أثارت صحيفة «لاغازيتا ديلو سبورت» الإيطالية الشكوك حول استمرار المدرب سيموني إنزاغي مع الهلال في الموسم القادم، بعد وداع دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة من الدور ثمن النهائي.

وخسر الهلال أمام السد القطري بالركلات الترجيحية 4-2، عقب انتهاء الوقتين الأصلي والإضافي بالتعادل 3-3، في اللقاء، الذي أُقيم أمس (الإثنين) على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة.

إنزاغي في خطر

ووفقاً للصحيفة الإيطالية، فإن مستقبل سيموني إنزاغي مع الهلال في خطر، إذ عاد مشجعو الزعيم من جدة الليلة الماضية محبطين، بعد خروج فريقهم من دوري أبطال آسيا على يد السد القطري بقيادة روبرتو مانشيني، الذي تلقى أيضاً نبأ فوزه بالدوري غيابياً، لتتضاعف الفرحة، بينما تتراكم خيبات الأمل على إنزاغي.

انتقادات متزايدة

وأضافت أن الهلال يعاني محلياً أيضاً، إذ يتأخر عن النصر المتصدر بفارق 5 نقاط، قبل 6 جولات من نهاية الموسم، إضافة إلى الانتقادات التي يتعرض لها المدرب الإيطالي من مشجعي النادي وإدارته بسبب أسلوب لعبه، الذي يعتبرونه متحفظاً للغاية، وهو أمر لا يساعد على تحقيق النتائج المرجوة.

وتابعت الصحيفة أن إنزاغي نجا من الإقالة في نهاية فبراير الماضي بسبب عدم توفر بدائل على مستوى عالٍ، والآن أصبح مهدداً مجدداً، ويبدو من غير المرجح أن يستمر في تدريب الفريق الموسم القادم.

حلم التعاقد مع غوارديولا

وأشارت إلى أن الهلال يحلم بالتعاقد مع مدرب مانشستر سيتي بيب غوارديولا، إذ يُرجّح مغادرته السماوي بنهاية الموسم الحالي، لكنه قد يبتعد عن التدريب لمدة عام للراحة.