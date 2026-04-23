في ممرات ملعب الإنماء بجدة، قبل يومين من النهائي، تتحوّل التفاصيل الدقيقة إلى مشهد كامل يروي حكاية موسم طويل.

ويختصر موسماً كاملاً للأهلي حضرت فيه الدموع والانتصارات. حديث قصير بين ماتياس يايسله ولاعبيه، نظرات تركيز، وإيقاع تدريبي محسوب. هنا، جاس الأهلي في حدائق التاريخ الكروي إلى لحظة تتجاوز المباراة، 90 دقيقة نحو كتابة إنجاز قاري بلقبين متتاليين عندما يواجه متاريس ماتشيدا زيلفيا الياباني.

قبل أشهر، حملت القصة مساراً مربكاً ومختلفاً. الفريق كان يبحث عن حلول هجومية على الرواق الأيسر، ومن يتذكر اليوم أن اسماً كبيراً مثل ويندرسون جالينو كان خارج الحسابات بسبب إصابة معقدة كادت تودي بمسيرته مع الأهلي. الصفقة التي وقعها يايسله في يناير 2025 لتصنع الفارق، صنعت الفارق بهدف التاريخ في نهائي العام الماضي. لكن الأيام مرت سريعاً وتحوّلت إلى علامة استفهام مؤقتة، مع غيابه الذي طال حينئذ بفعل الإصابة.

يايسله حينها اختار طريقاً أقل صخباً وتهوراً. عمل على التفاصيل التي لا تظهر في العناوين. توقيت الضغط، الكرات الثنائية، توزيع الجهد. وراهن على عودة جالينو تدريجياً، تغيّر الإيقاع. اللاعب نفسه استعاد حضوره في التوقيت الأكثر حساسية، ليصبح عنصراً حاسماً في مشوار آسيوي مدهش ثانٍ وبأهداف أقرب ما تكون إلى قذائف مجد في قلب التاريخ.

نصف النهائي أمام فيسيل كوبي قدّم المشهد الأوضح. هدف يوشينوري موتو وضع الأهلي خلف النتيجة، وجعل المباراة تميل نحو الفريق الياباني. بين الشوطين، تغيّر كل شيء تقريباً. الفريق عاد بإيقاع أعلى، بضغط متواصل، وبثقة أكبر في التحوّلات. قذيفة جالينو أعادت التوازن، ثم استثمر إيفان توني لحظة واحدة ليحسم النتيجة.

في تلك الليلة، ظهرت الفكرة التي بنى عليها يايسله فريقه، مباراة تُحسم بالتفاصيل. الأرقام دعمت ذلك، 16 تسديدة مقابل 5، وسيطرة تتسع مع الوقت، حتى بدا أن النتيجة تسير في اتجاه واحد. وفي المدرج لاعب إضافي يتمناه كل مدرب في العالم.

الآن، تقف القصة عند فصلها الأهم. الأهلي يدخل النهائي بخبرة التتويج، وبفريق تعلّم كيف يدير اللحظات الصعبة، وبلاعب مثل جالينو يملك 13 مساهمة تهديفية في البطولة. أمامه منافس منظم، ومباراة واحدة تفصل بين موسم جيد.. وتاريخ فريد مختلف بندرة الألماس.

في مثل هذه الليالي، لا يحتاج الفريق إلى تغييرات كبيرة. يكفي أن يعيد تقديم نفسه كما فعل طوال مشواره.. تركيز، استغلال للفرص، وقدرة على تحويل اللحظة الصغيرة إلى نتيجة كبيرة. هنا تحديداً، ستكتب فصول تاريخ اللعبة بعقل يايسله وأقدام لاعبيه وهتاف مدرج قد يكون الأفضل في العالم.. إن لم يكن.

هذه الليلة لا تمثل نهاية طريق.. بل بداية حقيقية لقصة سيادة أهلاوية مطلقة، للقارة حتى حين. صنيعة القلعة الكروية الرياضية التي تؤمن أن الأمجاد لا تُمنح بل تُنتزع انتزاعاً في قلب الملعب. والتاريخ حاضر بقلمه على كرسيه، يدوّن فصولاً لن تنساها الأجيال قطعاً.