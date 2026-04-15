أثارت خبيرة التجميل مي كمال الدين، الجدل عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعدما وجهت رسالة رومانسية عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام» إلى طليقها الفنان المصري أحمد مكي، عبّرت فيها عن مشاعر حب قوية رغم إعلان انفصالهما سابقاً، ما فتح باب التساؤلات حول احتمالية عودتهما من جديد أو عدم تخطيها العلاقة.
ابتسامتك اشتريها
و نشرت مي، صورة لأحمد مكي عبر حسابها الرسمي على «إنستغرام»، وأرفقتها برسالة حملت كلمات عاطفية، قالت فيها: «ابتسامتك أنا أشتريها بالحياة دي وإللي فيها، هو مين حسّسني بيها غيرك انت، وانت عارف ليه، أؤمر انت الأمر يمشي، حد هنا ضايقك هيمشي، ما انت عارف انت عندي إيه، هدّي الدقيقة معاك بعمري.. يالّلي عمري ما بتداش غير وانت جنبك.. بحبك يا أحمد».
فيما أرفقت المنشور بتاريخين الأول 7 /7 /2019 والثاني 14 /4 /2026.
مليش غيرك
كما نشرت عبر خاصية «ستوري» صورة للنجم المصري وعلقت «أنا كمان بعشقك ومليش غيرك مهما حصل».
و أثار المنشور حالة من الجدل بين المتابعين، في حين رجّح عدد كبير من المتابعين عودة العلاقة بينهما، لتنهال التبريكات على الثنائي.
أعوام الانفصال
وأعلنت مي كمال الدين بشكل مفاجئ عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام» في سبتمبر 2025، انفصالها عن الفنان أحمد مكي الذي استمر 3 سنوات، مشيرة إلى أن «بعض المقربين منه ومن فريق عمله أفسدوا العلاقة بينهما».
كما فجرت لاحقاً مفاجأة عن أسباب انفصالهما بعدما التزمت الصمت لفترة طويلة، مؤكدة أن القرار لم يكن نتيجة خلافات مباشرة بينهما، بل بسبب مديرة أعماله.
من جانبه، يواصل أحمد مكي التزام الصمت تجاه حياته الشخصية، ولم يعلّق على هذه التصريحات أو الشائعات المتداولة، مفضلاً إبقاء تفاصيل حياته الخاصة بعيداً عن الأضواء.
The beauty expert Mai Kamal El-Din sparked controversy on social media after she sent a romantic message via her Instagram account to her ex-husband, the Egyptian artist Ahmed Mekky, expressing strong feelings of love despite their previous announcement of separation, which opened the door to questions about the possibility of their reunion or her inability to move on from the relationship.
Your Smile, I Buy It
Mai posted a picture of Ahmed Mekky on her official Instagram account, accompanied by a message filled with emotional words, in which she said: "Your smile, I buy it with this life and everything in it. Who made me feel it other than you? And you know why. Just command, and it will happen. If someone here bothers you, they will leave. You know what you mean to me. I spend every minute with you in my life... You, whom I never give my time to unless you are by my side... I love you, Ahmed."
She attached the post with two dates: the first 7/7/2019 and the second 14/4/2026.
I Have No One But You
She also shared a picture of the Egyptian star through the "Story" feature, commenting, "I also adore you and have no one but you, no matter what happens."
The post sparked a wave of controversy among followers, while many speculated about the possibility of rekindling their relationship, leading to a flood of congratulations for the couple.
Years of Separation
Mai Kamal El-Din unexpectedly announced via her Instagram account in September 2025 that she had separated from artist Ahmed Mekky after three years, indicating that "some of his close friends and team members ruined the relationship between them."
She later revealed a surprise regarding the reasons for their separation after remaining silent for a long time, confirming that the decision was not due to direct disagreements between them, but rather because of his manager.
For his part, Ahmed Mekky continues to remain silent about his personal life and has not commented on these statements or the circulating rumors, preferring to keep the details of his private life away from the spotlight.