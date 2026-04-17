تعرض الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي القادسية، لموجة إصابات في صفوفه قبل مواجهتي الفريق أمام ناديي الرياض والنصر، إذ أعلن حساب النادي الرسمي اليوم عن إصابة لاعبه تركي العمار بكسر في النتوء المستعرض في الفقرتين القطنيتين الثانية والثالثة، وانتهاء موسمه الكروي مع الفريق، ولم تتضح الصورة الكاملة حول إصابة المهاجم الإيطالي ماتيو ريتيغي حتى الآن بعد إصابته في مباراة الشباب، إلا أن الأنباء المتداولة تؤكد غياب اللاعب حتى نهاية الموسم الحالي.
وكان نادي القادسية قد أعلن في وقت سابق عن إصابة المدافع الإسباني جوليان فايغل في منطقة البطن، وسيخضع على إثرها لبرنامج علاجي وتأهيلي لمدة 8 أسابيع ، قبل العودة إلى التدريبات الجماعية. وذلك وفقًا للمدة التقديرية لبرنامج التأهيل، كما يغيب أيضاً مدافع الفريق وليد الأحمد حتى نهاية الموسم بعد تعرضه لقطع في الرباط الصليبي والتي تعرض لها في مباراة الأهلي ضمن منافسات الجولة 26 من دوري روشن السعودي.
The first football team of Al-Qadisiyah Club has been hit by a wave of injuries before their matches against Al-Riyadh and Al-Nassr. The club's official account announced today that their player Turki Al-Amar has suffered a fracture in the transverse process of the second and third lumbar vertebrae, ending his football season with the team. The full extent of the injury to the Italian striker Matteo Retegui is still unclear after he was injured in the match against Al-Shabab, but circulating reports confirm that the player will be absent until the end of the current season.
Al-Qadisiyah Club had previously announced the injury of Spanish defender Julian Weigl in the abdominal area, for which he will undergo a treatment and rehabilitation program for 8 weeks before returning to team training. This is according to the estimated duration of the rehabilitation program. Additionally, the team's defender Walid Al-Ahmad will also be absent until the end of the season after suffering a tear in the cruciate ligament during the match against Al-Ahli in the 26th round of the Roshen Saudi League.