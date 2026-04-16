أعلنت الرئاسة اللبنانية اليوم (الخميس)، تلقي الرئيس جوزيف عون اتصالا هاتفياً من نظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وذلك في إطار مساعي واشنطن لوقف إطلاق النار بين لبنان وإسرائيل.


وقالت الرئاسة في تدوينة على حسابها في «إكس»: «تم اتصال هاتفي بعد ظهر اليوم بين الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب والرئيس اللبناني جوزاف عون»، موضحة أن الرئيس عون جدد خلال الاتصال شكره للجهود التي يبذلها ترمب من أجل التوصل إلى وقف إطلاق نار في لبنان وتأمين السلم والاستقرار بشكل دائم تمهيدا لتحقيق العملية السلمية في المنطقة.


وأشارت إلى أن عون تمنى على (ترمب) استمرار هذه الجهود لوقف النار بأسرع وقت ممكن، ورد ترمب بدعمه للرئيس عون ولبنان وتشديده على التزامه بتلبية الطلب اللبناني بوقف النار في أسرع وقت.


ويأتي اتصال ترمب بالرئيس اللبناني بعد ساعات من اتصال وزير خارجيته ماركو روبيو، وبحسب الرئاسية اللبنانية، فإن عون شكر روبيو على الجهود التي تقوم بها واشنطن من أجل التوصل إلى وقف لإطلاق النار ودعمها على كافة المستويات، مضيفة: أن روبيو أكد من جهته «استمراره في المساعي القائمة للوصول إلى وقف لإطلاق النار تمهيداً لإحلال السلام والأمن والاستقرار في لبنان».


وأشارت إلى أن روبيو أكد دعمه وتقديره لمواقف الرئيس عون، ووصفت الرئاسة اللبنانية الاتصال بين الرئيس عون ووزير الخارجية الأمريكي بالجيد.


في الوقت ذاته، أعلنت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية ارتفاح حصيلة ضحايا العدوان الإسرائيلي على لبنان منذ 2 مارس الماضي إلى 2196 قتيلا و7185 جريحا، مؤكدة سقوط قتيلة ومصابين إثر غارة إسرائيلية على بلدة السعديات في قضاء الشوف بجبل لبنان.


وأشارت إلى أن مسعفين اثنين أصيبا جراء غارة إسرائيلية على بلدة تبنين جنوبي البلاد، فيما قال شهود عيان إن غارتين إسرائيليتين استهدفتا بلدتي الغندورية وصديقين.