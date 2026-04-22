Towards achieving a new national achievement, the representative of the nation, Al-Nasr team, faces its Qatari counterpart, Al-Ahli, at exactly 7:00 PM today (Wednesday) at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, in the semifinals of the AFC Champions League 2025-2026.

Al-Nasr team hopes to win tonight's match to become the first Saudi team to reach the final of this competition. Additionally, it would be a historic achievement as it would be the first time two Saudi teams reach the finals of the two largest continental club competitions in the same season, after Al-Ahli qualified for the final of the elite AFC Champions League.

Jorge Jesus, the coach of Al-Nasr, aspires to lead his team to continental glory, as the Portuguese coach confirmed his desire to make history by making Al-Nasr the first Saudi team to win this title. After making several changes to his lineup in the previous rounds, Jesus has fielded his strongest squad against Al-Wasl, which was unable to keep up with the constellation of stars in Al-Nasr's ranks, who have shown strong performances, reaching the semifinals with a perfect record of 9 wins, and he will be confident of achieving two more victories to claim the title.

On the other hand, although Al-Ahli did not reach this stage with a perfect record, they made it to the semifinals without any losses. With only two matches remaining to achieve the title, they will enter the match with great determination to give their best. The championship has been elusive for the Doha team for a long time, but after overcoming several strong teams on their way to the semifinals, Al-Ahli will be confident in their ability to continue their journey at the expense of the star-studded Al-Nasr, while awaiting Gamba Osaka from Japan in the final match.

Al-Nasr topped Group D in the group stage with a total of 18 points from 6 matches, compared to 9 points for both Al-Zawraa from Iraq and Istiklol from Tajikistan, while Gokulam Kerala from India remained without any points. They then won in the Round of 16 against Arkadag Turkmenistan with a score of 2-0 on aggregate, and won in the quarterfinals against Al-Wasl from the UAE 4-0.

In contrast, Al-Ahli topped Group B with 10 points from 6 matches, compared to 7 points for Arkadag Turkmenistan, 6 for Al-Khalidiya from Bahrain, and 5 for Andijan from India. They won in the Round of 16 against Foolad Sepahan from Iran 3-2 on aggregate, and won in the quarterfinals against Al-Hussein from Jordan 3-1.

Gamba Osaka from Japan secured their spot in the final match from the East region after defeating Bangkok United from Thailand 3-1 on aggregate in the semifinals.