أعلن الاتحاد القطري لكرة القدم أن نهائي كأس الأمير 2026 سيُقام يوم 9 مايو على استاد خليفة الدولي. وتُعد البطولة، التي تُقام سنويًا، أكبر بطولات الكأس في الدولة، حيث تعود هذا العام في نسختها الرابعة والخمسين بمشاركة 20 ناديًا من الدرجتين الأولى والثانية، يتنافسون على اللقب الأغلى في كرة القدم القطرية، وعقب منافسات دور الــ 16 التي أُقيمت في وقت سابق من العام، تأهلت 8 فرق لخوض مباريات الربع النهائي والنصف النهائي، وهي: (الغرافة، أم صلال، الريان، الوكرة، الشمال، السد، الدحيل، والعربي).
وسيُقام النهائي المرتقب على استاد خليفة الدولي، الذي يصادف هذا العام مرور 50 عامًا على افتتاحه عام 1976. ويقع الاستاد في أسباير زون، ويُعد أحد أبرز معالم الإرث الرياضي في الدولة، حيث استضاف العديد من كبرى الفعاليات الرياضية، بما في ذلك مباريات من بطولة كأس العالم FIFA قطر 2022 التاريخية.
The Qatar Football Association announced that the final of the Amir Cup 2026 will be held on May 9 at Khalifa International Stadium. The tournament, which takes place annually, is the largest cup competition in the country, returning this year for its fifty-fourth edition with the participation of 20 clubs from the first and second divisions, competing for the most prestigious title in Qatari football. Following the Round of 16 matches held earlier this year, 8 teams have qualified for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, namely: (Al Gharafa, Umm Salal, Al Rayyan, Al Wakrah, Al Shamal, Al Sadd, Al Duhail, and Al Arabi).
The highly anticipated final will take place at Khalifa International Stadium, which this year marks the 50th anniversary of its opening in 1976. The stadium is located in Aspire Zone and is considered one of the prominent landmarks of the sporting legacy in the country, having hosted many major sporting events, including matches from the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.