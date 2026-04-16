اعتذر الحكمان محمد المرواني، وعمر المهنا (نائب رئيس الجمعية)، عن استمرارهما في عضوية جمعية حكام كرة القدم، بعد تقديم استقالتهما لرئيس الجمعية الدولي السابق علي المطلق، لعدم تقديم الإضافات المرجوة خلال الفترة القادمة، لتفقد الجمعية بذلك اثنين من أبرز كفاءاتها التحكيمية والإدارية في وقت واحد.


من جانبه، ثمن «المرواني» عمل اللجنة طوال الفترة الماضية والمجهود الذي يبذله رئيسها علي المطلق، بالتعاون مع المدير التنفيذي محمد سعد، في إبراز نشاطات الجمعية وتطوير منظومتها، متمنياً للزملاء التوفيق في المهمات القادمة.