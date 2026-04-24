رفض وزير الرياضة الإيطالي أندريا أبودي مقترح مشاركة منتخب بلاده في بطولة كأس العالم 2026 المقررة في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك، بدلاً من إيران.
مقترح مفاجئ من المبعوث الأمريكي
وكان باولو زامبولي، المبعوث الخاص للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، قد أكد أنه طرح على كل من ترمب ورئيس الاتحاد الدولي (فيفا) جياني إنفانتينو مشاركة إيطاليا في المونديال بدلاً من إيران، وهو ما قوبل برفض إيطالي.
التأهل يُحسم من الملعب
وقال أبودي في تصريحات لشبكة «سكاي نيوز»: «مشاركة إيطاليا في كأس العالم 2026 أمر غير ممكن أولاً، وغير مناسب ثانياً، التأهل يكون من أرض الملعب».
وفشل منتخب إيطاليا في بلوغ كأس العالم للمرة الثالثة على التوالي، بعد الخسارة أمام البوسنة والهرسك بركلات الجزاء الترجيحية في نهائي الملحق الأوروبي المؤهل إلى نهائيات المونديال، نهاية الشهر الماضي.
رحيل جماعي بعد ضياع الحلم
ورحل المدرب جينارو غاتوزو عن تدريب المنتخب الأول عقب فشل التأهل إلى بطولة كأس العالم 2026، إذ فُسخ عقده بالتراضي.
كما أطاحت صدمة فشل التأهل إلى المونديال أيضاً برئيس الاتحاد الإيطالي غابرييل غرافينا، إلى جانب مدير المنتخب الأول جانلويجي بوفون.
The Italian Minister of Sports, Andrea Abodi, rejected the proposal for the national team to participate in the 2026 World Cup scheduled to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, instead of Iran.
Surprising Proposal from the American Envoy
Paolo Zamboli, the special envoy of President Donald Trump, confirmed that he proposed to both Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino for Italy to participate in the World Cup instead of Iran, which was met with an Italian rejection.
Qualification is Decided on the Field
Abodi stated in remarks to Sky News: "Italy's participation in the 2026 World Cup is not possible firstly, and inappropriate secondly; qualification is determined on the field."
The Italian national team failed to reach the World Cup for the third consecutive time after losing to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a penalty shootout in the final of the European playoff for World Cup qualification at the end of last month.
Mass Departure After Losing the Dream
Coach Gennaro Gattuso left his position with the national team following the failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, as his contract was mutually terminated.
The shock of failing to qualify for the World Cup also led to the departure of Italian Football Federation President Gabriele Gravina, along with the national team manager Gianluigi Buffon.