تتجه الأنظار مساء اليوم (الخميس) إلى المواجهة المرتقبة التي تجمع بين العين وهجر، ضمن ذهاب نهائي ملحق دوري الدرجة الثانية، في لقاء يحمل أهمية كبيرة لكلا الفريقين في سباق الصعود إلى دوري يلو لأندية الدرجة الأولى.
ويُقام اللقاء على ملعب مدينة الملك سعود الرياضية بالباحة، حيث يسعى كل فريق لتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية تمنحه الأفضلية قبل مواجهة الإياب الحاسمة، والمقرر إقامتها الأربعاء القادم على ملعب نادي هجر في الأحساء.
وكان العين قد بلغ هذا الدور بعد احتلاله المركز الثاني في المجموعة الأولى، فيما تأهل هجر بعدما حل وصيفًا في المجموعة الثانية، ليصطدما في مواجهة فاصلة لحسم هوية المتأهل الثالث إلى دوري يلو.
يُذكر أن نادي الجيل كان قد ضمن تأهله رسميًا بعد تصدره المجموعة الأولى، كما صعد نادي الصقر عقب تصدره المجموعة الثانية، ليبقى المقعد الأخير محل تنافس بين العين وهجر عبر هذا الملحق الحاسم.
All eyes are on the anticipated match this evening (Thursday) between Al Ain and Hajer, as part of the first leg of the final playoff for the second division league, in a match that holds great importance for both teams in the race for promotion to the Yelo League for first division clubs.
The match will take place at King Saud Sports City Stadium in Al Bahah, where each team is striving to achieve a positive result that will give them an advantage before the decisive return match, scheduled to be held next Wednesday at Hajer Club's stadium in Al Ahsa.
Al Ain reached this stage after finishing second in Group A, while Hajer qualified after coming in as runners-up in Group B, leading to a decisive encounter to determine the third team to be promoted to the Yelo League.
It is worth mentioning that Al Jil Club has officially secured its promotion after topping Group A, and Al Saqr Club also advanced after leading Group B, leaving the last spot as a competition between Al Ain and Hajer through this crucial playoff.