تتجه الأنظار مساء اليوم (الخميس) إلى المواجهة المرتقبة التي تجمع بين العين وهجر، ضمن ذهاب نهائي ملحق دوري الدرجة الثانية، في لقاء يحمل أهمية كبيرة لكلا الفريقين في سباق الصعود إلى دوري يلو لأندية الدرجة الأولى.


ويُقام اللقاء على ملعب مدينة الملك سعود الرياضية بالباحة، حيث يسعى كل فريق لتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية تمنحه الأفضلية قبل مواجهة الإياب الحاسمة، والمقرر إقامتها الأربعاء القادم على ملعب نادي هجر في الأحساء.


وكان العين قد بلغ هذا الدور بعد احتلاله المركز الثاني في المجموعة الأولى، فيما تأهل هجر بعدما حل وصيفًا في المجموعة الثانية، ليصطدما في مواجهة فاصلة لحسم هوية المتأهل الثالث إلى دوري يلو.


يُذكر أن نادي الجيل كان قد ضمن تأهله رسميًا بعد تصدره المجموعة الأولى، كما صعد نادي الصقر عقب تصدره المجموعة الثانية، ليبقى المقعد الأخير محل تنافس بين العين وهجر عبر هذا الملحق الحاسم.