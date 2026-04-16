The Lebanese presidency announced today (Thursday) that President Joseph Aoun received a phone call from his American counterpart Donald Trump as part of Washington's efforts to achieve a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.



The presidency stated in a post on its account on "X": "A phone call took place this afternoon between American President Donald Trump and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun," explaining that during the call, President Aoun reiterated his gratitude for Trump's efforts to reach a ceasefire in Lebanon and to ensure lasting peace and stability in preparation for the peace process in the region.



It noted that Aoun urged Trump to continue these efforts to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible, to which Trump responded by expressing his support for President Aoun and Lebanon, emphasizing his commitment to meeting the Lebanese request for a ceasefire as quickly as possible.



This call from Trump to the Lebanese president came just hours after a call from his Secretary of State Marco Rubio. According to the Lebanese presidency, Aoun thanked Rubio for the efforts being made by Washington to achieve a ceasefire and its support at all levels, adding that Rubio confirmed on his part his "continuation of ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire in preparation for establishing peace, security, and stability in Lebanon."



It was noted that Rubio affirmed his support and appreciation for President Aoun's positions, and the Lebanese presidency described the call between President Aoun and the American Secretary of State as positive.



At the same time, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on Lebanon since March 2 has risen to 2,196 dead and 7,185 injured, confirming that there was one fatality and injuries resulting from an Israeli airstrike on the town of Saadiyat in the Chouf district of Mount Lebanon.



It indicated that two paramedics were injured due to an Israeli airstrike on the town of Tabbnin in the south of the country, while eyewitnesses reported that two Israeli airstrikes targeted the towns of Al-Ghandouriya and Sidiqin.