The excitement and competitiveness return to the Roshen Saudi Professional League this evening, "Thursday," as Al-Najma hosts Al-Taawoun (7:10 PM), while Dhamak faces Al-Akhudood (9:00 PM), as part of the matches of Round 29 of the Roshen Professional League.

At King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, Al-Najma faces a crucial match against Al-Taawoun under the banner of "last chance." Al-Najma is at the bottom of the standings with 11 points and has managed to catch its breath somewhat after winning last round against Neom, a victory that restored some confidence despite the difficult situation. Al-Najma enters this match with the slogan of winning and nothing else to cling to its last hopes of staying in the Professional League.

On the other hand, Al-Taawoun enters the match in a completely different position, as it has 46 points and is in 5th place, aiming to strengthen its position in the advanced spots qualifying for external competitions. Despite stumbling in the last round, it enters this match with its eyes set on the three points and getting closer to the top positions.

At Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha, attention turns to a highly significant match, as Dhamak meets Al-Akhudood in a direct battle for survival.

Dhamak enters this match occupying the 15th position with 23 points, hoping to take advantage of the home ground and crowd to achieve a victory that gives it an important boost towards safety, especially since it is facing one of its rivals for survival. The three points will feel like six points.

Meanwhile, Al-Akhudood enters this match in 17th place with 16 points. The team managed to regain some of its balance in the last round after winning against Al-Fateh in the first match under the guidance of experienced Tunisian coach Fathi Al-Jabal, which gives it a moral boost to seize the points in tonight's match and get closer to safety.