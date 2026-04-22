نحو تحقيق إنجاز وطني جديد، يواجه ممثل الوطن فريق النصر نظيره الأهلي القطري عند تمام الساعة الـ7:00 من مساء اليوم (الأربعاء) على استاد زعبيل في دبي، في نصف النهائي من دوري أبطال آسيا الثاني 2025-2026.

ويأمل فريق النصر للفوز في لقاء الليلة ليكون أول فريق سعودي يصل لنهائي هذه المسابقة من جهة، ومن جهة ثانية سيكون إنجازاً تاريخياً بأنه للمرة الأولى يصل فريقان سعوديان لنهائيي أكبر مسابقتين قاريتين للأندية في موسم واحد، بعد أن تأهل الأهلي لنهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.

ويطمح خورخي جيسوس مدرب النصر في قيادة فريقه نحو المجد القاري، إذ أكد المدرب البرتغالي رغبته في أن يصنع النصر التاريخ بأن يصبح أول فريق سعودي يتوّج بلقب هذه البطولة، وبعد أن أجرى تغييرات عدة على تشكيلته في الأدوار السابقة، دفع جيسوس بأقوى تشكيلة لديه في مواجهة الوصل، الذي لم يتمكّن من مجاراة كوكبة النجوم في صفوف النصر، الذي قدّم مستويات قوية، إذ بلغ الدور قبل النهائي بسجل مثالي من 9 انتصارات، وسيكون واثقاً من تحقيق انتصارين إضافيين من أجل التتويج باللقب.

في المقابل، ورغم أن الأهلي لم يبلغ هذا الدور بسجل مثالي، فإنه وصل إلى قبل النهائي دون أي خسارة، ومع تبقّي مباراتين فقط على تحقيق اللقب، سيدخل المواجهة بعزيمة كبيرة لتقديم أفضل ما لديه، وظل التتويج بعيد المنال لفريق الدوحة لفترة طويلة، لكن بعد تجاوزه فرقاً قوية عدة في طريقه إلى الدور قبل النهائي، سيؤمن الأهلي بقدرته على مواصلة المشوار على حساب النصر المدجج بالنجوم، مع انتظار غامبا أوساكا الياباني في المباراة النهائية.

وكان النصر تصدّر في دور المجموعات ترتيب المجموعة الرابعة برصيد 18 نقطة كاملة من 6 مباريات، مقابل 9 نقاط لكل من الزوراء العراقي والاستقلال الطاجيكي، وبقي رصيد غوا الهندي خالياً من النقاط، ثم فاز في دور الـ16 على أركاداغ التركماني بواقع 2-0 في مجموع المباراتين، وفاز في ربع النهائي على الوصل الإماراتي 4-0.

في المقابل تصدّر الأهلي ترتيب المجموعة الثانية برصيد 10 نقاط من 6 مباريات، مقابل 7 نقاط لأركاداغ التركماني و6 للخالدية البحريني و5 لأنديجان الهندي، وفاز في دور الـ16 على فولاد سيباهان الإيراني بـ 3-2 في مجموع مباراتي الذهاب والإياب، وفاز في ربع النهائي على الحسين الأردني 3-1.

وكان غامبا أوساكا الياباني حصل على بطاقة التأهل للمباراة النهائية عن منطقة الشرق، بعدما تفوق في الدور قبل النهائي على بانكوك يونايتد التايلندي بـ 3-1 في مجموع مباراتي الذهاب والإياب.