توّج عضو مجلس إدارة الاتحاد السعودي لكرة اليد فريد الصالح، فريق الخليج بكأس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة اليد للبراعم، في النسخة الأولى من البطولة، بعد فوزه على فريق الصفا بنتيجة الأشواط (3-0)، في المباراة النهائية التي جمعت الفريقين اليوم، على صالة مدينة الأمير نايف بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بالقطيف.


وجاء تتويج الخليج باللقب عقب تفوقه في الأشواط الثلاثة، إذ انتهى الشوط الأول بنتيجة (18-17)، والشوط الثاني (8-5)، قبل أن يحسم الشوط الثالث والمباراة النهائية بنتيجة (12-10)، ليظفر بالكأس في أول نسخة من البطولة.


وفي مباراة تحديد المركزين الثالث والرابع، نجح فريق النور في تحقيق المركز الثالث بعد فوزه على فريق مضر بنتيجة الأشواط (2-1)، وتقدم مضر في الشوط الأول بنتيجة (11-7)، قبل أن يعود النور للفوز بالشوط الثاني (10-7)، ويحسم الشوط الثالث لصالحه بنتيجة (9-8).