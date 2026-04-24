The Italian Minister of Sports, Andrea Abodi, rejected the proposal for the national team to participate in the 2026 World Cup scheduled to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, instead of Iran.

Surprising Proposal from the American Envoy

Paolo Zamboli, the special envoy of President Donald Trump, confirmed that he proposed to both Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino for Italy to participate in the World Cup instead of Iran, which was met with an Italian rejection.

Qualification is Decided on the Field

Abodi stated in remarks to Sky News: "Italy's participation in the 2026 World Cup is not possible firstly, and inappropriate secondly; qualification is determined on the field."

The Italian national team failed to reach the World Cup for the third consecutive time after losing to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a penalty shootout in the final of the European playoff for World Cup qualification at the end of last month.

Mass Departure After Losing the Dream

Coach Gennaro Gattuso left his position with the national team following the failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, as his contract was mutually terminated.

The shock of failing to qualify for the World Cup also led to the departure of Italian Football Federation President Gabriele Gravina, along with the national team manager Gianluigi Buffon.