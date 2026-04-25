These days, no voice is louder than that of the "Ahly Madmen," following the love story that binds them to their club and the significant role they played in their team's dominance over Asia. After betting on their German coach "Matthias Jaissle" and protecting him from the looming decision of his dismissal after the first season he spent with the team, they rejected this decision, stood by him, and demanded the dismissal of the foreign officials at the club, foremost among them the CEO Ron Gourlay and the sporting director Lee Congerton. This historic stance was a turning point for "Matthias" and the Ahly team, which succeeded in securing a spot in the AFC Champions League final for the second consecutive season, confirming that what they are achieving in the tournament is no longer just a series of positive results, but a comprehensive project for a team that knows how to impose its character in major events. He proves to be an extraordinary coach in all intellectual, tactical, and technical aspects, and each time he appears, he reassures everyone that his greatest deal is with the Ahly fans, which distinguishes him from other clubs.



Through his victory over Vissel Kobe, he raises his tally to 20 wins, 3 draws, and 1 loss in 24 matches, which is an additional indicator of the accumulated technical work that is leading the team to an advanced stage of continental maturity. "Jaissle" stands just one step away from making history and recording his name as the first coach to win the title twice in a row for Ahly.



Ahly's Journey



Played 29 matches



Recorded 22 victories



Drawn in 6 matches



Lost 1 match



Scored 60 goals



Conceded 21 goals