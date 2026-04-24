The Al-Khaleej Club management announced the signing of Uruguayan coach Gus Poyet to lead the first football team, succeeding Greek coach Georgios Donis, as part of its efforts to enhance technical stability and continue competing in the Roshan Saudi League.



The management expressed its gratitude to Donis for his efforts, wishing him success in his new mission with the Saudi national team.



Poyet is set to lead the team starting from the match against Al-Fateh tomorrow evening (Friday) in the 29th round. Poyet, who was previously reported by "Okaz" to be signed, is considered a competent coach and has previously had an Asian experience in South Korea as well as several European experiences.