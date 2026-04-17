عقد قائد الأهلي إدوارد ميندي اجتماعًا مع لاعبي الفريق عقب طرد اللاعب علي مجرشي في أرضية الملعب ، والتي انتهت بفوز الأهلي (2-1) وتأهله إلى الدور نصف النهائي من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.


وجاء اجتماع ميندي مع اللاعبين داخل الملعب، حيث حثّهم على مواصلة العمل والتركيز خلال اللقاء، مؤكدًا أهمية الحفاظ على الروح القتالية من أجل تحقيق المزيد من الانتصارات في البطولة القارية.


وشهدت المباراة طرد اللاعب علي مجرشي، في لقطة أثرت على مجريات اللقاء، قبل أن ينجح الفريق في الحفاظ على تقدمه حتى صافرة النهاية.


ويستعد الأهلي لمواجهة فيسيل كوبي الياباني، يوم الاثنين القادم، على ملعب ملعب الإنماء، ضمن الدور نصف النهائي، وسط تطلعات جماهيره لمواصلة المشوار نحو اللقب.