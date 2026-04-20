The English star Ivan Toney continued his remarkable brilliance with Al-Ahli Saudi, as he recorded his 67th goal in the team's jersey against Vissel Kobe during the match that brought the two teams together in the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League, confirming his status as one of the team's top scorers in recent years.



This goal reflects Toney's continued strong scoring presence, as he has become a crucial element in the attacking system, not only scoring but also contributing to playmaking and creating the difference in major matches.



“Toney, oh Toney”... a phrase that has become a chant among Al-Ahli fans, in appreciation of the outstanding levels the English striker has been providing, making him one of the team's attacking pillars across various tournaments.



Toney has played 87 matches for Al-Ahli across all competitions, contributing to 82 goals, with 67 goals scored and 15 assists, in figures that reflect his significant impact and remarkable consistency.



His contributions have not been limited to numbers, but have extended to various tournaments, as he has played a role in achieving successes during the three continental cups, the Saudi Super Cup, the Roshan League, the AFC Champions League, in addition to the King's Cup, in a record that enhances his value as a successful signing by all standards.