وسط مخاوف من احتمال انهيار وقف إطلاق النار بين واشنطن وطهران، بعد أن احتجزت الولايات المتحدة سفينة شحن إيرانية حاولت اختراق الحصار، لا يزال الغموض يكتنف مشاركة الوفد الإيراني في المحادثات المرتقبة في إسلام أباد خلال اليومين القادمين.


لا خطة لجولة مفاوضات ثانية


وفي تصعيد لافت يمكن أن يطيح بالجهود الدبلوماسية، أعلنت طهران رسمياً أنها لن تشارك في الجولة الثانية من المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة.


وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي خلال مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم الإثنين، إنه لا خطة لجولة ثانية من المفاوضات مع أمريكا حالياً. واعتبر أن واشنطن أظهرت أنها «غير جادة» في المضي في العملية الدبلوماسية، وارتكبت «أعمالاً عدوانية» وانتهكت بنود وقف إطلاق النار، في إشارة إلى الاستيلاء على سفينة شحن إيرانية أمس الأحد.


وأضاف بقائي أن إيران لا تعترف بأي إنذارات أمريكية، وتعتزم الرد بشكل حاسم في حال وقوع عدوان جديد.


ولفت إلى أن بلاده لم تتلق بعد أي عروض جدية بشأن رفع العقوبات، وأنها أوضحت مطالبها ولن تغيرها، مضيفاً أن المقترحات الأمريكية «غير جدية ومطالبها غير واقعية»، بحسب ما نقلت رويترز.


ومع قرب انتهاء اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، قال بقائي: «لا نكترث بالمواعيد النهائية أو الإنذارات عندما يتعلق الأمر بحماية المصالح الوطنية الإيرانية».


خلافات حول الملف النووي


وكشف مسؤول إيراني رفيع المستوي لـ«رويترز»، أن الخلافات مع واشنطن بشأن الملف النووي، لا تزال دون حل، وإن الفجوات بين الجانبين لم تتقلص. وأضاف أن استمرار الحصار الأمريكي على مضيق هرمز «يقوض مفاوضات السلام». وشدّد الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بيزشكيان، على أن الحرب ليست في مصلحة أحد، وإنه «ينبغي اتباع كل مسار عقلاني ودبلوماسي لخفض التوترات». ونقلت وكالات أنباء إيرانية عن بيزشكيان أن «عدم الثقة بالعدو» واليقظة في التعامل ضرورة لا يمكن تجاهلها.


طهران تلوّح بالرد على احتجاز السفينة


من جانبه، أعلن المتحدث باسم القيادة المركزية للجيش الإيراني، أن بلاده سترد قريباً على ما وصفه بـ"القرصنة المسلحة"، التي ارتكبها الجيش الأمريكي في بحر عُمان، وفق ما نقلته وكالة "مهر" للأنباء.


وأضاف أن إيران سترد قريباً على ما اعتبرته قرصنة بحرية مسلحة من جانب الولايات المتحدة، في أعقاب قيام القوات الأمريكية، بإطلاق النار على سفينة تجارية إيرانية، وتعطيل أنظمة الملاحة الخاصة بها، ثم صعود قوات مسلحة على متنها.


وقال المتحدث إن إيران تعتبر هذه الواقعة عملاً عدوانياً، مؤكداً أن القوات المسلحة الإيرانية سترد قريباً وستنتقم من هذا التصرف الذي وصفه بـ"القرصنة المسلحة".


الوفد الإيراني يصل الثلاثاء


لكن مصادر باكستانية رفيعة، أفادت بأن الوفد الإيراني سيصل إسلام أباد يوم غدٍ الثلاثاء. بينما يسافر الوفد الأمريكي إلى باكستان مساء اليوم الإثنين.


وكانت جولة أولى من المحادثات المباشرة والمطولة عقدت بين المفاوضين الإيرانيين والأمريكيين في إسلام أباد الأسبوع الماضي، إلا أنها لم تسفر عن اتفاق، رغم تحقيق تقدم.