The coach of Al-Ahli Club, Yaissle, revealed that the Turkish defender Merih Demiral "requested to be substituted at halftime due to his inability to continue the match, so I decided to replace him at the right time to ensure the player's safety and the flow of the game." This came during the press conference following his team's qualification for the final of the AFC Champions League, after defeating their Japanese counterpart Vissel Kobe with a score of (2-1) in the match held today at the "Al-Inma" stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.



He said: "We agreed to represent Saudi Arabia in this tournament and to retain the title to make Saudi fans happy in general and the Saudi audience in particular." Regarding the significant transformation that occurred during the second half, he stated: "I asked the players to change some things in both the defensive and offensive aspects at halftime; we needed to change our style of play, and we experienced wonderful moments like the one Galeno gave us by scoring that fantastic goal."



With this victory, Al-Ahli sets a date in the AFC Champions League final against the winner of tomorrow's match, which brings together Al-Ahli Youth from the UAE and Machida from Japan, at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.