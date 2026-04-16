The Qatar Football Association announced that the final of the Amir Cup 2026 will be held on May 9 at Khalifa International Stadium. The tournament, which takes place annually, is the largest cup competition in the country, returning this year for its fifty-fourth edition with the participation of 20 clubs from the first and second divisions, competing for the most prestigious title in Qatari football. Following the Round of 16 matches held earlier this year, 8 teams have qualified for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, namely: (Al Gharafa, Umm Salal, Al Rayyan, Al Wakrah, Al Shamal, Al Sadd, Al Duhail, and Al Arabi).



The highly anticipated final will take place at Khalifa International Stadium, which this year marks the 50th anniversary of its opening in 1976. The stadium is located in Aspire Zone and is considered one of the prominent landmarks of the sporting legacy in the country, having hosted many major sporting events, including matches from the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.