The first football team of Al-Qadisiyah Club has been hit by a wave of injuries before their matches against Al-Riyadh and Al-Nassr. The club's official account announced today that their player Turki Al-Amar has suffered a fracture in the transverse process of the second and third lumbar vertebrae, ending his football season with the team. The full extent of the injury to the Italian striker Matteo Retegui is still unclear after he was injured in the match against Al-Shabab, but circulating reports confirm that the player will be absent until the end of the current season.



Al-Qadisiyah Club had previously announced the injury of Spanish defender Julian Weigl in the abdominal area, for which he will undergo a treatment and rehabilitation program for 8 weeks before returning to team training. This is according to the estimated duration of the rehabilitation program. Additionally, the team's defender Walid Al-Ahmad will also be absent until the end of the season after suffering a tear in the cruciate ligament during the match against Al-Ahli in the 26th round of the Roshen Saudi League.