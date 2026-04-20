وسط مخاوف من احتمال انهيار وقف إطلاق النار بين واشنطن وطهران، بعد أن احتجزت الولايات المتحدة سفينة شحن إيرانية حاولت اختراق الحصار، لا يزال الغموض يكتنف مشاركة الوفد الإيراني في المحادثات المرتقبة في إسلام أباد خلال اليومين القادمين.
لا خطة لجولة مفاوضات ثانية
وفي تصعيد لافت يمكن أن يطيح بالجهود الدبلوماسية، أعلنت طهران رسمياً أنها لن تشارك في الجولة الثانية من المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة.
وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي خلال مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم الإثنين، إنه لا خطة لجولة ثانية من المفاوضات مع أمريكا حالياً. واعتبر أن واشنطن أظهرت أنها «غير جادة» في المضي في العملية الدبلوماسية، وارتكبت «أعمالاً عدوانية» وانتهكت بنود وقف إطلاق النار، في إشارة إلى الاستيلاء على سفينة شحن إيرانية أمس الأحد.
وأضاف بقائي أن إيران لا تعترف بأي إنذارات أمريكية، وتعتزم الرد بشكل حاسم في حال وقوع عدوان جديد.
ولفت إلى أن بلاده لم تتلق بعد أي عروض جدية بشأن رفع العقوبات، وأنها أوضحت مطالبها ولن تغيرها، مضيفاً أن المقترحات الأمريكية «غير جدية ومطالبها غير واقعية»، بحسب ما نقلت رويترز.
ومع قرب انتهاء اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، قال بقائي: «لا نكترث بالمواعيد النهائية أو الإنذارات عندما يتعلق الأمر بحماية المصالح الوطنية الإيرانية».
خلافات حول الملف النووي
وكشف مسؤول إيراني رفيع المستوي لـ«رويترز»، أن الخلافات مع واشنطن بشأن الملف النووي، لا تزال دون حل، وإن الفجوات بين الجانبين لم تتقلص. وأضاف أن استمرار الحصار الأمريكي على مضيق هرمز «يقوض مفاوضات السلام». وشدّد الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بيزشكيان، على أن الحرب ليست في مصلحة أحد، وإنه «ينبغي اتباع كل مسار عقلاني ودبلوماسي لخفض التوترات». ونقلت وكالات أنباء إيرانية عن بيزشكيان أن «عدم الثقة بالعدو» واليقظة في التعامل ضرورة لا يمكن تجاهلها.
طهران تلوّح بالرد على احتجاز السفينة
من جانبه، أعلن المتحدث باسم القيادة المركزية للجيش الإيراني، أن بلاده سترد قريباً على ما وصفه بـ"القرصنة المسلحة"، التي ارتكبها الجيش الأمريكي في بحر عُمان، وفق ما نقلته وكالة "مهر" للأنباء.
وأضاف أن إيران سترد قريباً على ما اعتبرته قرصنة بحرية مسلحة من جانب الولايات المتحدة، في أعقاب قيام القوات الأمريكية، بإطلاق النار على سفينة تجارية إيرانية، وتعطيل أنظمة الملاحة الخاصة بها، ثم صعود قوات مسلحة على متنها.
وقال المتحدث إن إيران تعتبر هذه الواقعة عملاً عدوانياً، مؤكداً أن القوات المسلحة الإيرانية سترد قريباً وستنتقم من هذا التصرف الذي وصفه بـ"القرصنة المسلحة".
الوفد الإيراني يصل الثلاثاء
لكن مصادر باكستانية رفيعة، أفادت بأن الوفد الإيراني سيصل إسلام أباد يوم غدٍ الثلاثاء. بينما يسافر الوفد الأمريكي إلى باكستان مساء اليوم الإثنين.
وكانت جولة أولى من المحادثات المباشرة والمطولة عقدت بين المفاوضين الإيرانيين والأمريكيين في إسلام أباد الأسبوع الماضي، إلا أنها لم تسفر عن اتفاق، رغم تحقيق تقدم.
Amid fears of a potential collapse of the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, after the United States seized an Iranian cargo ship attempting to breach the blockade, uncertainty still surrounds the participation of the Iranian delegation in the anticipated talks in Islamabad over the next two days.
No plan for a second round of negotiations
In a notable escalation that could undermine diplomatic efforts, Tehran officially announced that it would not participate in the second round of negotiations with the United States.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baqaei stated during a press conference today, Monday, that there is currently no plan for a second round of negotiations with America. He considered that Washington has shown it is "not serious" about proceeding with the diplomatic process and has committed "aggressive acts" and violated the terms of the ceasefire, referring to the seizure of an Iranian cargo ship yesterday, Sunday.
Baqaei added that Iran does not recognize any American ultimatums and intends to respond decisively in the event of new aggression.
He pointed out that his country has not yet received any serious offers regarding the lifting of sanctions, and that it has clarified its demands and will not change them, adding that the American proposals are "not serious and their demands are unrealistic," according to Reuters.
As the ceasefire agreement nears its end, Baqaei stated: "We do not care about deadlines or ultimatums when it comes to protecting Iranian national interests."
Disagreements over the nuclear file
A senior Iranian official revealed to Reuters that disagreements with Washington regarding the nuclear file remain unresolved, and that the gaps between the two sides have not narrowed. He added that the continuation of the American blockade on the Strait of Hormuz "undermines peace negotiations." Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that war is not in anyone's interest and that "every rational and diplomatic path should be followed to reduce tensions." Iranian news agencies quoted Pezeshkian as saying that "distrust of the enemy" and vigilance in dealings are necessities that cannot be ignored.
Tehran threatens to respond to the ship seizure
For his part, the spokesman for the Iranian Central Army Command announced that his country would soon respond to what he described as "armed piracy" committed by the U.S. military in the Sea of Oman, according to the Mehr news agency.
He added that Iran would soon respond to what it considers armed maritime piracy by the United States, following the U.S. forces firing on an Iranian commercial ship, disrupting its navigation systems, and then boarding it with armed forces.
The spokesman stated that Iran considers this incident an act of aggression, affirming that the Iranian armed forces will respond soon and will take revenge for this act, which he described as "armed piracy."
The Iranian delegation arrives on Tuesday
However, senior Pakistani sources reported that the Iranian delegation will arrive in Islamabad tomorrow, Tuesday, while the American delegation travels to Pakistan this evening, Monday.
A first round of direct and extended talks was held between Iranian and American negotiators in Islamabad last week, but it did not result in an agreement, despite some progress being made.