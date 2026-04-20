كشف مدرب النادي الأهلي يايسله، عن أن المدافع التركي ميريح ديميرال «طلب تغييره بين الشوطين لعدم قدرته على إكمال المباراة فقررت استبداله في الوقت المناسب حفاظاً على سلامة اللاعب وعلى سير اللعب». جاء ذلك خلال المؤتمر الصحفي عقب تأهل فريقه إلى نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، بعد فوزه على نظيره فيسيل كوبي الياباني بنتيجة (2-1)، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم على ملعب «الإنماء» بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة.
وقال: «اتفقنا على تمثيل السعودية في هذه البطولة والحفاظ على اللقب لإسعاد الجماهير السعودية عموماً والجمهور السعودي خصوصاً». وعن التحول الكبير الذي شهدته أحداث الشوط الثاني قال: «طالبت اللاعبين بتغيير بعض الأمور في الجانب الدفاعي والهجومي بين الشوطين، كان يجب أن نغير أسلوب لعبنا، وعشنا لحظات رائعة مثل اللحظة التي منحنا إياها جالينو بتسجيله هذا الهدف الرائع».
وبهذا الانتصار يضرب الأهلي موعداً في نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا، مع الفائز من مواجهة الغد، التي تجمع شباب الأهلي الإماراتي ونظيره ماتشيدا الياباني، على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة.
The coach of Al-Ahli Club, Yaissle, revealed that the Turkish defender Merih Demiral "requested to be substituted at halftime due to his inability to continue the match, so I decided to replace him at the right time to ensure the player's safety and the flow of the game." This came during the press conference following his team's qualification for the final of the AFC Champions League, after defeating their Japanese counterpart Vissel Kobe with a score of (2-1) in the match held today at the "Al-Inma" stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.
He said: "We agreed to represent Saudi Arabia in this tournament and to retain the title to make Saudi fans happy in general and the Saudi audience in particular." Regarding the significant transformation that occurred during the second half, he stated: "I asked the players to change some things in both the defensive and offensive aspects at halftime; we needed to change our style of play, and we experienced wonderful moments like the one Galeno gave us by scoring that fantastic goal."
With this victory, Al-Ahli sets a date in the AFC Champions League final against the winner of tomorrow's match, which brings together Al-Ahli Youth from the UAE and Machida from Japan, at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.