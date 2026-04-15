The beauty expert Mai Kamal El-Din sparked controversy on social media after she sent a romantic message via her Instagram account to her ex-husband, the Egyptian artist Ahmed Mekky, expressing strong feelings of love despite their previous announcement of separation, which opened the door to questions about the possibility of their reunion or her inability to move on from the relationship.

Your Smile, I Buy It

Mai posted a picture of Ahmed Mekky on her official Instagram account, accompanied by a message filled with emotional words, in which she said: "Your smile, I buy it with this life and everything in it. Who made me feel it other than you? And you know why. Just command, and it will happen. If someone here bothers you, they will leave. You know what you mean to me. I spend every minute with you in my life... You, whom I never give my time to unless you are by my side... I love you, Ahmed."

She attached the post with two dates: the first 7/7/2019 and the second 14/4/2026.

I Have No One But You

She also shared a picture of the Egyptian star through the "Story" feature, commenting, "I also adore you and have no one but you, no matter what happens."

The post sparked a wave of controversy among followers, while many speculated about the possibility of rekindling their relationship, leading to a flood of congratulations for the couple.

Years of Separation

Mai Kamal El-Din unexpectedly announced via her Instagram account in September 2025 that she had separated from artist Ahmed Mekky after three years, indicating that "some of his close friends and team members ruined the relationship between them."

She later revealed a surprise regarding the reasons for their separation after remaining silent for a long time, confirming that the decision was not due to direct disagreements between them, but rather because of his manager.

For his part, Ahmed Mekky continues to remain silent about his personal life and has not commented on these statements or the circulating rumors, preferring to keep the details of his private life away from the spotlight.