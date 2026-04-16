Referees Mohammed Al-Murawani and Omar Al-Muhanna (Vice President of the Association) have apologized for their continued membership in the Football Referees Association after submitting their resignations to the former international president Ali Al-Mutlaq, due to the lack of the desired contributions during the upcoming period, thus the association loses two of its most prominent refereeing and administrative competencies at the same time.



For his part, "Al-Murawani" appreciated the work of the committee throughout the past period and the efforts exerted by its president Ali Al-Mutlaq, in cooperation with the executive director Mohammed Saad, in highlighting the activities of the association and developing its system, wishing his colleagues success in the upcoming tasks.