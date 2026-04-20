واصل النجم الإنجليزي إيفان توني تألقه اللافت مع الأهلي السعودي، بعدما دوّن هدفه رقم 67 بقميص الفريق في شباك فيسيل كوبي، خلال المواجهة التي جمعت الفريقين في نصف نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، ليؤكد مكانته كأحد أبرز هدافي الفريق في السنوات الأخيرة.


ويعكس هذا الهدف استمرار الحضور التهديفي القوي لتوني، الذي بات عنصراً حاسماً في المنظومة الهجومية، إذ لا يكتفي بالتسجيل فحسب، بل يساهم في صناعة اللعب وخلق الفارق في المباريات الكبرى.


«توني يا توني».. عبارة باتت تتردد على ألسنة جماهير الأهلي، تقديراً لما يقدمه المهاجم الإنجليزي من مستويات مميزة، جعلته أحد أعمدة الفريق الهجومية في مختلف البطولات.


وخاض توني بقميص الأهلي 87 مباراة في جميع المسابقات، ساهم خلالها في 82 هدفاً، بتسجيله 67 هدفاً وصناعته 15 هدفاً، في أرقام تعكس تأثيره الكبير واستمراريته المميزة.


ولم تتوقف بصماته عند الأرقام، بل امتدت لتشمل مختلف البطولات، إذ ساهم في تحقيق الإنجازات خلال كأس القارات الثلاث، وكأس السوبر السعودي، ودوري روشن، ودوري أبطال آسيا، إضافة إلى كأس الملك، في سجل حافل يعزز من قيمته كصفقة ناجحة بكل المقاييس.