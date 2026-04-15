أسدل الستار على الدوري السعودي للدرجة الثالثة للموسم الرياضي 2025-2026 والذي شهد منافسات قوية بين (40) فريقًا قبل أن يحصد فريق القوارة اللقب على حساب قلوة.


وصعدت أندية القوارة، وقلوة، والهدى، وبيش إلى الدوري السعودي للدرجة الثانية للموسم القادم 2026-2027، بعدما تصدرت مجموعاتها في دوري الدرجة الثالثة.


وكانت قرعة دوري الدرجة الثالثة شهدت تقسيم الفرق إلى 4 مجموعات تضم كل منها (10) فرق، إذ تصدر القوارة المجموعة الرابعة برصيد (42) نقطة من (13) فوزًا و3 تعادلات مقابل خسارتين، وتصدر قلوة المجموعة الثانية برصيد (40) نقطة من (12) فوزًا و4 تعادلات وخسارتين، فيما تصدر بيش المجموعة الأولى بـ(36) نقطة من (10) انتصارات و6 تعادلات وخسارتين، وتصدر الهدى المجموعة الثالثة برصيد (39) نقطة من (11) فوزًا و6 تعادلات وخسارة وحيدة، لتصعد الأندية الأربعة إلى نصف النهائي، حيث تغلب القوارة على الهدى (2-0)، وتخطى قلوة نظيرة بيش بهدف نظيف، قبل أن يحسم القوارة اللقب على حساب قلوة بالفوز عليه في المباراة النهائية بهدف دون رد.


وشهدت مرحلة الدوري من الموسم تسجيل (880) هدفًا، وذلك خلال (360) مباراة انتهت (257) منها بالفوز، وحسم التعادل (103) مباريات، مما يعكس حجم التنافسية الكبيرة التي شهدتها منافسات الموسم.


يذكر أن دوري الدرجة الثالثة يعد إحدى المسابقات التي يستهدف الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم منها اكتشاف اللاعبين الواعدين، كما يستهدف نظامه القائم على مشاركة (40) فريقًا توسيع قاعدة اللعبة في مختلف مناطق المملكة بما يسهم في زيادة عدد الممارسين لكرة القدم وفتح الباب أمام المواهب لتطويرها وصقل خبراتها.