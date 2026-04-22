سجّل فريق الشباب السعودي عودة تاريخية إلى نهائي دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية، بعدما بلغ المباراة الختامية للمرة الثالثة في تاريخه، منهياً غياباً طويلاً دام ثلاثة عقود منذ آخر ظهور له في نسخة 1994.


ويمتلك الفريق الشبابي سجلاً مميزاً في البطولة، إذ نجح في التتويج باللقب مرتين من أصل مشاركتين سابقتين في النهائي؛ الأولى عام 1993 على حساب الشباب الإماراتي، والثانية في 1994 حين كرر إنجازه أمام العربي الكويتي، ليؤكد حضوره القوي في المنافسات الخليجية.


وبتأهله الحالي، يضرب الشباب موعداً جديداً مع التاريخ، ساعياً لتحقيق اللقب الثالث وتعزيز رصيد الكرة السعودية في البطولة.