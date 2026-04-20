كشف مدرب النادي الأهلي يايسله، عن أن المدافع التركي ميريح ديميرال «طلب تغييره بين الشوطين لعدم قدرته على إكمال المباراة فقررت استبداله في الوقت المناسب حفاظاً على سلامة اللاعب وعلى سير اللعب». جاء ذلك خلال المؤتمر الصحفي عقب تأهل فريقه إلى نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، بعد فوزه على نظيره فيسيل كوبي الياباني بنتيجة (2-1)، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم على ملعب «الإنماء» بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة.


وقال: «اتفقنا على تمثيل السعودية في هذه البطولة والحفاظ على اللقب لإسعاد الجماهير السعودية عموماً والجمهور السعودي خصوصاً». وعن التحول الكبير الذي شهدته أحداث الشوط الثاني قال: «طالبت اللاعبين بتغيير بعض الأمور في الجانب الدفاعي والهجومي بين الشوطين، كان يجب أن نغير أسلوب لعبنا، وعشنا لحظات رائعة مثل اللحظة التي منحنا إياها جالينو بتسجيله هذا الهدف الرائع».


وبهذا الانتصار يضرب الأهلي موعداً في نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا، مع الفائز من مواجهة الغد، التي تجمع شباب الأهلي الإماراتي ونظيره ماتشيدا الياباني، على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة.