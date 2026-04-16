All eyes are on the anticipated match this evening (Thursday) between Al Ain and Hajer, as part of the first leg of the final playoff for the second division league, in a match that holds great importance for both teams in the race for promotion to the Yelo League for first division clubs.



The match will take place at King Saud Sports City Stadium in Al Bahah, where each team is striving to achieve a positive result that will give them an advantage before the decisive return match, scheduled to be held next Wednesday at Hajer Club's stadium in Al Ahsa.



Al Ain reached this stage after finishing second in Group A, while Hajer qualified after coming in as runners-up in Group B, leading to a decisive encounter to determine the third team to be promoted to the Yelo League.



It is worth mentioning that Al Jil Club has officially secured its promotion after topping Group A, and Al Saqr Club also advanced after leading Group B, leaving the last spot as a competition between Al Ain and Hajer through this crucial playoff.