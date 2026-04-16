أعلن الاتحاد القطري لكرة القدم أن نهائي كأس الأمير 2026 سيُقام يوم 9 مايو على استاد خليفة الدولي. وتُعد البطولة، التي تُقام سنويًا، أكبر بطولات الكأس في الدولة، حيث تعود هذا العام في نسختها الرابعة والخمسين بمشاركة 20 ناديًا من الدرجتين الأولى والثانية، يتنافسون على اللقب الأغلى في كرة القدم القطرية، وعقب منافسات دور الــ 16 التي أُقيمت في وقت سابق من العام، تأهلت 8 فرق لخوض مباريات الربع النهائي والنصف النهائي، وهي: (الغرافة، أم صلال، الريان، الوكرة، الشمال، السد، الدحيل، والعربي).


وسيُقام النهائي المرتقب على استاد خليفة الدولي، الذي يصادف هذا العام مرور 50 عامًا على افتتاحه عام 1976. ويقع الاستاد في أسباير زون، ويُعد أحد أبرز معالم الإرث الرياضي في الدولة، حيث استضاف العديد من كبرى الفعاليات الرياضية، بما في ذلك مباريات من بطولة كأس العالم FIFA قطر 2022 التاريخية.