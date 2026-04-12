Lucas Silva, a player for the Qatari team Al-Duhail, confirmed during the press conference held this morning (Sunday) in the media center of King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, ahead of the match against Al-Ahli tomorrow (Monday), that the team has prepared well for the encounter and we are ready for the tough match.



Silva opened his statements during the press conference by saying: "It will be a tough match, I think we all realize that. We have prepared very well throughout the week, and I believe we have been at our peak focus on this encounter for the entire past month."



Silva concluded his statements by saying: "We have done our work in every training session, and also during the two matches we played in Qatar. We have prepared well and know a lot of information about the opponent in tomorrow's match, and it will certainly be a tough encounter, but we are ready to play."