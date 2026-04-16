أعلنت الرئاسة اللبنانية اليوم (الخميس)، تلقي الرئيس جوزيف عون اتصالا هاتفياً من نظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وذلك في إطار مساعي واشنطن لوقف إطلاق النار بين لبنان وإسرائيل.
وقالت الرئاسة في تدوينة على حسابها في «إكس»: «تم اتصال هاتفي بعد ظهر اليوم بين الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب والرئيس اللبناني جوزاف عون»، موضحة أن الرئيس عون جدد خلال الاتصال شكره للجهود التي يبذلها ترمب من أجل التوصل إلى وقف إطلاق نار في لبنان وتأمين السلم والاستقرار بشكل دائم تمهيدا لتحقيق العملية السلمية في المنطقة.
وأشارت إلى أن عون تمنى على (ترمب) استمرار هذه الجهود لوقف النار بأسرع وقت ممكن، ورد ترمب بدعمه للرئيس عون ولبنان وتشديده على التزامه بتلبية الطلب اللبناني بوقف النار في أسرع وقت.
ويأتي اتصال ترمب بالرئيس اللبناني بعد ساعات من اتصال وزير خارجيته ماركو روبيو، وبحسب الرئاسية اللبنانية، فإن عون شكر روبيو على الجهود التي تقوم بها واشنطن من أجل التوصل إلى وقف لإطلاق النار ودعمها على كافة المستويات، مضيفة: أن روبيو أكد من جهته «استمراره في المساعي القائمة للوصول إلى وقف لإطلاق النار تمهيداً لإحلال السلام والأمن والاستقرار في لبنان».
وأشارت إلى أن روبيو أكد دعمه وتقديره لمواقف الرئيس عون، ووصفت الرئاسة اللبنانية الاتصال بين الرئيس عون ووزير الخارجية الأمريكي بالجيد.
في الوقت ذاته، أعلنت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية ارتفاح حصيلة ضحايا العدوان الإسرائيلي على لبنان منذ 2 مارس الماضي إلى 2196 قتيلا و7185 جريحا، مؤكدة سقوط قتيلة ومصابين إثر غارة إسرائيلية على بلدة السعديات في قضاء الشوف بجبل لبنان.
وأشارت إلى أن مسعفين اثنين أصيبا جراء غارة إسرائيلية على بلدة تبنين جنوبي البلاد، فيما قال شهود عيان إن غارتين إسرائيليتين استهدفتا بلدتي الغندورية وصديقين.
The Lebanese presidency announced today (Thursday) that President Joseph Aoun received a phone call from his American counterpart Donald Trump as part of Washington's efforts to achieve a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.
The presidency stated in a post on its account on "X": "A phone call took place this afternoon between American President Donald Trump and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun," explaining that during the call, President Aoun reiterated his gratitude for Trump's efforts to reach a ceasefire in Lebanon and to ensure lasting peace and stability in preparation for the peace process in the region.
It noted that Aoun urged Trump to continue these efforts to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible, to which Trump responded by expressing his support for President Aoun and Lebanon, emphasizing his commitment to meeting the Lebanese request for a ceasefire as quickly as possible.
This call from Trump to the Lebanese president came just hours after a call from his Secretary of State Marco Rubio. According to the Lebanese presidency, Aoun thanked Rubio for the efforts being made by Washington to achieve a ceasefire and its support at all levels, adding that Rubio confirmed on his part his "continuation of ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire in preparation for establishing peace, security, and stability in Lebanon."
It was noted that Rubio affirmed his support and appreciation for President Aoun's positions, and the Lebanese presidency described the call between President Aoun and the American Secretary of State as positive.
At the same time, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on Lebanon since March 2 has risen to 2,196 dead and 7,185 injured, confirming that there was one fatality and injuries resulting from an Israeli airstrike on the town of Saadiyat in the Chouf district of Mount Lebanon.
It indicated that two paramedics were injured due to an Israeli airstrike on the town of Tabbnin in the south of the country, while eyewitnesses reported that two Israeli airstrikes targeted the towns of Al-Ghandouriya and Sidiqin.