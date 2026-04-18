تسبب الحكم الصيني «ما نينغ» في خروج فريق الاتحاد من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، لتحامله على لاعبي الاتحاد وتغاضيه عن احتساب هدف التعادل، وعدم طرد لاعب ياباني بعد احتكاكه القوي مع حارس الفريق رايكوفيتش، في اللقاء الذي تأهل فيه فريق ماتشيدا زيلفيا الياباني، بعد فوزه على فريق الاتحاد بهدف دون ردّ، وذلك في المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة.


إذ جاء هدف المواجهة الوحيد عن طريق اللاعب تيتي ينجي، وبهذا الفوز تأهل ماتشيدا زيلفيا الياباني، إلى دور نصف النهائي لملاقاة الفائز من مواجهة الغد، التي تجمع شباب الأهلي الإماراتي ونظيره بوريرام يونايتد التايلندي، لينتهي بذلك مشوار العميد في البطولة وتزداد معاناته وسط خيبة أمل كبيرة لدى جماهيره التي كانت تمني النفس بهذه البطولة لإنقاذ موسم الفريق الذي جُرد من ألقابه بسبب تخبط الإدارة والمدرب واللاعبين الأجانب.