تعرض الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي القادسية، لموجة إصابات في صفوفه قبل مواجهتي الفريق أمام ناديي الرياض والنصر، إذ أعلن حساب النادي الرسمي اليوم عن إصابة لاعبه تركي العمار بكسر في النتوء المستعرض في الفقرتين القطنيتين الثانية والثالثة، وانتهاء موسمه الكروي مع الفريق، ولم تتضح الصورة الكاملة حول إصابة المهاجم الإيطالي ماتيو ريتيغي حتى الآن بعد إصابته في مباراة الشباب، إلا أن الأنباء المتداولة تؤكد غياب اللاعب حتى نهاية الموسم الحالي.


وكان نادي القادسية قد أعلن في وقت سابق عن إصابة المدافع الإسباني جوليان فايغل في منطقة البطن، وسيخضع على إثرها لبرنامج علاجي وتأهيلي لمدة 8 أسابيع ، قبل العودة إلى التدريبات الجماعية. وذلك وفقًا للمدة التقديرية لبرنامج التأهيل، كما يغيب أيضاً مدافع الفريق وليد الأحمد حتى نهاية الموسم بعد تعرضه لقطع في الرباط الصليبي والتي تعرض لها في مباراة الأهلي ضمن منافسات الجولة 26 من دوري روشن السعودي.