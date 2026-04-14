أعلن نادي بورنموث الإنجليزي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، رحيل مدربه أندوني إيراولا عقب نهاية الموسم الحالي 2025-2026.

وقال النادي في بيان: «يؤكد نادي بورنموث أن المدرب أندوني إيراولا سيغادر الفريق عقب نهاية الموسم الحالي، منهياً فترة ولايته الناجحة التي استمرت ثلاث سنوات».

إيراولا يودّع النادي بكلمات مؤثرة

وعقب القرار، قال إيراولا: «لقد كان شرفاً لي أن أدرب بورنموث، أنا فخور بما حققناه معاً، أتوجه بالشكر للاعبين والجهاز الفني الذين عملت معهم، وكذلك رئيس مجلس الإدارة، لقد جعلوا جميعاً فترة وجودي هنا مميزة للغاية».

وأضاف: «أما بالنسبة للجماهير، فقد واصلتم إظهار دعمكم الرائع لي وللفريق، وسأظل ممتناً لكم دائماً. أشعر أن هذه هي اللحظة المناسبة لي للرحيل، لكنني سأحتفظ دائماً بذكريات رائعة عن هذا النادي».

ترتيب بورنموث

وينافس بورنموث على حجز مقعد أوروبي في الموسم القادم، إذ يحتل المركز الحادي عشر في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 45 نقطة.