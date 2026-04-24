أعلنت إدارة نادي الخليج التعاقد مع المدرب الأوروغوياني غوس بويت لقيادة الفريق الأول لكرة القدم، خلفًا لليوناني جورجيوس دونيس، ضمن مساعيها لتعزيز الاستقرار الفني ومواصلة المنافسة في دوري روشن السعودي.


وقدّمت الإدارة شكرها لدونيس على جهوده، متمنيةً له التوفيق في مهمته الجديدة مع المنتخب السعودي.


ومن المقرر أن يقود بويت الفريق بداية من مواجهة الفتح مساء غد (الجمعة) ضمن الجولة الـ29. ويعد بويت، الذي سبق أن أشارت "عكاظ" إلى التعاقد معه، من الكفاءات التدريبية، وسبق له خوض تجربة آسيوية في كوريا الجنوبية وعدة تجارب أوروبية.