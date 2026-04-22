The Saudi youth team has made a historic return to the Gulf Clubs Champions League final, reaching the closing match for the third time in its history, ending a long absence of three decades since its last appearance in the 1994 edition.



The youth team has an impressive record in the tournament, having succeeded in winning the title twice out of its previous two final appearances; the first in 1993 against the Emirati youth team, and the second in 1994 when it repeated its achievement against the Kuwaiti Arab team, confirming its strong presence in the Gulf competitions.



With its current qualification, the youth team sets a new date with history, aiming to achieve the third title and enhance the Saudi football's standing in the tournament.