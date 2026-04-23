تعود الإثارة والندية في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، مساء اليوم «الخميس»، إذ يستضيف النجمة نظيره التعاون (7:10م)، فيما يواجه ضمك فريق الأخدود (9:00م)، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة 29 لدوري روشن للمحترفين.

على استاد مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في بريدة، يخوض النجمة مواجهة مصيرية أمام التعاون بشعار «الفرصة الأخيرة»، ويتذيل النجمة جدول الترتيب برصيد 11 نقطة، وقد تمكّن من التقاط أنفاسه نسبياً بعد فوزه في الجولة الماضية على نيوم، وهو انتصار أعاد له شيئاً من الثقة رغم صعوبة الموقف، ويدخل النجمة هذا اللقاء بشعار الفوز ولا غيره للتمسك بآخر آماله في البقاء في دوري المحترفين.

في المقابل، يدخل التعاون المباراة وهو في وضع مختلف تماماً، إذ يمتلك 46 نقطة وفي المركز الـ5، ويطمح لتعزيز موقعه في المراكز المتقدمة المؤهلة للمشاركات الخارجية، ورغم تعثره في الجولة الماضية، إلا أنه يدخل هذا اللقاء وعينه على النقاط الثلاث والاقتراب أكثر من مراكز المقدمة.

وعلى استاد مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية في أبها، تتجه الأنظار إلى مواجهة بالغة الأهمية، حين يلتقي ضمك مع الأخدود في صراع مباشر على البقاء.

ويدخل فريق ضمك هذا اللقاء محتلاً المركز الـ15 برصيد 23 نقطة، ويأمل في استغلال عاملي الأرض والجمهور لتحقيق انتصار يمنحه دفعة مهمة نحو مناطق الأمان، لا سيما أنه يواجه أحد منافسيه على البقاء، وستكون النقاط الثلاث بمثابة 6 نقاط.

فيما يدخل الأخدود هذا اللقاء محتلاً المركز الـ17 برصيد 16 نقطة، وتمكن الفريق من استعادة جزء من توازنه في الجولة الماضية بعد فوزه على الفتح في المواجهة الأولى تحت قيادة المدرب التونسي الخبير فتحي الجبال، مما يمنحه دافعاً معنوياً لخطف نقاط لقاء الليلة والاقتراب من مراكز الأمان.