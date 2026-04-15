The curtain has fallen on the Saudi Third Division League for the 2025-2026 sports season, which witnessed strong competition among (40) teams before Al-Qawarah claimed the title at the expense of Qalwa.



Al-Qawarah, Qalwa, Al-Huda, and Bisha have been promoted to the Saudi Second Division League for the upcoming 2026-2027 season after topping their groups in the Third Division League.



The draw for the Third Division League divided the teams into 4 groups, each consisting of (10) teams. Al-Qawarah topped Group Four with (42) points from (13) wins, 3 draws, and 2 losses, while Qalwa led Group Two with (40) points from (12) wins, 4 draws, and 2 losses. Bisha topped Group One with (36) points from (10) wins, 6 draws, and 2 losses, and Al-Huda led Group Three with (39) points from (11) wins, 6 draws, and 1 loss. The four clubs advanced to the semifinals, where Al-Qawarah defeated Al-Huda (2-0), and Qalwa overcame Bisha with a narrow victory. Al-Qawarah then secured the title against Qalwa by winning the final match 1-0.



During the league stage of the season, a total of (880) goals were scored across (360) matches, of which (257) ended in victories, and (103) matches were drawn, reflecting the high level of competitiveness that characterized the season's competitions.



It is worth noting that the Third Division League is one of the competitions targeted by the Saudi Football Federation to discover promising players. Its system, which involves the participation of (40) teams, aims to expand the game's base in various regions of the Kingdom, contributing to an increase in the number of football practitioners and opening the door for talents to develop and refine their skills.