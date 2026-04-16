أعلن نادي ليفربول الإنجليزي، اليوم (الخميس)، تشخيص الإصابة التي تعرض لها نجمه الفرنسي هوغو إيكيتيكي خلال مواجهة باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي في إياب ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا.
بيان ليفربول
وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني: «يؤكد نادي ليفربول لكرة القدم أن هوغو إيكيتيكي قد تعرض لإصابة خطيرة في وتر أخيليس، بعد انزلاقه على أرضية الملعب في المباراة ضد باريس سان جيرمان».
وأضاف: «أكدت الفحوصات اللاحقة وجود تمزق في وتر أخيليس، وبالتالي سيغيب إيكيتيكي عن الملاعب خلال الأسابيع المتبقية من موسم النادي، ولن يتمكن من المشاركة في كأس العالم هذا الصيف مع فرنسا».
وختم البيان: «سيتم تقديم المزيد من التحديثات في الوقت المناسب، مع حصول هوغو على الدعم الكامل من الجميع في نادي ليفربول».
أرقام إيكيتيكي
وشارك المهاجم الفرنسي في 45 مباراة بقميص «الريدز» في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 17 هدفاً وقدم 6 تمريرات حاسمة.
The English club Liverpool announced today (Thursday) the diagnosis of the injury sustained by its French star Hugo Ekitike during the match against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.
Liverpool Statement
The club stated in a statement on its website: "Liverpool Football Club confirms that Hugo Ekitike has suffered a serious injury to his Achilles tendon after slipping on the pitch during the match against Paris Saint-Germain."
It added: "Subsequent examinations confirmed a rupture in the Achilles tendon, and therefore Ekitike will be sidelined for the remaining weeks of the club's season and will not be able to participate in the World Cup this summer with France."
The statement concluded: "Further updates will be provided in due course, with Hugo receiving full support from everyone at Liverpool Football Club."
Ekitike's Numbers
The French forward has participated in 45 matches for the "Reds" across various competitions this season, during which he scored 17 goals and provided 6 assists.