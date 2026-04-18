The Chinese referee "Ma Ning" caused Al-Ittihad's exit from the AFC Champions League, due to his bias against the Al-Ittihad players and his failure to award a penalty for the equalizing goal, as well as not sending off a Japanese player after a strong clash with the team's goalkeeper Raikovic, in the match where the Japanese team Machida Zelvia qualified after defeating Al-Ittihad 1-0. This match took place at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City in Jeddah.



The only goal of the match came from player Titi Yengi, and with this victory, Machida Zelvia qualified for the semifinals to face the winner of tomorrow's match, which brings together Al-Ahli Youth from the UAE and Buriram United from Thailand. Thus, the journey of Al-Ittihad in the tournament comes to an end, increasing the suffering amid great disappointment among its fans who had hoped for this championship to save the team's season, which has been stripped of its titles due to the mismanagement of the administration, the coach, and the foreign players.