رفض وزير الرياضة الإيطالي أندريا أبودي مقترح مشاركة منتخب بلاده في بطولة كأس العالم 2026 المقررة في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك، بدلاً من إيران.

مقترح مفاجئ من المبعوث الأمريكي

وكان باولو زامبولي، المبعوث الخاص للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، قد أكد أنه طرح على كل من ترمب ورئيس الاتحاد الدولي (فيفا) جياني إنفانتينو مشاركة إيطاليا في المونديال بدلاً من إيران، وهو ما قوبل برفض إيطالي.

التأهل يُحسم من الملعب

وقال أبودي في تصريحات لشبكة «سكاي نيوز»: «مشاركة إيطاليا في كأس العالم 2026 أمر غير ممكن أولاً، وغير مناسب ثانياً، التأهل يكون من أرض الملعب».

وفشل منتخب إيطاليا في بلوغ كأس العالم للمرة الثالثة على التوالي، بعد الخسارة أمام البوسنة والهرسك بركلات الجزاء الترجيحية في نهائي الملحق الأوروبي المؤهل إلى نهائيات المونديال، نهاية الشهر الماضي.

رحيل جماعي بعد ضياع الحلم

ورحل المدرب جينارو غاتوزو عن تدريب المنتخب الأول عقب فشل التأهل إلى بطولة كأس العالم 2026، إذ فُسخ عقده بالتراضي.

كما أطاحت صدمة فشل التأهل إلى المونديال أيضاً برئيس الاتحاد الإيطالي غابرييل غرافينا، إلى جانب مدير المنتخب الأول جانلويجي بوفون.