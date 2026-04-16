أعلن نادي ليفربول الإنجليزي، اليوم (الخميس)، تشخيص الإصابة التي تعرض لها نجمه الفرنسي هوغو إيكيتيكي خلال مواجهة باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي في إياب ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا.

بيان ليفربول

وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني: «يؤكد نادي ليفربول لكرة القدم أن هوغو إيكيتيكي قد تعرض لإصابة خطيرة في وتر أخيليس، بعد انزلاقه على أرضية الملعب في المباراة ضد باريس سان جيرمان».

وأضاف: «أكدت الفحوصات اللاحقة وجود تمزق في وتر أخيليس، وبالتالي سيغيب إيكيتيكي عن الملاعب خلال الأسابيع المتبقية من موسم النادي، ولن يتمكن من المشاركة في كأس العالم هذا الصيف مع فرنسا».

وختم البيان: «سيتم تقديم المزيد من التحديثات في الوقت المناسب، مع حصول هوغو على الدعم الكامل من الجميع في نادي ليفربول».

أرقام إيكيتيكي

وشارك المهاجم الفرنسي في 45 مباراة بقميص «الريدز» في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 17 هدفاً وقدم 6 تمريرات حاسمة.