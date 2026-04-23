في ممرات ملعب الإنماء بجدة، قبل يومين من النهائي، تتحوّل التفاصيل الدقيقة إلى مشهد كامل يروي حكاية موسم طويل.
ويختصر موسماً كاملاً للأهلي حضرت فيه الدموع والانتصارات. حديث قصير بين ماتياس يايسله ولاعبيه، نظرات تركيز، وإيقاع تدريبي محسوب. هنا، جاس الأهلي في حدائق التاريخ الكروي إلى لحظة تتجاوز المباراة، 90 دقيقة نحو كتابة إنجاز قاري بلقبين متتاليين عندما يواجه متاريس ماتشيدا زيلفيا الياباني.
قبل أشهر، حملت القصة مساراً مربكاً ومختلفاً. الفريق كان يبحث عن حلول هجومية على الرواق الأيسر، ومن يتذكر اليوم أن اسماً كبيراً مثل ويندرسون جالينو كان خارج الحسابات بسبب إصابة معقدة كادت تودي بمسيرته مع الأهلي. الصفقة التي وقعها يايسله في يناير 2025 لتصنع الفارق، صنعت الفارق بهدف التاريخ في نهائي العام الماضي. لكن الأيام مرت سريعاً وتحوّلت إلى علامة استفهام مؤقتة، مع غيابه الذي طال حينئذ بفعل الإصابة.
يايسله حينها اختار طريقاً أقل صخباً وتهوراً. عمل على التفاصيل التي لا تظهر في العناوين. توقيت الضغط، الكرات الثنائية، توزيع الجهد. وراهن على عودة جالينو تدريجياً، تغيّر الإيقاع. اللاعب نفسه استعاد حضوره في التوقيت الأكثر حساسية، ليصبح عنصراً حاسماً في مشوار آسيوي مدهش ثانٍ وبأهداف أقرب ما تكون إلى قذائف مجد في قلب التاريخ.
نصف النهائي أمام فيسيل كوبي قدّم المشهد الأوضح. هدف يوشينوري موتو وضع الأهلي خلف النتيجة، وجعل المباراة تميل نحو الفريق الياباني. بين الشوطين، تغيّر كل شيء تقريباً. الفريق عاد بإيقاع أعلى، بضغط متواصل، وبثقة أكبر في التحوّلات. قذيفة جالينو أعادت التوازن، ثم استثمر إيفان توني لحظة واحدة ليحسم النتيجة.
في تلك الليلة، ظهرت الفكرة التي بنى عليها يايسله فريقه، مباراة تُحسم بالتفاصيل. الأرقام دعمت ذلك، 16 تسديدة مقابل 5، وسيطرة تتسع مع الوقت، حتى بدا أن النتيجة تسير في اتجاه واحد. وفي المدرج لاعب إضافي يتمناه كل مدرب في العالم.
الآن، تقف القصة عند فصلها الأهم. الأهلي يدخل النهائي بخبرة التتويج، وبفريق تعلّم كيف يدير اللحظات الصعبة، وبلاعب مثل جالينو يملك 13 مساهمة تهديفية في البطولة. أمامه منافس منظم، ومباراة واحدة تفصل بين موسم جيد.. وتاريخ فريد مختلف بندرة الألماس.
في مثل هذه الليالي، لا يحتاج الفريق إلى تغييرات كبيرة. يكفي أن يعيد تقديم نفسه كما فعل طوال مشواره.. تركيز، استغلال للفرص، وقدرة على تحويل اللحظة الصغيرة إلى نتيجة كبيرة. هنا تحديداً، ستكتب فصول تاريخ اللعبة بعقل يايسله وأقدام لاعبيه وهتاف مدرج قد يكون الأفضل في العالم.. إن لم يكن.
هذه الليلة لا تمثل نهاية طريق.. بل بداية حقيقية لقصة سيادة أهلاوية مطلقة، للقارة حتى حين. صنيعة القلعة الكروية الرياضية التي تؤمن أن الأمجاد لا تُمنح بل تُنتزع انتزاعاً في قلب الملعب. والتاريخ حاضر بقلمه على كرسيه، يدوّن فصولاً لن تنساها الأجيال قطعاً.
In the corridors of the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, two days before the final, the intricate details transform into a complete scene that tells the story of a long season.
This encapsulates a whole season for Al-Ahli, filled with tears and victories. A brief conversation between Matthias Jaissle and his players, focused gazes, and a calculated training rhythm. Here, Al-Ahli has ventured into the gardens of football history towards a moment that transcends the match, 90 minutes towards writing a continental achievement with two consecutive titles when they face the Japanese team Matsumoto Yamaga.
Months ago, the story took a confusing and different path. The team was searching for offensive solutions on the left flank, and who would remember today that a big name like Wenderson Galeno was out of the calculations due to a complicated injury that nearly ended his career with Al-Ahli? The deal that Jaissle signed in January 2025 to make a difference did indeed make a difference with a historic goal in last year's final. But the days passed quickly, turning into a temporary question mark, with his prolonged absence at that time due to injury.
At that time, Jaissle chose a quieter and less reckless path. He focused on the details that do not make headlines. The timing of pressing, dual balls, and effort distribution. He bet on Galeno's gradual return, changing the rhythm. The player himself regained his presence at the most critical moment, becoming a decisive element in a remarkable second Asian journey with goals that are as close as possible to the shells of glory in the heart of history.
The semi-final against Vissel Kobe presented the clearest scene. Yoshinori Muto's goal put Al-Ahli behind, making the match lean towards the Japanese team. Between the halves, almost everything changed. The team returned with a higher rhythm, continuous pressure, and greater confidence in transitions. Galeno's blast restored balance, then Ivan Toney seized a moment to secure the result.
That night, the idea on which Jaissle built his team emerged: a match decided by details. The numbers supported this, with 16 shots compared to 5, and control widening over time, until it seemed that the result was heading in one direction. In the stands, an additional player that every coach in the world wishes for.
Now, the story stands at its most important chapter. Al-Ahli enters the final with the experience of winning, with a team that has learned how to manage difficult moments, and with a player like Galeno who has 13 goal contributions in the tournament. In front of them is an organized opponent, and one match separates them from a good season... and a unique history as rare as diamonds.
On such nights, the team does not need major changes. It is enough to present itself again as it has throughout its journey... focus, exploiting opportunities, and the ability to turn a small moment into a big result. Here, precisely, the chapters of the game's history will be written by Jaissle's mind, his players' feet, and the cheers of a crowd that may be the best in the world... if not.
This night does not represent the end of a road... but a true beginning for a story of absolute Al-Ahli dominance, for the continent for now. The creation of the sporting football fortress that believes that glory is not granted but seized in the heart of the pitch. And history is present with its pen in its chair, documenting chapters that generations will undoubtedly not forget.