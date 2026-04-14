أعلن نادي بورنموث الإنجليزي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، رحيل مدربه أندوني إيراولا عقب نهاية الموسم الحالي 2025-2026.
وقال النادي في بيان: «يؤكد نادي بورنموث أن المدرب أندوني إيراولا سيغادر الفريق عقب نهاية الموسم الحالي، منهياً فترة ولايته الناجحة التي استمرت ثلاث سنوات».
إيراولا يودّع النادي بكلمات مؤثرة
وعقب القرار، قال إيراولا: «لقد كان شرفاً لي أن أدرب بورنموث، أنا فخور بما حققناه معاً، أتوجه بالشكر للاعبين والجهاز الفني الذين عملت معهم، وكذلك رئيس مجلس الإدارة، لقد جعلوا جميعاً فترة وجودي هنا مميزة للغاية».
وأضاف: «أما بالنسبة للجماهير، فقد واصلتم إظهار دعمكم الرائع لي وللفريق، وسأظل ممتناً لكم دائماً. أشعر أن هذه هي اللحظة المناسبة لي للرحيل، لكنني سأحتفظ دائماً بذكريات رائعة عن هذا النادي».
ترتيب بورنموث
وينافس بورنموث على حجز مقعد أوروبي في الموسم القادم، إذ يحتل المركز الحادي عشر في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 45 نقطة.
The English club Bournemouth announced today (Tuesday) the departure of its coach Andoni Iraola at the end of the current season 2025-2026.
The club stated in a statement: "Bournemouth confirms that coach Andoni Iraola will leave the team at the end of the current season, concluding his successful three-year tenure."
Iraola bids farewell to the club with heartfelt words
Following the decision, Iraola said: "It has been an honor for me to coach Bournemouth. I am proud of what we have achieved together. I would like to thank the players and the coaching staff I have worked with, as well as the chairman; they all made my time here incredibly special."
He added: "As for the fans, you have continued to show your wonderful support for me and the team, and I will always be grateful to you. I feel that this is the right moment for me to leave, but I will always cherish wonderful memories of this club."
Bournemouth's standings
Bournemouth is competing for a European spot in the upcoming season, currently sitting in eleventh place in the English Premier League table with 45 points.