Amid fears of a potential collapse of the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, after the United States seized an Iranian cargo ship attempting to breach the blockade, uncertainty still surrounds the participation of the Iranian delegation in the anticipated talks in Islamabad over the next two days.



No plan for a second round of negotiations



In a notable escalation that could undermine diplomatic efforts, Tehran officially announced that it would not participate in the second round of negotiations with the United States.



Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baqaei stated during a press conference today, Monday, that there is currently no plan for a second round of negotiations with America. He considered that Washington has shown it is "not serious" about proceeding with the diplomatic process and has committed "aggressive acts" and violated the terms of the ceasefire, referring to the seizure of an Iranian cargo ship yesterday, Sunday.



Baqaei added that Iran does not recognize any American ultimatums and intends to respond decisively in the event of new aggression.



He pointed out that his country has not yet received any serious offers regarding the lifting of sanctions, and that it has clarified its demands and will not change them, adding that the American proposals are "not serious and their demands are unrealistic," according to Reuters.



As the ceasefire agreement nears its end, Baqaei stated: "We do not care about deadlines or ultimatums when it comes to protecting Iranian national interests."



Disagreements over the nuclear file



A senior Iranian official revealed to Reuters that disagreements with Washington regarding the nuclear file remain unresolved, and that the gaps between the two sides have not narrowed. He added that the continuation of the American blockade on the Strait of Hormuz "undermines peace negotiations." Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that war is not in anyone's interest and that "every rational and diplomatic path should be followed to reduce tensions." Iranian news agencies quoted Pezeshkian as saying that "distrust of the enemy" and vigilance in dealings are necessities that cannot be ignored.



Tehran threatens to respond to the ship seizure



For his part, the spokesman for the Iranian Central Army Command announced that his country would soon respond to what he described as "armed piracy" committed by the U.S. military in the Sea of Oman, according to the Mehr news agency.



He added that Iran would soon respond to what it considers armed maritime piracy by the United States, following the U.S. forces firing on an Iranian commercial ship, disrupting its navigation systems, and then boarding it with armed forces.



The spokesman stated that Iran considers this incident an act of aggression, affirming that the Iranian armed forces will respond soon and will take revenge for this act, which he described as "armed piracy."



The Iranian delegation arrives on Tuesday



However, senior Pakistani sources reported that the Iranian delegation will arrive in Islamabad tomorrow, Tuesday, while the American delegation travels to Pakistan this evening, Monday.



A first round of direct and extended talks was held between Iranian and American negotiators in Islamabad last week, but it did not result in an agreement, despite some progress being made.