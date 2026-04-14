The English club Bournemouth announced today (Tuesday) the departure of its coach Andoni Iraola at the end of the current season 2025-2026.

The club stated in a statement: "Bournemouth confirms that coach Andoni Iraola will leave the team at the end of the current season, concluding his successful three-year tenure."

Iraola bids farewell to the club with heartfelt words

Following the decision, Iraola said: "It has been an honor for me to coach Bournemouth. I am proud of what we have achieved together. I would like to thank the players and the coaching staff I have worked with, as well as the chairman; they all made my time here incredibly special."

He added: "As for the fans, you have continued to show your wonderful support for me and the team, and I will always be grateful to you. I feel that this is the right moment for me to leave, but I will always cherish wonderful memories of this club."

Bournemouth's standings

Bournemouth is competing for a European spot in the upcoming season, currently sitting in eleventh place in the English Premier League table with 45 points.