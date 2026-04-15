In a humanitarian gesture that resonated widely among the public, Turkish defender Merih Demiral, star of Al-Ahli Saudi, shared touching photos on his account on the platform "X," documenting his meeting with an elderly Al-Ahli fan named Mohammed Issa from the Farasan Islands, in a scene filled with feelings of affection and appreciation.

Demiral wrote: "I met a very special fan today. I promised to visit him on his island. His passion for Al-Ahli is unbelievable. We ask God to grant him a long life." The player appeared alongside the fan, who wore traditional attire and was draped in the Al-Ahli emblem, while they both held a signed jersey of the team's star number 28 with a personal dedication.

The photo reflected a human moment far removed from the atmosphere of matches, highlighting a different aspect of the relationship between players and their fans. The post quickly garnered significant interaction, surpassing thousands of likes, shares, and hundreds of comments, which collectively expressed widespread appreciation for the player's initiative.

Fans circulated phrases praising Demiral, affirming that he touched their hearts not only with his performance but also with his humanitarian stances, while others wished for a long life for the fan and expressed their pride in this relationship that connects the player with his club's supporters.

Between a photo, a signed jersey, and a promise to visit Farasan Island, the moment transformed into a story of loyalty that showcased an extremely noble presence, reaffirming that football is not only measured by goals and results but by the beautiful and noble impact it leaves in hearts.