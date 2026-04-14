The Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport" has raised doubts about the continuation of coach Simone Inzaghi with Al Hilal next season, following their exit from the AFC Champions League in the Round of 16.

Al Hilal lost to Qatari club Al Sadd in a penalty shootout 4-2, after the original and extra time ended in a 3-3 draw, in a match that took place yesterday (Monday) at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

Inzaghi in Danger

According to the Italian newspaper, Simone Inzaghi's future with Al Hilal is in jeopardy, as the fans of the leader returned from Jeddah last night disappointed after their team was eliminated from the AFC Champions League by Al Sadd, led by Roberto Mancini, who also received the news of winning the league in absentia, doubling the joy while Inzaghi's disappointments accumulate.

Increasing Criticism

It added that Al Hilal is also struggling locally, trailing the league leaders Al Nassr by 5 points, with 6 rounds remaining in the season, in addition to the criticism directed at the Italian coach from the club's fans and management due to his playing style, which they consider overly cautious, a factor that does not help achieve the desired results.

The newspaper continued that Inzaghi escaped dismissal at the end of February due to the lack of high-level alternatives, and now he is threatened again, and it seems unlikely that he will continue to coach the team next season.

The Dream of Signing Guardiola

It pointed out that Al Hilal dreams of signing Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, as he is expected to leave the Sky Blues at the end of the current season, but he may take a year off from coaching to rest.