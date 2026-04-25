لا صوت يعلو هذه الأيام فوق صوت «مجانين الأهلي»، بعد قصة العشق التي تربطهم بناديهم، والدور الكبير الذي لعبوه في تسيّد فريقهم على قارة آسيا. فبعد رهانهم على مدربهم الألماني «ماتياس يايسله»، وحمايته من قرار إقالته الذي كان يلوح بالأفق بعد الموسم الأول الذي قضاه مع الفريق، إذ رفضوا هذا القرار وتمسكوا به وطالبوا بإقالة المسؤولين الأجانب في النادي، وفي مقدمتهم الرئيس التنفيذي رون جورلي والمدير الرياضي لي كونجيرتون، إذ كانت هذه الوقفة التاريخية نقطة تحوّل داخل «ماتياس» والفريق الأهلاوي، الذي نجح في حجز مقعده بنهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة للموسم الثاني توالياً، ويؤكد أن ما يقدمه في البطولة لم يعد مجرد سلسلة نتائج إيجابية، بل مشروع متكامل لفريق يعرف كيف يفرض شخصيته في المواعيد الكبرى، فهو يبرهن بأنه مدرب غير عادي من جميع النواحي الفكرية والتكتيكية والتكنيكية، وفي كل مرة يظهر فيها يؤكد للجميع أن صفقته الكبرى هي مع جماهير الأهلي التي يمتاز بها عن باقي الأندية.


ومن خلال فوزه على فيسيل كوبي يرفع حصيلته إلى 20 انتصاراً و3 تعادلات وخسارة واحدة في 24 مباراة، وهو مؤشر إضافي على العمل الفني المتراكم، الذي يقود الفريق إلى مرحلة متقدمة من النضج القاري، إذ يقف «يايسله» على بُعد خطوة واحدة من كتابة التاريخ وتسجيل اسمه كأول مدرب يحقق اللقب مرتين متتاليتين للأهلي.


مشوار الأهلي


لعب 29 مباراة


سجل 22 انتصاراً


تعادل في 6 مباريات


خسر مباراة واحدة


سجل 60 هدفاً


اهتزت شباكه 21 مرة