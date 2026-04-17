عقد قائد الأهلي إدوارد ميندي اجتماعًا مع لاعبي الفريق عقب طرد اللاعب علي مجرشي في أرضية الملعب ، والتي انتهت بفوز الأهلي (2-1) وتأهله إلى الدور نصف النهائي من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.
وجاء اجتماع ميندي مع اللاعبين داخل الملعب، حيث حثّهم على مواصلة العمل والتركيز خلال اللقاء، مؤكدًا أهمية الحفاظ على الروح القتالية من أجل تحقيق المزيد من الانتصارات في البطولة القارية.
وشهدت المباراة طرد اللاعب علي مجرشي، في لقطة أثرت على مجريات اللقاء، قبل أن ينجح الفريق في الحفاظ على تقدمه حتى صافرة النهاية.
ويستعد الأهلي لمواجهة فيسيل كوبي الياباني، يوم الاثنين القادم، على ملعب ملعب الإنماء، ضمن الدور نصف النهائي، وسط تطلعات جماهيره لمواصلة المشوار نحو اللقب.
Al Ahly's captain, Edward Mendy, held a meeting with the team's players after the expulsion of player Ali Majrashi on the field, which ended with Al Ahly winning (2-1) and qualifying for the semifinals of the AFC Champions League.
Mendy's meeting with the players took place on the field, where he urged them to continue working and focusing during the match, emphasizing the importance of maintaining their fighting spirit to achieve more victories in the continental tournament.
The match saw the expulsion of player Ali Majrashi, in a moment that affected the course of the game, before the team succeeded in maintaining their lead until the final whistle.
Al Ahly is preparing to face Vissel Kobe from Japan next Monday at the Al-Inma Stadium, in the semifinals, amidst the aspirations of its fans to continue the journey towards the title.