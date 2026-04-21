Fried Al-Saleh, a member of the board of directors of the Saudi Handball Federation, crowned the Al-Khaleej team with the Saudi Handball Federation Cup for the youth, in the first edition of the tournament, after their victory over the Al-Safaa team with a score of sets (3-0), in the final match that brought the two teams together today at the Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Qatif.



Al-Khaleej's crowning with the title came after their dominance in the three sets, as the first set ended with a score of (18-17), the second set (8-5), before they secured the third set and the final match with a score of (12-10), thus winning the cup in the first edition of the tournament.



In the match to determine the third and fourth places, the Al-Noor team succeeded in achieving third place after defeating the Mudar team with a score of sets (2-1). Mudar led in the first set with a score of (11-7), before Al-Noor came back to win the second set (10-7), and secured the third set in their favor with a score of (9-8).