The English club Liverpool announced today (Thursday) the diagnosis of the injury sustained by its French star Hugo Ekitike during the match against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Liverpool Statement

The club stated in a statement on its website: "Liverpool Football Club confirms that Hugo Ekitike has suffered a serious injury to his Achilles tendon after slipping on the pitch during the match against Paris Saint-Germain."

It added: "Subsequent examinations confirmed a rupture in the Achilles tendon, and therefore Ekitike will be sidelined for the remaining weeks of the club's season and will not be able to participate in the World Cup this summer with France."

The statement concluded: "Further updates will be provided in due course, with Hugo receiving full support from everyone at Liverpool Football Club."

Ekitike's Numbers

The French forward has participated in 45 matches for the "Reds" across various competitions this season, during which he scored 17 goals and provided 6 assists.