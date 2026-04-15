أسدل الستار على الدوري السعودي للدرجة الثالثة للموسم الرياضي 2025-2026 والذي شهد منافسات قوية بين (40) فريقًا قبل أن يحصد فريق القوارة اللقب على حساب قلوة.
وصعدت أندية القوارة، وقلوة، والهدى، وبيش إلى الدوري السعودي للدرجة الثانية للموسم القادم 2026-2027، بعدما تصدرت مجموعاتها في دوري الدرجة الثالثة.
وكانت قرعة دوري الدرجة الثالثة شهدت تقسيم الفرق إلى 4 مجموعات تضم كل منها (10) فرق، إذ تصدر القوارة المجموعة الرابعة برصيد (42) نقطة من (13) فوزًا و3 تعادلات مقابل خسارتين، وتصدر قلوة المجموعة الثانية برصيد (40) نقطة من (12) فوزًا و4 تعادلات وخسارتين، فيما تصدر بيش المجموعة الأولى بـ(36) نقطة من (10) انتصارات و6 تعادلات وخسارتين، وتصدر الهدى المجموعة الثالثة برصيد (39) نقطة من (11) فوزًا و6 تعادلات وخسارة وحيدة، لتصعد الأندية الأربعة إلى نصف النهائي، حيث تغلب القوارة على الهدى (2-0)، وتخطى قلوة نظيرة بيش بهدف نظيف، قبل أن يحسم القوارة اللقب على حساب قلوة بالفوز عليه في المباراة النهائية بهدف دون رد.
وشهدت مرحلة الدوري من الموسم تسجيل (880) هدفًا، وذلك خلال (360) مباراة انتهت (257) منها بالفوز، وحسم التعادل (103) مباريات، مما يعكس حجم التنافسية الكبيرة التي شهدتها منافسات الموسم.
يذكر أن دوري الدرجة الثالثة يعد إحدى المسابقات التي يستهدف الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم منها اكتشاف اللاعبين الواعدين، كما يستهدف نظامه القائم على مشاركة (40) فريقًا توسيع قاعدة اللعبة في مختلف مناطق المملكة بما يسهم في زيادة عدد الممارسين لكرة القدم وفتح الباب أمام المواهب لتطويرها وصقل خبراتها.
The curtain has fallen on the Saudi Third Division League for the 2025-2026 sports season, which witnessed strong competition among (40) teams before Al-Qawarah claimed the title at the expense of Qalwa.
Al-Qawarah, Qalwa, Al-Huda, and Bisha have been promoted to the Saudi Second Division League for the upcoming 2026-2027 season after topping their groups in the Third Division League.
The draw for the Third Division League divided the teams into 4 groups, each consisting of (10) teams. Al-Qawarah topped Group Four with (42) points from (13) wins, 3 draws, and 2 losses, while Qalwa led Group Two with (40) points from (12) wins, 4 draws, and 2 losses. Bisha topped Group One with (36) points from (10) wins, 6 draws, and 2 losses, and Al-Huda led Group Three with (39) points from (11) wins, 6 draws, and 1 loss. The four clubs advanced to the semifinals, where Al-Qawarah defeated Al-Huda (2-0), and Qalwa overcame Bisha with a narrow victory. Al-Qawarah then secured the title against Qalwa by winning the final match 1-0.
During the league stage of the season, a total of (880) goals were scored across (360) matches, of which (257) ended in victories, and (103) matches were drawn, reflecting the high level of competitiveness that characterized the season's competitions.
It is worth noting that the Third Division League is one of the competitions targeted by the Saudi Football Federation to discover promising players. Its system, which involves the participation of (40) teams, aims to expand the game's base in various regions of the Kingdom, contributing to an increase in the number of football practitioners and opening the door for talents to develop and refine their skills.