مقدمتهم الرئيس التنفيذي رون جورلي والمدير الرياضي لي كونجيرتون، إذ كانت هذه الوقفة التاريخية نقطة تحوّل داخل «ماتياس» والفريق الأهلاوي، الذي نجح في حجز مقعده بنهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة للموسم الثاني توالياً، ويؤكد أن ما يقدمه في البطولة لم يعد مجرد سلسلة نتائج إيجابية، بل مشروع متكامل لفريق يعرف كيف يفرض شخصيته في المواعيد الكبرى، فهو يبرهن بأنه مدرب غير عادي من جميع النواحي الفكرية والتكتيكية والتكنيكية، وفي كل مرة يظهر فيها يؤكد للجميع أن صفقته الكبرى هي مع جماهير الأهلي التي يمتاز بها عن باقي الأندية.
ومن خلال فوزه على فيسيل كوبي يرفع حصيلته إلى 20 انتصاراً و3 تعادلات وخسارة واحدة في 24 مباراة، وهو مؤشر إضافي على العمل الفني المتراكم، الذي يقود الفريق إلى مرحلة متقدمة من النضج القاري، إذ يقف «يايسله» على بُعد خطوة واحدة من كتابة التاريخ وتسجيل اسمه كأول مدرب يحقق اللقب مرتين متتاليتين للأهلي.
مشوار الأهلي
لعب 29 مباراة
سجل 22 انتصاراً
تعادل في 6 مباريات
خسر مباراة واحدة
سجل 60 هدفاً
اهتزت شباكه 21 مرة
These days, no voice is louder than that of the "Ahly Madmen," following the love story that binds them to their club and the significant role they played in their team's dominance over Asia. After betting on their German coach "Matthias Jaissle" and protecting him from the looming decision of his dismissal after the first season he spent with the team, they rejected this decision, stood by him, and demanded the dismissal of the foreign officials at the club, foremost among them the CEO Ron Gourlay and the sporting director Lee Congerton. This historic stance was a turning point for "Matthias" and the Ahly team, which succeeded in securing a spot in the AFC Champions League final for the second consecutive season, confirming that what they are achieving in the tournament is no longer just a series of positive results, but a comprehensive project for a team that knows how to impose its character in major events. He proves to be an extraordinary coach in all intellectual, tactical, and technical aspects, and each time he appears, he reassures everyone that his greatest deal is with the Ahly fans, which distinguishes him from other clubs.
Through his victory over Vissel Kobe, he raises his tally to 20 wins, 3 draws, and 1 loss in 24 matches, which is an additional indicator of the accumulated technical work that is leading the team to an advanced stage of continental maturity. "Jaissle" stands just one step away from making history and recording his name as the first coach to win the title twice in a row for Ahly.
Ahly's Journey
Played 29 matches
Recorded 22 victories
Drawn in 6 matches
Lost 1 match
Scored 60 goals
Conceded 21 goals