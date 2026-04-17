Al Ahly's captain, Edward Mendy, held a meeting with the team's players after the expulsion of player Ali Majrashi on the field, which ended with Al Ahly winning (2-1) and qualifying for the semifinals of the AFC Champions League.



Mendy's meeting with the players took place on the field, where he urged them to continue working and focusing during the match, emphasizing the importance of maintaining their fighting spirit to achieve more victories in the continental tournament.



The match saw the expulsion of player Ali Majrashi, in a moment that affected the course of the game, before the team succeeded in maintaining their lead until the final whistle.



Al Ahly is preparing to face Vissel Kobe from Japan next Monday at the Al-Inma Stadium, in the semifinals, amidst the aspirations of its fans to continue the journey towards the title.