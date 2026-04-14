أثارت صحيفة «لاغازيتا ديلو سبورت» الإيطالية الشكوك حول استمرار المدرب سيموني إنزاغي مع الهلال في الموسم القادم، بعد وداع دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة من الدور ثمن النهائي.
وخسر الهلال أمام السد القطري بالركلات الترجيحية 4-2، عقب انتهاء الوقتين الأصلي والإضافي بالتعادل 3-3، في اللقاء، الذي أُقيم أمس (الإثنين) على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة.
إنزاغي في خطر
ووفقاً للصحيفة الإيطالية، فإن مستقبل سيموني إنزاغي مع الهلال في خطر، إذ عاد مشجعو الزعيم من جدة الليلة الماضية محبطين، بعد خروج فريقهم من دوري أبطال آسيا على يد السد القطري بقيادة روبرتو مانشيني، الذي تلقى أيضاً نبأ فوزه بالدوري غيابياً، لتتضاعف الفرحة، بينما تتراكم خيبات الأمل على إنزاغي.
انتقادات متزايدة
وأضافت أن الهلال يعاني محلياً أيضاً، إذ يتأخر عن النصر المتصدر بفارق 5 نقاط، قبل 6 جولات من نهاية الموسم، إضافة إلى الانتقادات التي يتعرض لها المدرب الإيطالي من مشجعي النادي وإدارته بسبب أسلوب لعبه، الذي يعتبرونه متحفظاً للغاية، وهو أمر لا يساعد على تحقيق النتائج المرجوة.
وتابعت الصحيفة أن إنزاغي نجا من الإقالة في نهاية فبراير الماضي بسبب عدم توفر بدائل على مستوى عالٍ، والآن أصبح مهدداً مجدداً، ويبدو من غير المرجح أن يستمر في تدريب الفريق الموسم القادم.
حلم التعاقد مع غوارديولا
وأشارت إلى أن الهلال يحلم بالتعاقد مع مدرب مانشستر سيتي بيب غوارديولا، إذ يُرجّح مغادرته السماوي بنهاية الموسم الحالي، لكنه قد يبتعد عن التدريب لمدة عام للراحة.
The Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport" has raised doubts about the continuation of coach Simone Inzaghi with Al Hilal next season, following their exit from the AFC Champions League in the Round of 16.
Al Hilal lost to Qatari club Al Sadd in a penalty shootout 4-2, after the original and extra time ended in a 3-3 draw, in a match that took place yesterday (Monday) at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.
Inzaghi in Danger
According to the Italian newspaper, Simone Inzaghi's future with Al Hilal is in jeopardy, as the fans of the leader returned from Jeddah last night disappointed after their team was eliminated from the AFC Champions League by Al Sadd, led by Roberto Mancini, who also received the news of winning the league in absentia, doubling the joy while Inzaghi's disappointments accumulate.
Increasing Criticism
It added that Al Hilal is also struggling locally, trailing the league leaders Al Nassr by 5 points, with 6 rounds remaining in the season, in addition to the criticism directed at the Italian coach from the club's fans and management due to his playing style, which they consider overly cautious, a factor that does not help achieve the desired results.
The newspaper continued that Inzaghi escaped dismissal at the end of February due to the lack of high-level alternatives, and now he is threatened again, and it seems unlikely that he will continue to coach the team next season.
The Dream of Signing Guardiola
It pointed out that Al Hilal dreams of signing Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, as he is expected to leave the Sky Blues at the end of the current season, but he may take a year off from coaching to rest.