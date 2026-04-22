يحمل النصر رصيداً قارياً يمنحه مكانة ثابتة في الذاكرة الآسيوية، ويضعه ضمن الأندية السعودية التي تركت بصمة واضحة في بطولات الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم على مستوى الأندية. فقراءة سجله الخارجي تكشف حضوراً متكرراً في النهائيات، وقدرة على الوصول إلى المشهد الختامي في أكثر من بطولة، مع تنوع في الإنجازات بين التتويج والوصافة.


في كأس الكؤوس الآسيوية، نجح النصر في كتابة اسمه بطلاً عام 1997، بعد مرحلة تنافسية أكدت قوة الفريق في تلك الحقبة، كما سبق له الوصول إلى المركز الثاني عام 1991، وهو ما يعكس امتداد حضوره في البطولة عبر أكثر من نسخة، ويؤكد أن الفريق كان رقماً مؤثراً في بطولات القارة منذ وقت مبكر.


وعلى مستوى كأس السوبر الآسيوي، سجّل النصر إحدى أهم محطاته الخارجية حين توج باللقب عام 1998، في إنجاز عزز موقعه بين نخبة الأندية الآسيوية، ومنح تاريخه بعداً أكبر على مستوى المنافسات القارية. هذا التتويج بقي أحد أبرز العناوين في ذاكرة النادي، نظراً لقيمته الفنية والرمزية، ولارتباطه بفترة شهدت صعود النصر إلى واجهة الكرة الآسيوية.


أما في دوري أبطال آسيا، فتظهر الأرقام وصول النصر إلى المركز الثاني مرة واحدة عام 1995، في محطة تؤكد حضوره في البطولة الأهم على مستوى القارة، وتمنح سجله وزناً إضافياً عند قراءة تاريخه الآسيوي بشكل شامل.


واليوم، من دبي، يعلن النصر تأهله إلى نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا الثانية 2026، في عودة تحمل قيمة تاريخية كبيرة بعد 28 عاماً من آخر بطولة آسيوية حققها النادي عام 1998. هذا التأهل يمنح المشهد بعداً يتجاوز حدود النتيجة، لأنه يربط بين جيل صنع المجد القاري في نهاية التسعينات، وجيل جديد يعيد النادي إلى منصة المنافسة على لقب آسيوي جديد.


وباحتساب هذه المحطات، فإن النصر يملك لقباً في كأس الكؤوس الآسيوية، ولقباً في كأس السوبر الآسيوي، ووصافتين قارّيتين في بطولتين مختلفتين، إلى جانب نهائي قاري جديد في 2026. هذه الحصيلة تؤكد أن اسم النصر ارتبط بالمنصات الآسيوية في أكثر من مرحلة، وأن حضوره في القارة تأسس على نتائج حقيقية، وتاريخ تنافسي يمنحه وزناً واضحاً في سجل كبار آسيا.