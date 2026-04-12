أكد لوكاس سيلفا لاعب فريق الدحيل القطري خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي أقيم صباح اليوم (الأحد) في قاعة المركز الإعلامي بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة قبل مواجهة الأهلي غدا (الاثنين)، أن الفريق استعد بشكل جيد للمواجهة، وأصبحنا جاهزين للمباراة الصعبة.
سيلفا افتتح تصريحاته خلال المؤتمر الصحفي قائلا: «ستكون مباراة صعبة، أعتقد أننا جميعاً ندرك ذلك، لقد استعددنا بشكل جيد للغاية طوال الأسبوع، وأعتقد أننا كنا في قمة تركيزنا أيضا على تلك المواجهة طوال الشهر الماضي».
واختتم سيلفا تصريحاته قائلا: «لقد قمنا بعملنا في كل حصة تدريبية، وأيضاً خلال المباراتين اللتين خضناهما في قطر، لقد تحضرنا جيداً ونعرف الكثير من المعلومات عن المنافس في مباراة الغد وبالتأكيد ستكون مواجهة صعبة، لكننا جاهزون للعب».
Lucas Silva, a player for the Qatari team Al-Duhail, confirmed during the press conference held this morning (Sunday) in the media center of King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, ahead of the match against Al-Ahli tomorrow (Monday), that the team has prepared well for the encounter and we are ready for the tough match.
Silva opened his statements during the press conference by saying: "It will be a tough match, I think we all realize that. We have prepared very well throughout the week, and I believe we have been at our peak focus on this encounter for the entire past month."
Silva concluded his statements by saying: "We have done our work in every training session, and also during the two matches we played in Qatar. We have prepared well and know a lot of information about the opponent in tomorrow's match, and it will certainly be a tough encounter, but we are ready to play."