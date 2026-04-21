توّج عضو مجلس إدارة الاتحاد السعودي لكرة اليد فريد الصالح، فريق الخليج بكأس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة اليد للبراعم، في النسخة الأولى من البطولة، بعد فوزه على فريق الصفا بنتيجة الأشواط (3-0)، في المباراة النهائية التي جمعت الفريقين اليوم، على صالة مدينة الأمير نايف بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بالقطيف.
وجاء تتويج الخليج باللقب عقب تفوقه في الأشواط الثلاثة، إذ انتهى الشوط الأول بنتيجة (18-17)، والشوط الثاني (8-5)، قبل أن يحسم الشوط الثالث والمباراة النهائية بنتيجة (12-10)، ليظفر بالكأس في أول نسخة من البطولة.
وفي مباراة تحديد المركزين الثالث والرابع، نجح فريق النور في تحقيق المركز الثالث بعد فوزه على فريق مضر بنتيجة الأشواط (2-1)، وتقدم مضر في الشوط الأول بنتيجة (11-7)، قبل أن يعود النور للفوز بالشوط الثاني (10-7)، ويحسم الشوط الثالث لصالحه بنتيجة (9-8).
Fried Al-Saleh, a member of the board of directors of the Saudi Handball Federation, crowned the Al-Khaleej team with the Saudi Handball Federation Cup for the youth, in the first edition of the tournament, after their victory over the Al-Safaa team with a score of sets (3-0), in the final match that brought the two teams together today at the Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Qatif.
Al-Khaleej's crowning with the title came after their dominance in the three sets, as the first set ended with a score of (18-17), the second set (8-5), before they secured the third set and the final match with a score of (12-10), thus winning the cup in the first edition of the tournament.
In the match to determine the third and fourth places, the Al-Noor team succeeded in achieving third place after defeating the Mudar team with a score of sets (2-1). Mudar led in the first set with a score of (11-7), before Al-Noor came back to win the second set (10-7), and secured the third set in their favor with a score of (9-8).