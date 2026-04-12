أكد لوكاس سيلفا لاعب فريق الدحيل القطري خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي أقيم صباح اليوم (الأحد) في قاعة المركز الإعلامي بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة قبل مواجهة الأهلي غدا (الاثنين)، أن الفريق استعد بشكل جيد للمواجهة، وأصبحنا جاهزين للمباراة الصعبة.


سيلفا افتتح تصريحاته خلال المؤتمر الصحفي قائلا: «ستكون مباراة صعبة، أعتقد أننا جميعاً ندرك ذلك، لقد استعددنا بشكل جيد للغاية طوال الأسبوع، وأعتقد أننا كنا في قمة تركيزنا أيضا على تلك المواجهة طوال الشهر الماضي».


واختتم سيلفا تصريحاته قائلا: «لقد قمنا بعملنا في كل حصة تدريبية، وأيضاً خلال المباراتين اللتين خضناهما في قطر، لقد تحضرنا جيداً ونعرف الكثير من المعلومات عن المنافس في مباراة الغد وبالتأكيد ستكون مواجهة صعبة، لكننا جاهزون للعب».