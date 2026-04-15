أثارت خبيرة التجميل مي كمال الدين، الجدل عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعدما وجهت رسالة رومانسية عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام» إلى طليقها الفنان المصري أحمد مكي، عبّرت فيها عن مشاعر حب قوية رغم إعلان انفصالهما سابقاً، ما فتح باب التساؤلات حول احتمالية عودتهما من جديد أو عدم تخطيها العلاقة.

ابتسامتك اشتريها

و نشرت مي، صورة لأحمد مكي عبر حسابها الرسمي على «إنستغرام»، وأرفقتها برسالة حملت كلمات عاطفية، قالت فيها: «ابتسامتك أنا أشتريها بالحياة دي وإللي فيها، هو مين حسّسني بيها غيرك انت، وانت عارف ليه، أؤمر انت الأمر يمشي، حد هنا ضايقك هيمشي، ما انت عارف انت عندي إيه، هدّي الدقيقة معاك بعمري.. يالّلي عمري ما بتداش غير وانت جنبك.. بحبك يا أحمد».

فيما أرفقت المنشور بتاريخين الأول 7 /7 /2019 والثاني 14 /4 /2026.

مليش غيرك

كما نشرت عبر خاصية «ستوري» صورة للنجم المصري وعلقت «أنا كمان بعشقك ومليش غيرك مهما حصل».

و أثار المنشور حالة من الجدل بين المتابعين، في حين رجّح عدد كبير من المتابعين عودة العلاقة بينهما، لتنهال التبريكات على الثنائي.

أعوام الانفصال

وأعلنت مي كمال الدين بشكل مفاجئ عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام» في سبتمبر 2025، انفصالها عن الفنان أحمد مكي الذي استمر 3 سنوات، مشيرة إلى أن «بعض المقربين منه ومن فريق عمله أفسدوا العلاقة بينهما».

كما فجرت لاحقاً مفاجأة عن أسباب انفصالهما بعدما التزمت الصمت لفترة طويلة، مؤكدة أن القرار لم يكن نتيجة خلافات مباشرة بينهما، بل بسبب مديرة أعماله.

من جانبه، يواصل أحمد مكي التزام الصمت تجاه حياته الشخصية، ولم يعلّق على هذه التصريحات أو الشائعات المتداولة، مفضلاً إبقاء تفاصيل حياته الخاصة بعيداً عن الأضواء.