في لفتة إنسانية لاقت صدى واسعاً بين الجماهير، نشر المدافع التركي ميريح ديميرال، نجم الأهلي السعودي، صوراً مؤثرة عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، توثّق لقاءه بمشجع أهلاوي مسن يُدعى محمد عيسى من جزر فرسان، في مشهد طغت عليه مشاعر الود والتقدير.

وكتب ديميرال: «التقيت اليوم بمشجع خاص جداً. وعدته بزيارته في جزيرته. شغفه بالنادي الأهلي لا يُصدَّق. نسأل الله أن يطيل في عمره». وظهر اللاعب إلى جانب المشجع الذي ارتدى الزي التقليدي وتوشح بشعار الأهلي، بينما حملا معاً قميص نجم الفريق رقم 28 موقّعاً بإهداء شخصي.

الصورة عكست لحظة إنسانية بعيدة عن أجواء المباريات، وأبرزت جانباً مختلفاً من علاقة اللاعبين بجماهيرهم. وسرعان ما حظي المنشور بتفاعل كبير، متجاوزاً آلاف الإعجابات وإعادات النشر ومئات التعليقات، التي عبّرت بمجملها عن تقدير واسع لمبادرة اللاعب.

وتداول مشجعون عبارات إشادة بديميرال، مؤكدين أنه لم يلامس قلوبهم بأدائه فقط، بل بمواقفه الإنسانية أيضاً، فيما تمنى آخرون طول العمر للمشجع، وعبّروا عن فخرهم بهذه العلاقة التي تجمع اللاعب بجماهير ناديه.

وبين صورة وقميص موقّع ووعد بزيارة جزيرة فرسان، تحولت اللحظة إلى قصة وفاء لاقت حضوراً في غاية النبل، وأعادت التأكيد على أن كرة القدم لا تقاس فقط بالأهداف والنتائج، بل بما تتركه من الأثر الجميل والسامي في القلوب.