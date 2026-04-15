في لفتة إنسانية لاقت صدى واسعاً بين الجماهير، نشر المدافع التركي ميريح ديميرال، نجم الأهلي السعودي، صوراً مؤثرة عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، توثّق لقاءه بمشجع أهلاوي مسن يُدعى محمد عيسى من جزر فرسان، في مشهد طغت عليه مشاعر الود والتقدير.
وكتب ديميرال: «التقيت اليوم بمشجع خاص جداً. وعدته بزيارته في جزيرته. شغفه بالنادي الأهلي لا يُصدَّق. نسأل الله أن يطيل في عمره». وظهر اللاعب إلى جانب المشجع الذي ارتدى الزي التقليدي وتوشح بشعار الأهلي، بينما حملا معاً قميص نجم الفريق رقم 28 موقّعاً بإهداء شخصي.
الصورة عكست لحظة إنسانية بعيدة عن أجواء المباريات، وأبرزت جانباً مختلفاً من علاقة اللاعبين بجماهيرهم. وسرعان ما حظي المنشور بتفاعل كبير، متجاوزاً آلاف الإعجابات وإعادات النشر ومئات التعليقات، التي عبّرت بمجملها عن تقدير واسع لمبادرة اللاعب.
وتداول مشجعون عبارات إشادة بديميرال، مؤكدين أنه لم يلامس قلوبهم بأدائه فقط، بل بمواقفه الإنسانية أيضاً، فيما تمنى آخرون طول العمر للمشجع، وعبّروا عن فخرهم بهذه العلاقة التي تجمع اللاعب بجماهير ناديه.
وبين صورة وقميص موقّع ووعد بزيارة جزيرة فرسان، تحولت اللحظة إلى قصة وفاء لاقت حضوراً في غاية النبل، وأعادت التأكيد على أن كرة القدم لا تقاس فقط بالأهداف والنتائج، بل بما تتركه من الأثر الجميل والسامي في القلوب.
In a humanitarian gesture that resonated widely among the public, Turkish defender Merih Demiral, star of Al-Ahli Saudi, shared touching photos on his account on the platform "X," documenting his meeting with an elderly Al-Ahli fan named Mohammed Issa from the Farasan Islands, in a scene filled with feelings of affection and appreciation.
Demiral wrote: "I met a very special fan today. I promised to visit him on his island. His passion for Al-Ahli is unbelievable. We ask God to grant him a long life." The player appeared alongside the fan, who wore traditional attire and was draped in the Al-Ahli emblem, while they both held a signed jersey of the team's star number 28 with a personal dedication.
The photo reflected a human moment far removed from the atmosphere of matches, highlighting a different aspect of the relationship between players and their fans. The post quickly garnered significant interaction, surpassing thousands of likes, shares, and hundreds of comments, which collectively expressed widespread appreciation for the player's initiative.
Fans circulated phrases praising Demiral, affirming that he touched their hearts not only with his performance but also with his humanitarian stances, while others wished for a long life for the fan and expressed their pride in this relationship that connects the player with his club's supporters.
Between a photo, a signed jersey, and a promise to visit Farasan Island, the moment transformed into a story of loyalty that showcased an extremely noble presence, reaffirming that football is not only measured by goals and results but by the beautiful and noble impact it leaves in hearts.