Al-Nasr carries a continental record that grants it a stable place in Asian memory, positioning it among the Saudi clubs that have left a clear mark in the AFC competitions at the club level. A review of its external record reveals a repeated presence in the finals and the ability to reach the final scene in more than one tournament, with a variety of achievements between championships and runner-up finishes.



In the Asian Cup Winners' Cup, Al-Nasr succeeded in writing its name as the champion in 1997, after a competitive phase that confirmed the strength of the team during that era. It also previously reached the second place in 1991, reflecting its extended presence in the tournament across multiple editions and confirming that the team was a significant player in the continent's championships from an early stage.



At the level of the Asian Super Cup, Al-Nasr recorded one of its most important external milestones when it won the title in 1998, an achievement that strengthened its position among the elite Asian clubs and gave its history a greater dimension in continental competitions. This championship remains one of the most prominent highlights in the club's memory, due to its artistic and symbolic value, and its connection to a period that witnessed Al-Nasr's rise to the forefront of Asian football.



As for the AFC Champions League, the numbers show Al-Nasr reaching the second place once in 1995, a milestone that confirms its presence in the most important tournament on the continent and adds weight to its record when reviewing its Asian history comprehensively.



Today, from Dubai, Al-Nasr announces its qualification for the AFC Champions League final in 2026, in a return that carries significant historical value after 28 years since the last Asian championship the club achieved in 1998. This qualification gives the scene a dimension that transcends the result, as it connects a generation that created continental glory in the late 1990s with a new generation that is bringing the club back to the competition for a new Asian title.



Considering these milestones, Al-Nasr holds one title in the Asian Cup Winners' Cup, one title in the Asian Super Cup, and two continental runner-up finishes in different tournaments, along with a new continental final in 2026. This tally confirms that the name Al-Nasr has been associated with Asian podiums at various stages, and that its presence on the continent is based on real results and a competitive history that gives it a clear weight in the record of Asia's greats.